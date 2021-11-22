Paso Robles police arrest records for Nov. 15-21
- On Nov. 15, Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles on a local felony warrant.
- On Nov. 15, Donald Roy Scantlin, 71, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles on an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Nov. 15, Jilberto Nunez Sabedra, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick road in Paso Robles for petty theft and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Nov. 16, Evalyn Katharina Yciano, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Nov. 16, Mary Angela Fleming, 62, of Morro Bay, was arrested in Paso Robles for carrying a Dirk or dagger concealed on person.
- On Nov. 17, Nancy Gijon, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested in Paso Robles, for battery of a spouse cohabitant or former spouse.
- On November 17, Jesus Guadalupe Chavarria, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On November 21, Jose Guadalupe Villanueva Perez, 53, of Elk Grove, was arrested in the 2100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Nov. 17, Dalton Aaron Pickens, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant, multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Nov. 19, Jordan Waine Robert Hollingshead, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Stoney Creek in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08-or higher.
- On Nov. 18, Joseph James McCallum, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Niblick Road in Paso Robles for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Nov. 20, Iysley Anthony Mason, 26, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of South River Road and Navajo Ave. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 20, Spencer Neils Boerman, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 13th Street and Railroad Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 21, Sarah Joy Furr, 38, of Bakersfield, was arrested in the 700 block of Cherry in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher, and battery of a police officer or other emergency worker.
- On Nov. 21, Fred Gonzales, 39, of Redondo Beach, was arrested in the 100 block of Calle Propano in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
