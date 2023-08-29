Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug. 20-27 

Ragain, Sarah, 21, of Atascadero, was arrested on August 20 at 12:56 am at 12th St / Pine St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Perezaguilar, Ramiro, 32, of Salinas, was arrested on August 20 at 1:11 am at 19th St and Riverside for suspected violation of child endangerment (273A(A) PC) and driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% (23152(B) VC and driving under the influence 23152(A) VC).



Mendoza, Noe Sanchez, 52, of Atascadero, was arrested on August 20 at 10:24 am at 1313 Park St for suspected violation of domestic battery (243(E)(1) PC).



Dicus, Gail Marie, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 20 at 10:07 pm at 2621 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of failure to appear (853.7 PC).



Lee, Bradley Darnell, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested on August 20 at 11:45 pm at 3600 Blk Spring St on an outside warrant.



Villalovos Jr, Roberto Ciro, 28, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 20 at 6:26 pm at 6th Street / Pine Street for suspected violation of sexual battery (243.4(E)(1) PC).



Sanchezavila, Ricardo, 61, of Pixley, was arrested on August 20 for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.



Cervantesbautista, Juan Carlos, 22, of Oceano, was arrested on August 21 at 6:07 pm at 730 Experimental Station Rd for suspected violation of domestic violence (273.5(A) PC).



Roth, Aaron Micheal, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 21 at 1:07 pm at 215 Meadowlark Rd for suspected violation of domestic violence (273.5(A) PC).



Garciaordaz, Lino, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 21 at 11:51 pm at 3341 Spring St for suspected violation of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 with force/etc. 288(A) PC.



Davadidiaz, Gerson, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 22 at 1:11 pm at 800 Spring St for suspected violation of burglary 459 PC, resisting an officer 148 (A)(1) PC, battery on an officer/emergency responder/etc 243 (B) PC.



Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 39, of Templeton, was arrested on August 22 at 6:46 pm at 476 Nickerson Dr for suspected violation of elder abuse (368(C) PC).



Westerhuis, Makyla Michelle, 36, was arrested on August 22 at 9:42 pm at Rt 46E/HWY 101 Sb for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC), and driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.



Francis, Albert Julian, 33, was arrested on August 22 at 12:15 pm at 36th/ Park St for suspected use of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Maclauchlin, Cameron Albert, 69, was arrested on August 23 at 12:11 am at 2800 Riverside for suspected violation of failure to appear (853.7 PC).



Lopez, Aubree Rose, 18, of Rio Linda, was arrested on August 23 at 12:17 am at Niblick Rd. / Spring St. for a suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Contreras, Michel Edward, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 23 at 11:15 am at 2725 Black Oak Dr. for a suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Trottier, Craig J, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 24 at 7:05 pm at 2032 Vista Oaks Way for suspected violations of domestic violence 273.5(A) PC and violating a court order for domestic violence 273.6(A) PC.

Mahon, Gennis Kathryn, 28, of Agoura Hills, was arrested on August 24 at 12:33 am at 29000 Catherwood Ct for suspected violations of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving under the influence with BAC over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Santos, Kody Cotta, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 24 at 8:50 am at 180 Niblick Road for suspected violations of possession of a controlled substance 11350(A) HS, possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and use of a controlled substance 11550 PC.

Reyes, Frank Luis, 61, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on August 24 at 5:57 pm for a suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Bravo, Eduardo, 34, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on August 24 at 12:00 am for suspected violations of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC and not stopping at a limit line at an intersection 22450(A) VC.

Cowan, Steven, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 25 at 1:50 am at 3408 Spring Street for a suspected violation of domestic violence 273.5(A) PC.

Larson, Susan Rae, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 25 at 12:36 pm at 938 Running Stag Way for a suspected violation of battery on spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc 243(E)(1) PC.

Ellis, Matthew David, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 26 at 12:42 pm at 1230 Paso Robles St. for a suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

England, Michael Christopher, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 26 at 1:13 pm for a suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Sandovalmagallon, Brayan Uriel, 37, was arrested on August 27 at 12:40 am at 518 23RD St for suspected violations of domestic violence 273.5(A) PC, violating a court order for domestic violence with injury 273.6(B) PC.

Goode, Aaron Stihl, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 27 at 1:15 pm at 1222 Corral Creek Ave #4 for a suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11350(A) HS.

Bennett, Charles Brandon, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 27 at 3:00 pm at Melody And Nanette for a suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Barrera, Anthony Alex, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 27 at 5:42 pm at 1223 Corral Creek #2 for a suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Gambs, Rodger Nicolas, 50, of Atascadero, was arrested on August 27 at 10:24 pm at 3355 Spring St for suspected violations of violation of parole 3056 PC, battery on an officer/emergency responder/etc 243(B) PC, and resisting an officer 148(A)(1) PC.