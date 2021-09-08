Paso Robles police arrest logs for Aug. 30 – Sept. 5
- On Aug. 30, Natividad Mexicano Blas, 60, of Greenfield Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 24th and Vine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 30, Aubree Summer Albert, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for receiving stolen property (vehicle/trailer) and for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Aug. 30, Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for trespassing on private property.
- On Aug. 31, Arilene Lopez, 33, of Bakersfield, was arrested in the 2600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for receiving stolen property (vehicle/trailer), using another person’s personal identification to obtain credit/etc, criminal conspiracy, burglary; possession of burglary tools, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Aug. 31, Carlos Galeana, 37, of Bakersfield, was arrested in the 2600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for receiving stolen property (vehicle/trailer), criminal conspiracy, using another person’s personal identification to obtain credit/etc, and possession of a controlled substance.
- On Aug. 31, Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the Paso Robles Inn for trespassing on private property.
- On Aug. 31, Serra Jessica Sheehan Matherne, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or co-habitant.
- On Sept. 1, Jack Christopher Pfeiffer, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or co-habitant.
- On Sept. 1, Andrew William Gilbertson, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for robbery.
- On Sept. 3, Jeremiah Aguilarlockaton James, 26, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Sept. 3, Samantha Rae Parker, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and a local felony warrant.
- On Sept. 4, Bobby Eleseo Lewis, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the Highway 101 on-ramp at Paso Robles Street for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol percent of .08 or higher and with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Sept. 4, Walter Darrell Rouse, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Sept. 4, Richard Alex Pinto, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of 10th Street in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or co-habitant.
- On Sept. 4, Jasmine Denae Larona, 29, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested in the 2900 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Sept. 5, Frederick Albert Guashino, 71, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Oak Street in Paso Robles for battery and battery of a spouse, co-habitant or former spouse.
- On Sept. 5, Brandon James Baird, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
