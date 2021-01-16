Paso Robles native named in national honor society for first-generation college students

–Vianette Mendoza Orozco of Paso Robles has been invited to be a member in the national honor society, Alpha Alpha Alpha, or Tri-Alpha. The purpose of this organization is to recognize academic excellence and provide opportunities for personal growth, leadership development and campus and community service for first-generation college students.

Tri-Alpha, was founded March 24, 2018, at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Over 100 members of the Alpha Chapter were initiated that day, including undergraduate students, faculty, staff, alumni, and honorary members. Following the successful induction, the college took steps to incorporate Alpha Alpha Alpha so that chapters could be started on other campuses across the country. Tri-Alpha exists as a not-for-profit (501(c)3) organization, for the purposes of supporting the activities of the honors society.

Students who meet the following eligibility requirements are invited for membership:

Undergraduates:

Enrolled full-time

Completed at least one term at Stanislaus State

Earned at least 36 semester units towards a baccalaureate degree (may include transfer credit)

Achieved an overall undergraduate GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale

Neither of the student’s parents nor legal guardians completed a bachelor’s degree

Graduates:

Full-time graduate students who are first-generation students can be admitted if they have completed at least one term of study (9 or more graduate credits) and have a GPA in their graduate program of at least 3.0.

