Paso Robles police arrest logs for April 25-May 3
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On April 25, Ramiro Hernandez Cuevas, 36, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 20th and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On April 25, Juan Guerrero Fabian, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On April 25, Herminio Martinez Sarasua, 29, of Cambria, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and S. River Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On April 25, Lesly Ruizixta, 21, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 8th Street and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug and possession of a controlled substance.
- On April 26, Jami Chavez Villanueva, 33, of Bradley California, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On April 26, Eloy Galvezolea, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Vine Street and 24th St. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On April 27, Christopher Paul Malloy, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and trespassing/refusing to leave a property.
- On April 27, Ryan Curtis Chadwick, 37, of San Jose, was arrested near the intersection of 12th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On April 27, Diego Hernandez, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Park St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol/causing an accident/bodily injury to a person not the driver, with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On April 27, Shaminette Keegan, 60, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On April 29, Nicole Gayle Bolla, 38, of Templeton, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside and Ysabel in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On April 29, James Bailey Henderson, 36, of North Las Vegas Nevada, was arrested on 24th St. in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.
- On April 30, Fernando Navagarcia, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On May 1, Quinn Thomas Willis, 26, or Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of S. River Rd. and 13th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On May 1, Jeffery Wayne Branch, 51, of Raymond California, was arrested near the intersection of the Union Road and Skyview Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On May 2, Francisco Villegas Ramirez, 39, of Templeton, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On May 2, Albert Galindo, 37, of Tipton California, was arrested in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving stolen property in the form of a vehicle or trailer, and conspiring with two or more persons to commit a crime.
- On May 2, Jewelee Mackenzie Galbraith Wiley, 26, of Pixey California, was arrested in Paso Robles for receiving stolen property in the form of a vehicle or trailer, conspiring with two or more persons to commit a crime, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On May 2, Ramon Ernesto Sanchez, 36, of Tipton California, was arrested in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving stolen property in the form of a vehicle or trailer, conspiring with two or more persons to commit a crime, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On May 3, Gregory Douglas Young, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
Advertisement
Comments
Posted in: Crime