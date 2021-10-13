Paso Robles Police arrest records for Oct. 3-10
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Oct. 3, Lorenzo Armando Rodriguez Gonzalez, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 8th Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08-or higher and for reckless driving.
- On Oct. 3, Jorge Reyes Nunez, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Tanner Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08-or higher.
- On Oct. 3, Abraham Avila Alvarez, 34, of San Simeon, was arrested in Paso Robles for for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08-or higher and for being an unlicensed driver.
- On Oct. 4, Mark Christopher Krist, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 4, Delilah Marie Gutierrez, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for battery by spouse, cohabitant or former spouse.
- On Oct. 4, Kenneth Sutton Burns, 47, of Bakersfield, was arrested in the 2200 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles and released with no charges.
- On Oct. 9, Heron Gonzalez-Lopez, 32, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 9th Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08-or higher.
- On Oct. 6, Sierra Rose Fleming, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1300 block of Stoney Creek Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and a specified controlled substance.
- On Oct. 7, Kody Cotta Santos, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice, battery, and for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 7, Aaron Michael Roth, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of Meadowlark Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Oct. 7, Frank Michael Tidd, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Oct. 8, Nolan Everett Reasons, 46, of San Miguel, was arrested in Paso Robles for outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Oct. 8, Rafael Valencia, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for drawing or exhibiting a deadly weapon (not a gun), being a transient failing to register/update, being under the influence of a controlled substance, for a local misdemeanor warrant and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 9, John Parker Vanderlaan, 26, of Salinas, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 46 East and Mill Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08-or higher.
- On Oct. 10, Garrett Richard Oliveira, 30, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1200 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 10, Johan Ojeda, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 10, Victor Manuel Rodriguez, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of 28th Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08-or higher.
- On Oct. 10, Taylor Robert Russell, 32, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Oct. 10, Desiree Jasmine Kimball, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, for being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Oct. 10, Jeremiah Agular Lockaton James, 26 of Atascadero, was arrested in the 2300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and for possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Oct. 10, Edward Dominik Acuna Alexis, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 300 block of Cool Valley Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for the right to reimprison a parolee.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
