Paso Robles Police arrest reports for April 23-30
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Torres, Mario Rolando, 39, of San Francisco, was arrested on April 23, at 1:18 am at 13TH and Oak for suspected violation of DUI of alcohol 0.08% 23152(B) and DUI 23152(A).
- Escamilla, Miguel Angel, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 23, at 2:11 am at 13TH St/Riverside Ave for suspected possession of a controlled substance 11350(A) and DUI of drug 23152(F).
- Lambert, Rebecca Oliva, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 23, at 2:28 am at 18TH/Vine for suspected DUI 23152(A) and DUI of alcohol 0.08% 23152(B).
- Errejonsanchez, Maribel, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 23, at 3:33 am at Scott St/Driftwood Dr for suspected obstructing or resisting an officer 69(A), disorderly conduct 647(F), and bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Chubbuck, Branson Charles, 29, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 23, at 2:47 am at 18TH/VINE for suspected violation of disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Gonzalez, Roberto Pablo, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24, at 12:02 am at 24TH/VINE St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Fahmy, Elsayed M, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24, at 1:37 am at 1255 Creston Rd for suspected corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant 273.5(A) PC.
- Bolton, Marcus Tanner, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24 at 8:25pm at 3408 34TH Street for suspected violation of Outside Warrant/F.
- Barrientos, Joy, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24 at 9:44pm at her residence located at 400 Oak Hill Dr #710, Paso Robles for suspected violations of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC and vandalism 594(A)(1) PC.
- Bolton, Mathew Steven, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24 at 10:42pm at Black Oak for suspected violations of obstructing or resisting an officer 69(A) PC, and disorderly conduct 647(F).
- Agustinlopez, Federico, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24 at 12:00am for unknown charges.
- Garcia, Christian, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 25 at 12:06am at 1310 24TH Street for suspected violations of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Garciagomez, Sergio, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 25 at 5:41pm for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Espinobarrosrojas, Carlos, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 25 at 5:41pm at 550 Linne Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Alvarez, David Luis, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 26 at 9:22 AM at 24TH St Bridge for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.
- Roberts, Michael Shawn, 42, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 26 at 1:33 PM at 50 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC and failure to appear on felony charge 1320(B) PC.
- Rubio, Felipe Alejandro, 42, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 26 at 3:48 PM at 3200 Block Park St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and on April 26 at 5:05 PM at 3200 Block Park St for suspected violation of Grand Theft 487(A) PC.
- Montgomery, Cameron James, 20, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 27 at 4:38 PM at 1134 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of battery towards spouse 243(E)(1) PC and false imprisonment 236 PC.
- Garcia, Christian, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 27 at 7:03 PM at 1310 24TH St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Becerra, Felix Kim Jr, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 27 at 10:07 PM for suspected violation of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.1(A) VC.
- Torres, Michael Andrew, 53, of San Miguel, was summoned/cited on April 27 at 12:29 AM on 101 Freeway for suspected violation of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Morenorojas, Raul, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 28, at 8:58 AM at 3200 Spring Apt 8 for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F), and failure to comply with written promise (853.7 PC).
- Maldonado, Jeni, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 28, at 9:12 PM on 3200 Blk Riverside Ave. for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Segundo, Bernardo Romero, 35, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 28, at 10:12 PM at 1213 Alamo Creek Ter #2, for an outside warrant.
- Bravo, Eduardo, 35, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on April 29, at 2:33 AM at 24th and Riverside for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and DUI of alcohol 0.08% 23152(B).
- Brown, Victor Dangelo, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 29, at 2:53 AM at 1227 Stoney Creek Rd #6 for suspected violation of Probation Violation or Revocation 1203.2(A) PC.
- Islasrodriguez, Alejandro, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 29, at 8:26 PM at 1904 Ebony Dr #B for suspected violation of DUI of alcohol 0.08% 23152(B), DUI 23152(A), and giving false identification to a police officer 148.9 PC.
- McNairn, Benjamin Douglas, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 29, at 12:00 AM at 6025 Little Fawn Pl for suspected violation of driving under 21 with a blood alcohol content of 0.05-0.07% 23140 VC.
- Hilariomartinez, Taurino, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 30, at 12:58 AM at Spring St / 17TH St for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and DUI of alcohol 0.08% 23152(B).Rosales,
- Romero Melquiades, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 30 at 1:07 am at 30TH St. / Spring St. for suspected violation of DUI of alcohol 0.08% 23152(B) and DUI 23152(A).
- Chavezhernandez, Lucia, 43, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 30 at 2:17 am at 24TH/BLACK Oak for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC and DUI of alcohol 0.08% 23152(B.
- Castillo, Albert Benny, 53, of Bakersfield, was arrested on April 30 at 1:18 pm at 24TH/BLACK Oak for suspected violation of 978.5 PC, driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.1(A) VC, and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A).
- Mowreader, Eric Oneil, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 30 at 3:03 pm at 1814 Vista Cerro for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.