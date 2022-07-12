Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 3-11
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On July 3, Albina Mejia Gonzalez, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 28th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice and for falsely representing oneself as another.
- On July 3, Bailey James Ledger, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 10th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
- On July 3, Jose Carlos Alvarez, 24, out of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of S. River Rd. and Creston Road in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on their person, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On July 3, Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 4, Collin Earl Higbee, 30, of Creston, was arrested in the 3600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for the battery of a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse and for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
- On July 4, Ricardo DiazMaldonado, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 10th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On July 4, Raul Domitilo Munoz, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of S. River Rd. and Oak Hill Rd. in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 4, Jonathan Hugh Hart, 36, of Alamo Calif., was arrested near the intersection of Vine Street and Kiler Canyon Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 4, Kaleb Clay Bussey, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 near the Spring Street exit in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 5, Heather Samantha Carter, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 19th St. and Oak Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On July 5, Mikhael Velez Young, 36, Paso Robles, was arrested in a 3000 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, an outside felony warrant, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On July 5, Kenneth Arthur Frautschi, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1600 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On July 5, Charles Brandon Bennett, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in a 1600 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On July 5, Albina Mejia Gonzalez, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for having a fourth or subsequent DUI offense, driving under the influence of alcohol, falsely representing oneself as another, and for a local felony warrant.
- On July 5, Jeremiah Obadiah Bennett, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of San Augustine in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
- On July 5, Robert David Kortje, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On July 6, Nicholas Ernest Schaeffer, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of 24th St. in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 6, Amy Beatrice Lucero, 34, of Hanford Calif., was arrested near the intersection of Highway 46 and Mill Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On July 6, Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, 30, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of River Road in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.
- On July 7, Marcos Angelnestor, 28, of Santa Maria, was arrested on Highway 101 near the 46 E. intersection for driving with a license suspended for DUI in for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 7, Nicolas Ernest Schaefer, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Seventh Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for second-degree burglary.
- On July 7, Genaro Santanaavalos, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 19th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On July 8, Anthony Dominuezesquivel, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for the prohibited ownership of ammo, etc.
- On July 8, Braulio Floresgomez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Stoney Creek Road and Corral Creek Road for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On July 9, Emiliano Galvezgonzales, 25, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Capitol Hill in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On July 10, Mariano Manuel Modesto, 31, a Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1900 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol in the blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On July 10, Florencio Marianomanuel, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On July 10, Laureano Cruz Hernandez, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly condouct/being drunk in public.
- On July 10, Christofer Banderas Agliano, 18, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On July 10, Dalton Aaron Pickens, 30, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside and misdemeanor warrants multiple local misdemeanor warrants, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On July 10, Cheyenna Viva Stanley, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the Walmart parking lot in Paso Robles for petty theft and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On July 11, Rosalina Juana Hernandez, 45, of California Valley California, was arrested in the 1100 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
Advertisement
Comments
Posted in: Crime