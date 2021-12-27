Paso Robles Police arrest records for Dec. 19-25
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Dec. 20, Wesley Matthew Hart, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
- On Dec. 19, York Cory, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Dec. 20, Faustino F. Bonafacio, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Stoney Creek Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with an open container of alcohol, being an unlicensed driver, and for having a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 20, Philip Milborn Hanna, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Dec. 20, Ana Cynthia A. Nunez, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on 20th Street in Paso Robles for vandalism causing $400 or more in damage, and battery.
- On Dec. 21, Diego Hernandez, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Dec. 21, Amy Janette Woodrice, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 22, Andrea Michelle Kern, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on 10th Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Dec. 22, Adolfo Primo, 19, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 1900 block of Ebony Drive in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for vandalism causing $400 or more in damage.
- On Dec. 22, Andrea Michelle Kern, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Dec. 23, Russel Pennington Meeks, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 46 and Union Road for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 24, Victor Galvezmaldanado, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Meadowlark Road for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 24, Don Michael Cromwell, 33, of Morgan Hill, was arrested in Paso Robles for for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Dec. 24, Callie Brianne Lambeth, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for breaking the terms of DUI probation.
- On Dec. 25, Daisyalma Infante Solorio, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Santa Ysabel in Paso Robles for for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 25, Christopher Todd Brasket, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of unlawful paraphernalia, for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Dec. 25, Jeremiah James Agularlockatron, 26, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1800 block of Dallons in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant, a local misdemeanor warrant, disorderly conduct (loitering on a private property) possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and petty theft.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
