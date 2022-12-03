Paso Robles Police arrest logs for Nov. 21-27
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Nov. 21, Dylan James Askew, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on the corner of Rambouillet and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 21, William Scott Lawrence, transient, was taken into custody on the 2000 block of Theatre Dr. for providing false identification to police and for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 21, David Michael Harris, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. for wilfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 22, Braulio Delarosa, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Quarterhorse Ln. for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 22, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on 24th St. and the Highway 101 northbound onramp for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Nov. 22, Francisco Cueva, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1800 block of Riverside Ave. for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Nov. 22, Jorge Mansfield, was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 22, Joshua Corey King, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 22, Kimberly Dairys Sanchez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 9th St. and Spring St. for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 22, Francisco Cuevas, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1300 block of Spring St. for being drunk in public and for possession of a specified controlled substance
- On Nov. 23, Erick Roberto Cervantes, of Inglewood, Calif, was arrested at Eagle Energy for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 23, Derrek Jeffrey White, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of 24th St. for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Nov. 23, Brandon Spencer Bathurst, was arrested on the 1000 block of Dorothy Ct. for bench warrants.
- On Nov. 23, Kendra Suzanne Perry, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Dorothy St. for domestic battery, and violating a restraining, protective, or stay away order.
- On Nov. 23, Lorenso Sanches, of Shandon, was summoned/cited on the corner of 1st St. and Oak St. for driving with a license suspended for DUI and for failure to stop at a stop sign or railroad crossing.
- On Nov. 24, Mario Ortizvasquez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 3100 block of Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 24, Blaine Edward McKinley, of Santa Clara, Calif., was taken into custody at La Bellasera Hotel for a bench warrant, burglary, and presenting false identification to police.
- On Nov. 24, Juan Daniel Carloscarbajal, of San Miguel, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- Nov. 25, Kevin Anthonymichael Lau, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- Nov. 25, Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- Nov. 25, Nevil Jasser Barahonamonge, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 530 block of Vine St. for domestic battery.
- On Nov. 26, Ashley Ann Croom, of Atascadero, was summoned/cited on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Nov. 26, Shelby Kay Blank, of Paso Robles, was on-view arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 34th St. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
- On Nov. 26, Rene Antonio Jimenez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1600 block of Poppy Ln. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Nov. 26, Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested for petty theft and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Nov. 27, Latanya Marie Bell, of Paso Robles, was arrested for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 27, Allison Rae Trammel, of Paso Robles, was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Nov. 27, Judaben Cordero, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.