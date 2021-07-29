Paso Robles Mayor: City is taking action to prevent riverbed fires

By Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin

–Fires continue in the Salinas River, creating the potential for loss of life and property in the city. Many of these blazes have sprung up in human encampments, which pose other environmental risks. What’s being done about this problem?

Community Action Teams consisting of law enforcement, firefighters, and mental health professionals sweep the riverbed regularly to remove many tons of debris, discourage campers and provide assistance to the homeless. Police make arrests when appropriate and legal. There are legal rulings that constrain law enforcement. The HomeKey project now provides shelter, food and counseling also. It’s a healthy start, but only the beginning of the ongoing efforts to accommodate those without shelter and provide alternatives to residing outdoors in the riverbed where they can endanger themselves and others.

Machines, hand crews, and goats have been gnawing away at the vegetation in the riverbed, which is so easily ignited, especially during the hot summer months. Multiple firebreaks have been established which help slow and contain the spread of wildfire. Access to the riverbed has been improved, allowing rapid response by firefighters, and reducing risks getting to and suppressing fires.

The most recent addition to our firefighting arsenal is the use of drone flights to detect fires quickly so they can be extinguished before they can spread. The drone is equipped with visual and thermal imaging cameras that provide real-time video and data transmission to the fire department. The drone technology will be used for a variety of situations to include hot-spot identification, campfires, and aerial mapping. The fire department’s drone program will not be utilized to monitor members of the public or provide surveillance for law enforcement purposes.

The costs associated with addressing homelessness and fire hazards in the Salinas Riverbed are considerable but necessary. We cannot ignore the risk of becoming another Paradise, CA, which was destroyed by wildfire. There is no “silver bullet” to cure these problems, only consistent vigilance to maintain the safety and security of Paso Robles citizens.

