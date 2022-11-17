Paso Robles Police arrest logs for Nov. 7-13
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Nov. 7, Carson Baylor Phillips, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Creston Rd. for St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 7, Grace Ann Leblanc, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Creston Rd. for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license, and post-release community supervision.
- On Nov. 8, Santiago Ortizortiz, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 24th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 8, Kaylee Anne Sonniksen, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1700 block of Wade Dr. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 8, Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 9, Darin Christopher Willis, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for a bench warrant, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Nov. 9, Jesse Daniel Pardo, of Paso Robles was arrested for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Nov. 10, Ottie Webb, of Carlsbad, Calif., was arrested in the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Nov. 10, Edward Eugene Edlin, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody in the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 11, Jose Rivashernandez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for driving with a license suspended for DUI and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 11, Michael Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody in the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 11, Robert Myers, of Bakersfield, Calif., was taken into custody in the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. for burglary, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and receiving/concealing stolen property, etc.
- On Nov. 11, Abib Priscila Ortiz, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Creston Rd. for forcibly taking a victim to another place, child endangerment, and willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.
- On Nov. 11, Manuel Vasquezmartinez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Lana St. and Nanette Ln. for child endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 11, Belinda Evangeline Campbell, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody in the 830 block of Nicklaus St. for assault with a deadly weapon and for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
- On Nov. 11, Naomi Gehrke, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody in the 2300 block of Amber Garin Pl. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
- On Nov. 12, Jason Lynn Allen, of Paso Robles, was arrested on N. River Rd. for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 13, Edgar Ivan Diegomendoza, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 28th St. and Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.