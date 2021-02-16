Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Paso Robles police arrest records for Feb. 7-14 

Posted: 8:41 am, February 16, 2021 by News Staff

Weekly arrest logs of the Paso Robles Police Department

On Feb. 7, TERESO ESPANAMORALES, 52, of Templeton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Feb. 7, SALVADOR ASTORGA, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of narcotics and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Feb. 7, NATALIO HERNANDEZJUAREZ, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested near S. River Road and Riverbank Lane in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol and presenting a false ID to a peace officer.

On Feb. 7, MARIO GARCIA, 55, of Fresno, was arrested at 100 Niblick Road in Paso Robles for violating terms of probation and misdemeanor outstanding warrant.

On Feb. 7, MAURICIO ENATALI GOMEZJUAREZ, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested at Branch Creek apartments in Paso Robles for inflicting injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On Feb. 8, JOHN ERIC KENNEDY, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Sherwood Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Feb. 9, JAMES MANUEL TABAREZ, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Melody Lane in Paso Robles for evading a peace officer/reckless driving.

On Feb. 9, VALERIE A DUNHAM, 59, of Atascadero, was arrested on Pine Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/drunk in public.

On Feb. 10, ALEXIS JAMES SOTELO, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested at Sherwood and Creston roads in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, and willfully resisting.

On Feb. 14, MIGUEL ANGEL GODOY, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 725 Creston Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Feb. 14, ERIC MICHAEL LUTH, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 744 Shannon Hill in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/drunk in public.

On Feb. 14, SETH CHARLES TERRAZAS, 31, of Henderson, Nev. was arrested at Sulpher Springs Road in Paso Robles for and being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.

The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.



