Paso Robles Police arrest records for Oct. 24-31
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Oct. 24, Jose Antonio Herrera Arellano, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Fontana Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 24, Fidel Ernesto Valdezmillian, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Stoney Creek Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 24, Ryan Clifton Dunn, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested, booked and released in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Oct. 25, Alejandro Morenogarcia, 20, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 12th Street and Vine Street in Paso Robles for for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Oct. 25, Primo Baggiolini, 80, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Via Fuchsia in Paso Robles for carrying a loaded firearm on person/vehicle and for possession of a loaded firearm in public (not “RO”)
- On Oct. 25, David Bryan Matthysse, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for trespassing.
- On Oct. 26, Felix Diazandrade, 37, of Bakersfield, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher, driving with a license suspended for DUI and for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 28, Thomas Marshel Crow, 58, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Road and Spring Street in Paso Robles for for driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth or subsequent offense.
- On Oct. 28, Michael Brandon Reyes, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 29, Shiloh Augustine Ferreira, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of Theatre Drive in Paso Robles for violation of probation terms.
- On Oct. 29, Michael Leroy Gobbell, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Lynne and Airport Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of any drug and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Oct. 30, Tyler Scott Abney, 30, of Templeton, was arrested in the 1400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Oct. 30, Anissa Marie Gutierrez, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 20th Street and Riverside Ave in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Oct. 30, Dustin Davis Laub, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of 12th Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 30, Gilberto Ibarra Arevalo, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Oct. 31, Alain Michael Pompey, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 31, Thomas Lawrence Green, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Bolen Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 31, Omar Alfaro Lara, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 700 block of 12th Street in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant or former spouse and for battery.
- On Oct. 31, Bennett Lee Scott Canada, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for being a transient that failed to register/update.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
