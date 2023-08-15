Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin dies

City releases statement on his passing

– The City of Paso Robles has announced the passing of Paso Robles Mayor Steve W. Martin. Martin passed away on Monday after a hard-fought illness. Mayor Martin’s passing leaves a void throughout the community, as he leaves behind a legacy of over two decades of public service and commitment to the betterment of Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County.

Martin served as Mayor of Paso Robles, having first been elected to that position in 2014. He was again elected to the Paso Robles City Council in 2012 as a council member. He was elected as mayor in 2018 and again for a third term in Nov. 2022, which would have run through 2026. He also previously served on the council from 1987 to 1996 and was selected by his peers to be mayor of Paso Robles from 1988 to 1990. Mayor Martin was a lifelong resident of the North County, growing up in Atascadero and living in Paso Robles from 1973 until his passing.

“Steve was a trusted colleague, a good friend, a thoughtful leader, and the ultimate public servant,” said Paso Robles Mayor Pro tempore John Hamon. “It has been an honor to serve with him these many years. His passing is a great loss for the city council, our community, and most especially his family. Our prayers are with his wife Jennifer, daughters, grandchildren, and extended family.”

Martin’s visionary approach and dedication to the community’s welfare earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues, constituents, and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him. During his time on the council and as mayor, Martin was a strong advocate for economic development and quality of life in Paso Robles. He was instrumental in the development of the city’s downtown area and the creation of the Paso Robles Wine Festival. He was also a strong supporter of the city’s schools and parks.

“Mayor Martin’s impact extended far beyond his role in local government,” said City Manager Ty Lewis. “He was deeply involved in numerous civic organizations and philanthropic efforts, always striving to uplift the less fortunate and address social challenges. His compassion and dedication to public service made a lasting difference in the lives of countless individuals, leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of our community,”

Outside of elected office and his numerous volunteer efforts, Martin was a marketing professional with more than 30 years of experience in communications, including corporate communications, radio, television, newspaper, publishing, internet design, and public relations.

Details regarding a public memorial service will be provided as they become available. Family representatives have informed the city they are planning a public remembrance of life event to be held sometime within the next 30 days.

The Mayor Pro Tempore Hamon will assume the powers and duties of the mayor until such time as the role of the mayor is filled. Discussion on filling the role of mayor will occur at a future council meeting, date to be determined.

