Paso Robles native hired as manager of county fair in Iowa

Matthew Durian previously worked for the Mid-State Fair

–The Linn County Fair Association in Iowa this week introduced Matthew Durian of Paso Robles into a new role as fair manager. Durian will work for the Linn County Fair Board of Directors. He started the position on June 1.

“I grew up showing livestock at my local county fair back home and have always enjoyed my days at the fair,” says Durian. “I am extremely excited about this opportunity to give back to youth organizations and support an important section of the agriculture industry.”

Durian comes from Paso Robles and attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he majored in agricultural communications. He was a member of Cal Poly’s Western Bonanza Junior Livestock Show and was the livestock manager for the show in 2020. He also worked as an intern at the Arizona National Livestock Show and the State Fair of Texas and as an employee for the Santa Barbara County Fair and the California Mid-State Fair.

“We are excited to have Matt as part of the fair family,” says Linn County Fair Board Member Jennifer Dunn. “The events of 2020 left us unable to fill this vacancy until now and Matt is a great person for the role and a perfect fit for The Linn County Fair. We look forward to putting his skills to use to further grow and develop our rental and partnership offerings.”

The Linn County Fair is held each year at the end of June.

