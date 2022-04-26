Paso Robles Police arrest logs for April 17-25 

On April 17, Jake Paul Marino, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for battery with serious bodily injury.

On April 17, Anissa Marie Gutierrez, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On April 18, Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On April 17, Joshua Glenn Ritchie, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 46 E. and Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug and for the right to re-in prison a parolee.

On April 18, Anthony Pamfilo Espinozamendoza, 25, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1200 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On April 18, Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On April 18, Tonya Wray Pfeiffer, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Elm Court in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On April 18, Timothy Vaughn Kasinger, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Paso Robles St. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On April 18, Stephen Victor Smith, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On April 19, Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On April 19, Andrew Perry Embry, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of 4th Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On April 25, Isaac Eric Gonzalez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of the Vista grande Drive in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On April 20, Brian Michael rains, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Santa Ysabel Avenue and Creston Road in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On April 20, Tray A. Anhony, 22, of Bradley Calif., was arrested in the 1300 block of 24th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On April 20, Pedro Josue Osuna, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3400 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for willful violation of a protective/stay away order, and possession of a specified controlled substance.

On April 20, Jeni Maldonado, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3400 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On April 20, James Allen Hallett, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested in a 3200 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On April 21, Damon Dean Hernandez, 65, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Paso Robles St. and 13th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 21, James Leroy Fogle, 63, of Shandon California, was arrested in the 2000 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .0 or higher.

On April 21, Taylor Anne Bork, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of 24th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drug, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

On April 21, Timothy Vaugn Kasinger, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1300 block of 24th St. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On April 21, Jason Anthony Horning, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2100 block of Theatre Drive in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On April 22, Jonathan Dale Roberdes, 43, of Escondido California, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 23rd St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 22, Crystal Ann Ramos, 33, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 11th St. and Pine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 22, Jacob Thomas Erdmier, 21, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 500 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 22, David Isaac Garcia, 36, of Templeton California, was arrested at the Walmart in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of any drug.

On April 23, Anthony Joseph Harmon, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 25, Sergio Ortiz, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of Scott Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 24, Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of the Ysabel Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance.

On April 24, Hector Ruizalvizar, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of N. River Rd. and River Oaks Drive in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and for receiving/concealing stolen property.

On April 25, Rogelio Aranda, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 36th St. and Oak Street in Paso Robles for vandalism causing $400 or more in damage, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and burglary in the second degree/auto.