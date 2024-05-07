Paso Robles Police arrest reports for April 28 – May 5
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Malloy, Matthew James, 44, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on April 28 at 10:05 am at 13th St and Railroad St for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and violation of a court order (853.7 PC).
- Franciscolopez, Vicente, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 28 at 9:28 am at 18th St / Vine St for violation of a court order (853.7 PC) and driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Garciaestrada, Ricardo, 40, of Cambria, was arrested on April 28 at 5:25 pm at Creston Rd and Myrtlewood Dr for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(B) VC) and driving under the influence of drugs (23152(A) VC).
- Adams, Sasha Nicole, 36, of Bakersfield, was arrested on April 28 at 6:21 pm at 1000 Spring St for violation of a court order (853.7 PC).
- Thatcher, Christopher Lawerence, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 29 at 10:05 am at 100 Block of Niblick for violation of a court order (853.7 PC).
- Ellis, Matthew David, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 29 at 11:04 am at 900 Park St for public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Houx, Jarrod Adam, 41, of King City, was arrested on April 29 at 10:46 am at 141 Niblick Rd for failure to register as a sex offender (290.011(A) PC) and failure to provide proof of residence as a sex offender (290.011(C) PC).
- Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 35, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 29 at 11:12 am at CA 46 E / Hwy 101 S for possession of controlled substance (11364(A) HS) and violation of a court order (853.7 PC).
- Garciaespinobarros, Artemio, 29, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 29 at 5:11 pm at 711 12th St for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS), possession of controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and resisting arrest (148.9(A) PC).
- Huhtala, Michael David, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 29 at 8:32 pm at 1100 Spring St for public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Alvarado, Alexander Alcala, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 30 at 8:10 am at 24th St / Riverside Ave for driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC) and violation of probation (1203.2(A) PC).
- Menane, Devin Edward James, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 30 at 12:17 pm at Black Oak Dr / 24th St for an outside warrant/misdemeanor charge and violation of a court order (853.7 PC).
- Garciaespinobarros, Artemio, 29, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 30 at 4:52 pm at 33rd St/Spring St for resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC) and public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Chavezcuellar, Guillermo, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 1 at 3:50 am at 3126 Spring St for public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Talibi, Ayaub, 20, of San Francisco, was arrested on May 1 at 4:21 am at 186 Niblick Rd for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 60, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 1 at 9:32 am at 141 Niblick Rd for violation of a court order (978.5 PC).
- Oneal, Kimberly Nicole, 51, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 1 at 10:34 am at 1100 Spring St for public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Longfellow, William, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 1 at 12:12 pm at 1445 Pine St for violation of a court order (853.7 PC).
- Kulinski, Elijah Daniel, 23, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on May 1 at 7:14 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for entering a non-commercial dwelling (459.5(A) PC).
- Dinapoli, Vincent James, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 1 at 7:53 pm at 2000 N River Rd for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Zamora, Rosalio Jr, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 1 at 8:54 pm at 924 Moran Ct for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of drugs (23152(B) VC).
- Nault, Alberic Roland Jr, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 9:37 am at 3200 Spring Apt 14 for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant (273.5(A) PC), battery on a person (273A(A) PC), and burglary (459 PC).
- Hash, Edward Glenn II, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 2 at 9:12 am at 500 Block of Spring St for violation of a court order (853.7 PC) and possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).
- Harris, Michael Eugene, 63, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 2 at 10:55 am at Black Oaks Dr and 24th St for violation of a court order (853.7 PC).
- Quiterio, Elmer Rosendo Jr, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 2:11 pm at 237 Ginger Ln for being under the arrest process (849(B)PC).
- Duque, Kacey Lynn, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 2:09 pm for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).
- Branco, Elina Quinn, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 2 at 11:38 pm at 325 14th St for vandalism (594(B)(1) PC), writing graffiti on insured property (4532(B)(1) PC), and disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- McIlwainraymond, Jacob Luke, 23, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited at 12:00 am on May 2 at Niblick Rd/S River Rd for driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Stanley, Cheyenna Viva, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 3 at 5:15 pm at Creston / Niblick for entering a non-commercial dwelling (459.5(A) PC), violating a vehicle code (40508(A) VC), and possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).
- Dominguezesquivel, Anthony, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 3 at 9:20 am at 2205 Theatre Dr for resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC) and violation of a court order (978.5 PC).
- Santanamartinez, Jorge Luis, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 3 at 9:26 pm at 1st St/Oak St for driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC), possession of controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and a controlled substance crime (11350 HS).
- Vargasmoreno, Jorge, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 3 at 11:13 am at 18th Street Alley Way for vandalism (594(A)(1) PC) and public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Delucas, Jennifer Ashley, 35, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on May 4 at 12:45 am at 800 6th St, Paso Robles for a traffic related misdemeanor charge.
- Canales, Edgar Stanley, 37, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 4 at 12:27 pm at 12th St / Riverside Ave for an outside warrant/misdemeanor charge and violation of a court order (853.7 PC).
- Hering, Dustin David, 45, of Bakersfield, was arrested on May 4 at 2:04 pm at 828 Spring St for forgery (22810(A) PC), possession of controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and petty theft (466 PC).
- Cerda, Nadegia, 35, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on May 4 at 2:42 pm at 828 Spring St for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and petty theft (466 PC).
- Magorian, Jesse Reay, 41, of Templeton, was arrested on May 4 at 9:32 pm at Hwy 46 / Golden Hill Rd for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of drugs (23152(B) VC).
- Rosalesesteban, Jorge, 19, arrested on May 5 at 11:58 pm at 1397 Creston Rd for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of drugs (23152(B) VC).
- Garcia, Christian, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 5 at 9:43 am at 24th St / Black Oak Dr for possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS), possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and violation of a court order (853.7 PC).
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.