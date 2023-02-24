Paso Robles’ newest wellness shop hosting open house

Open house planned this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– Dharma Yoga Loft & Wellness Lounge will present its first open house since opening on Saturday from 10:30 to 5 p.m.

Paso Robles’ newest wellness shop is located downstairs from its companion yoga studio at 1329 Spring St, Paso Robles, in the same building as Paso Robles Antiques.

The yoga studio owner, Jena Baird, has been teaching yoga in San Luis Obispo North County for more than 20 years including her former location in Templeton, Serenity Yoga Center, mobile yoga at local vacation rentals for visitors of Paso Robles Wine Country, and for county-wide community centers. She is also the owner of 805 Adventure Club for youth and adult outdoor events and education.

“I started teaching yoga more than 20 years ago to empower my community,” says Baird. “The practice is so nourishing and cleansing and goes beyond exercise for the body, but also the mind.”

Although Dharma Yoga Loft (upstairs) has been offering yoga and pilates classes for more than a decade, Baird only recently added to the business with the Wellness Lounge and Shop, which offers all the lifestyle components of a yogi lifestyle such as supplements, candles, crystals, jewelry, art, yoga supplies and services from local practitioners.

“Wellness Wednesdays offers a sneak peek of the many services offered from local practitioners in the area, such as reiki, astrology, hypnotherapy, and sound healing for example,” says Baird. “This weekend’s open house will offer samples of all that and more. We have a raffle to win a year-long membership, heated and regular yoga classes, sound healing sessions, and other mini-treatments from our team.”

More information and a schedule of the free events can be found at www.PasoYoga.com. The open house is free to attend.

