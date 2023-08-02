Paso Robles News|Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Paso Robles Municipal Pool hosting special ‘teen night’ Friday 

Posted: 6:20 am, August 2, 2023 by News Staff

Event slated for Friday from 7-9 p.m.

– Incoming freshmen through recently graduated high school seniors are invited to a glow-in-the-dark Teen Night on Friday, Aug. 4 from 7-9 p.m. at Municipal Pool, located at 534 28th Street in Paso Robles.

A $5 entry fee includes food, drink, games, contests, and raffle prizes. No advance registration is necessary, and student ID or proof of age is required.

For more information about City of Paso Robles aquatics programs, click here.

 

Comments

