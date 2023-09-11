Paso Robles man injured in bicycle accident on Highway 46

Man riding performance bicycle reportedly lost control, suffers broken nose, suspected concussion

– On Sunday, at approximately 1605 hours, Philip Hasel, a 71-year-old resident of Paso Robles was riding a performance bicycle west on Highway 46, approximately three miles east of Green Valley Road at approximately 30 mph. Due to him reportedly being unfamiliar with the road and traveling at an unsafe speed for the conditions, he lost control of the bicycle as he entered a rough section of uneven asphalt in the shoulder. The bicycle went down on its left side and collided with the asphalt shoulder. Upon impact, Hasel reportedly hit the asphalt shoulder and was partially ejected from the seat of the bicycle, California Highway Patrol reports.

As a result of the crash, Hasel sustained road rash, a broken nose, a suspected concussion, and complained of pain to his shoulders and lower back. He was transported by Cambria Community Healthcare to Sierra Vista Hospital for treatment of his injuries and medical care.

This was a solo vehicle crash and drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor and did not appear to have contributed to the crash. The crash is pending further investigation by the CHP Templeton Area office.

