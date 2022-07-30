Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin announces re-election campaign

Martin lays out his priorities for city

– Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin recently announced he is running for another term as mayor. Martin has received the endorsement of all current sitting city councilmembers, along with local business people including Dick Woodland, Paul & Debbie Viborg, Larry Werner, and several others.

Martin was first elected to the Paso Robles City Council in 1988 and has been mayor since 2014.

“I am excited to announce my campaign for another term as mayor,” Martin says. “It’s been a roller-coaster ride the last few years but we’ve stood together as a community, proving once again that nothing can deter the citizens of Paso Robles.

“I am supremely thankful for the opportunity to serve our wonderful city and look forward to great things for all of us during the next four years. We are making great strides in accomplishing the goals you have set: improved public safety, street maintenance, and economic development.

“We are enlarging and improving public safety services, recruiting new police officers and building a new fire station. We are pumping millions of dollars each year into street repairs. We are pushing for a spaceport license for our airport which will help create a new tech corridor, attracting thousands of new, high-paying jobs.

“We are investing in homeless services to alleviate human suffering and protect all of our citizens from negative consequences including vandalism and fire hazards. We are facilitating long-planned housing development while ensuring the costs of that development are not placed on the backs of existing residents. We are shepherding our water resources to assure adequate supplies for all needs, commercial and domestic. We are addressing diversity and equity issues to maintain a community where all citizens feel safe and welcome.

“We are, and always have been, pioneers. Now, we ‘pioneer’ the future together.

“As your mayor, I have always tried to treat all constituents with kindness and respect, replying honestly and quickly to comments and questions. I have always tried to see all sides of every issue and make decisions with the greatest good for the community in mind.

“I am proud to represent you and our city and respectfully ask for your vote.”

Martin is a life-long resident of North County, having grown up in Atascadero. He and his wife of nearly 50 years, Jennifer, have lived in Paso Robles since 1973. They raised their two daughters, Nora and Jamie, here. They have four grandchildren. Steve has been involved with the community via media, service clubs, city council and other agencies for decades.

He owns a marketing and communications firm, S.W. Martin & Associates, and operates the Internet radio station VoiceOfPaso.com. His website is martinformayor.org.

