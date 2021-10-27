Paso Robles Police arrest records for Oct. 19-25
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Oct. 19, Danielle Cean Brock, 35, of Hanford Calif., was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 20, Rybecca Lynn Yanezdave, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Road and Bearcat Lane in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 20, Heather Kathleen Mallobox, 38, of Oregon, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Road and Bearcat Lane in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s concert, an outside felony warrant and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Oct. 20, Russel Obrien Knapp, 34, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Road and Bearcat Lane in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, an outside felony warrant, and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 20, Isiah Andrew Owens, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of 28th Street in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and violation of a domestic violence protective court order.
- On Oct. 21, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, for presenting a false ID to a peace officer, willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice, for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Oct. 22, Michael Alan Romanow, 33, of Salinas, was arrested in the 2300 block of Theatre Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug.
- On Oct. 22, Richard Lewis Kimball, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1700 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Oct. 21, Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Oct. 22, Demarest Ethaiah Pritchett, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 14th Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Oct. 22, Steven Neal Clevenger, 42, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 24th Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 23, Casey Lee Butler, 36, of Norco Calif., was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 23, Bernardino Aguilargonzalez, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Santa Fe in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Oct. 23, Marcelino Chavezgarcia, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 46 for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 23, Ernesto Resendiz Prado, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 6100 block of Airport Road in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant or former spouse.
- On Oct. 24, Jose Antonio Herrera Arellano, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Fontana Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 24, Fidel Ernesto Valdezmillian, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Stoney Creek for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 24, Ryan Clifton Dunn, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950, possession of a specified controlled substance and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Oct. 25, Alejandro Morenogarcia, 20, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 12th Street and Vine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
