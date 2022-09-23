Paso Robles, Morro Bay named to ‘Most Charming Small Towns’ list

All 1,180 small towns in California with 35,000 people or less were evaluated, scored

– Paso Robles and Morro Bay both recently made Strategistico’s roundup list of the “Eight Most Charming Small Towns in California for 2022.”

The list compiles towns that are, “not just charming in their beautiful aesthetics, but also offer a well-rounded way of life that both travelers and people looking to relocate can enjoy all year round.”

The site evaluated all of the 1,180 small towns across California with a population of 35,000 people or under and scored them based on key factors including cost of living, access to entertainment, cultural events, safety, and walkability.

Click here to see the complete list.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related