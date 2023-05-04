Paso Robles Police arrest reports for April 23-30 

Torres, Mario Rolando, 39, of San Francisco, was arrested on April 23, at 1:18 am at 13TH and Oak for suspected violation of DUI of alcohol 0.08% 23152(B) and DUI 23152(A).



Escamilla, Miguel Angel, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 23, at 2:11 am at 13TH St/Riverside Ave for suspected possession of a controlled substance 11350(A) and DUI of drug 23152(F).



Lambert, Rebecca Oliva, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 23, at 2:28 am at 18TH/Vine for suspected DUI 23152(A) and DUI of alcohol 0.08% 23152(B).



Errejonsanchez, Maribel, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 23, at 3:33 am at Scott St/Driftwood Dr for suspected obstructing or resisting an officer 69(A), disorderly conduct 647(F), and bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Chubbuck, Branson Charles, 29, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 23, at 2:47 am at 18TH/VINE for suspected violation of disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Gonzalez, Roberto Pablo, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24, at 12:02 am at 24TH/VINE St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Fahmy, Elsayed M, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24, at 1:37 am at 1255 Creston Rd for suspected corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant 273.5(A) PC.



Bolton, Marcus Tanner, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24 at 8:25pm at 3408 34TH Street for suspected violation of Outside Warrant/F.



Barrientos, Joy, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24 at 9:44pm at her residence located at 400 Oak Hill Dr #710, Paso Robles for suspected violations of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC and vandalism 594(A)(1) PC.



Bolton, Mathew Steven, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24 at 10:42pm at Black Oak for suspected violations of obstructing or resisting an officer 69(A) PC, and disorderly conduct 647(F).



Agustinlopez, Federico, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 24 at 12:00am for unknown charges.



Garcia, Christian, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 25 at 12:06am at 1310 24TH Street for suspected violations of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Garciagomez, Sergio, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 25 at 5:41pm for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Espinobarrosrojas, Carlos, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 25 at 5:41pm at 550 Linne Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Alvarez, David Luis, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 26 at 9:22 AM at 24TH St Bridge for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.



Roberts, Michael Shawn, 42, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 26 at 1:33 PM at 50 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC and failure to appear on felony charge 1320(B) PC.



Rubio, Felipe Alejandro, 42, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 26 at 3:48 PM at 3200 Block Park St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and on April 26 at 5:05 PM at 3200 Block Park St for suspected violation of Grand Theft 487(A) PC.



Montgomery, Cameron James, 20, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 27 at 4:38 PM at 1134 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of battery towards spouse 243(E)(1) PC and false imprisonment 236 PC.



Garcia, Christian, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 27 at 7:03 PM at 1310 24TH St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Becerra, Felix Kim Jr, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 27 at 10:07 PM for suspected violation of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.1(A) VC.



Torres, Michael Andrew, 53, of San Miguel, was summoned/cited on April 27 at 12:29 AM on 101 Freeway for suspected violation of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Morenorojas, Raul, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 28, at 8:58 AM at 3200 Spring Apt 8 for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F), and failure to comply with written promise (853.7 PC).



Maldonado, Jeni, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 28, at 9:12 PM on 3200 Blk Riverside Ave. for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Segundo, Bernardo Romero, 35, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 28, at 10:12 PM at 1213 Alamo Creek Ter #2, for an outside warrant.



Bravo, Eduardo, 35, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on April 29, at 2:33 AM at 24th and Riverside for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and DUI of alcohol 0.08% 23152(B).



Brown, Victor Dangelo, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 29, at 2:53 AM at 1227 Stoney Creek Rd #6 for suspected violation of Probation Violation or Revocation 1203.2(A) PC.



Islasrodriguez, Alejandro, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 29, at 8:26 PM at 1904 Ebony Dr #B for suspected violation of DUI of alcohol 0.08% 23152(B), DUI 23152(A), and giving false identification to a police officer 148.9 PC.



McNairn, Benjamin Douglas, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 29, at 12:00 AM at 6025 Little Fawn Pl for suspected violation of driving under 21 with a blood alcohol content of 0.05-0.07% 23140 VC.



Hilariomartinez, Taurino, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 30, at 12:58 AM at Spring St / 17TH St for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) and DUI of alcohol 0.08% 23152(B). Rosales,

Romero Melquiades, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 30 at 1:07 am at 30TH St. / Spring St. for suspected violation of DUI of alcohol 0.08% 23152(B) and DUI 23152(A).

Chavezhernandez, Lucia, 43, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 30 at 2:17 am at 24TH/BLACK Oak for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC and DUI of alcohol 0.08% 23152(B.

Castillo, Albert Benny, 53, of Bakersfield, was arrested on April 30 at 1:18 pm at 24TH/BLACK Oak for suspected violation of 978.5 PC, driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.1(A) VC, and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A).

Mowreader, Eric Oneil, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 30 at 3:03 pm at 1814 Vista Cerro for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.