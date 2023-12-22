Paso Robles Pickleball Club makes donation to Loaves and Fishes

Pickleball club currently has nearly 200 members

– This week, the Paso Robles Pickleball Club presented Loaves and Fishes with a check for $3,841. The donated amount was funded through a Silent Auction conducted at the club’s annual holiday party held last weekend. The club said in a press release that it hopes to continue this tradition of giving again next year.

Loaves & Fishes is a family center that specializes in serving families with food and other services through personal attention. The nonprofit serves the working poor, young parents trying to make ends meet, and elderly folks living on a fixed income. Its mission is “to serve people well by providing quality food – just as we would provide to our own families – and caring for people – as we care for our own families.” All support comes from the community – meaning it is not funded by government grants. Helping Loaves & Fishes with monetary donations and through fundraising efforts helps feed hundreds of local families every month.

This year the Paso Robles Pickleball Club created and funded a $2,000 scholarship that was given to a Paso Robles High School student and will be funding another $2,500 scholarship in 2024. Earlier in the year the club gave money to the United Way to support the Maui Fire victims and supplied pickleballs and paddles to the Daniel Lewis Middle School.

The Paso Robles Pickleball Club plays Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 11:30 a.m. at Centennial Park. The club was started in 2010 and currently has nearly 200 members.

Learn more about Loaves & Fishes by clicking the following link: https://loavesandfishespaso.org/

Information about the Paso Robles Pickleball Club can be found at this link: https://www.pasoroblespickleball.org/

