Paso Robles police arrest records for Oct. 31- Nov. 7
- On Oct. 31, Thomas Lawrence Green, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Bolen Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 31, Omar Alfaro Lara, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 700 block of 12th Street in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant or former spouse and battery.
- On Oct. 31, Bennet Lee Scott Canada, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for being a transient failing to register/update.
- On Nov. 2, Evalyn Katharinia Yciano, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Street in Paso Robles for petty theft and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Nov. 3, Lucas Salvador Lopez, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant or former spouse, being drunk in public and for removing, damaging or obstructing a wireless device.
- On Nov. 3, Jordan Dominique Dooley, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for willfully resisting , delaying or obstructing justice and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Nov. 3, Michael Daniloff Constantine, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, taking a vehicle without an owner’s consent, for an outside misdemeanor and felony warrant, for receiving stolen property (vehicle/trailer) and for possession of narcotics for sale.
- On Nov. 3, Ana Cynthia Nunez, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for petty theft.
- On Nov. 3, Anthony Michael Flores, 33, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road for petty theft and for possession of dangerous fireworks.
- On Nov. 3, Nathan Joseph Winzenried, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Nov. 5, Matthew Andrew Arace, 26, of Templeton, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Nov. 5, Kelly Charles Jonason, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Nov. 4, Elijah Daniel Kulinski, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Nov. 4, Estanislao Cervantesrodriguez, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside and local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Nov. 5, Pablo Jesus Rodriguezsolis, 25, of Salinas, was arrested in the 900 block of Rolling Hills Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Nov. 6, Peter Henry Schroeder, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- On Nov. 6, Sergio Mata Escobedo, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for attempting to steal a vehicle and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Nov. 7, Miguel Ortizortega, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 7, Catalina Floresvasguez, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Nov. 7, Sonia Arianne Iliff, 23, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant or former spouse.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
