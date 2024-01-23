Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Paso Robles measures additional .44-inches of rainfall 

Posted: 7:27 am, January 23, 2024 by News Staff

partly cloudy skies sunny weatherCloudy skies in the forecast remainder of the week, rain possible again next

– Paso Robles measured .44 inches of rain this morning over the past 24 hours, bringing the current rainfall season total is 9.75 inches. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week in Paso Robles, but another chance of rain is in the forecast again mid-next week, according to Weather Underground.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

 

