Paso Robles musician releases new holiday single

All proceeds from ‘Joy Like That’ will be directed toward various missions and ministries

– Local artist Bill Luton has released a new Holiday single “Joy Like That.” All of the proceeds from the single will be directed toward various missions and ministries in Paso Robles and all over the Central Coast through Highlands Church.

“‘Joy Like That’ is a song about hope and honesty in a season where it’s hard to be open and admit sometimes that we’re not ok,” said Luton, director of worship at Highlands Church in Paso Robles. “This song, at its core, is about channeling the joy we remember and claiming it for today. But that’s only going to happen when we find the true source, the ones who love us and the ones we love.”

“Joy Like That” is available now on most streaming platforms. Watch it below:

For more information on Bill Luton and his new single, visit JoyLikeThat.com.

For more information contact Highlands Church at (805) 226-5800 or email office@highlandsadventure.org.

