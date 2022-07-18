Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 10-18
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On July 10, Christopher Banderas Anguiano, 18, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On July 10, Dalton Aaron Pickens, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, multiple local misdemeanor warrants, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On July 10, Cheyenna Viva Stanley, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the Walmart parking lot in Paso Robles for petty theft and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On July 11, Rosalina Juana Hernandez, 45, of California Valley Calif., was arrested in the 1100 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 11, Jamie Gusman CruzMartinez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3000 block of Oak Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On July 11, Mark Patrick Lynch, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Park Street and 13th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On July 12, Serenity Diaz Gonzales, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and vandalism calling $400 or more in damage.
- On July 12, Esteban Garcia Aguilar, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 22nd St. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 12, Victor Hugo Gutierrez Moreno, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant, multiple local misdemeanor warrants, and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On July 12, Javier Gamez, 33, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 2700 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple misdemeanor warrants and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On July 12, Trey Anthony Wilson, 27, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On July 13, Joe Sweet, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 and 24th St. in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On July 14, Leon Curtis Robert, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the intersection of Pine Street and Fourth Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 14, Colton James Carney, 27, of San Miguel, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
- On July 14, Nicholas Steven Gaddis, 32, of Pas Robles, was arrested in Pas Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 14, Estacia Riley Willis, 26, of Pass Robles, was arrested in the Ulta Beauty parking lot in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
- On July 15, Jacob Ray Ellis, 30, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested near the intersection of Golden Hill Road and Summit Drive in Paso Robles for being drunk in public.
- On July 15, Andrew Richard Dixon, 33, of San Diego Calif., was arrested in the 600 block of Seventh Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 15, Thomas William Warden Jones, 50, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Vine Street and Sixth Street in Paso Robles for driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drug, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On July 15, Alain Michael Pompey, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On July 16, Jonathan Alexander Maalouf, 33, of San Miguel, was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.
- On July 16, Silvino ChavezMartinez, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 500 block of 16th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On July 16, Justo Gallardo Lopez, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 400 block of 16th St. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 16, Larry Wayne Kellogg, 28, Bakersfield, was arrested in the 2000 block of Theater Drive in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant and for being a felon in possession of teargas.
- On July 17, Rafael Treaudo Rendon, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested and 3100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 17, Ismael LopezCuellar, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. in Paso Robles St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On July 17, Michael Allen Portney, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Vine Street in Fairview Lane in Paso Robles for being under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On July 17, Rudy Antonio Ayala, 31, a Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 17, Alex Garcia Morales, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 46 E. 24th St. exit in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 18, Aubrey Anna Paasch, 25, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of Apion Court in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On July 18, Alejandro Moreno, 21, of San Miguel, was arrested in a 3100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
