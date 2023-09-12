Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Goode, Aaron Stihl, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 27 at 1:15 pm at 1222 Corral Creek Ave #4 for possession of narcotics 11350(A) HS.
- Sandovalmagallon, Brayan, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 27 at 12:40 am at 518 23RD St for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, violating a court order 273.6(B) PC.
- Bennett, Charles Brandon, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 27 at 3:00 pm at Melody And Nanette for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Barrera, Anthony Alex, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 27 at 5:42 pm at 1223 Corral Creek #2 for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Gambs, Rodger Nicolas, 50, of Atascadero, was arrested on August 27 at 10:24 pm at 3355 Spring St for obstructing/resisting officer/EMT 148(A)(1) PC, battery of officer/emergency personnel 243(B) PC, and violation of parole 3056 PC.
- Davis, Shawn Cole, 45, of Shandon, was arrested on August 27 at 4:37 pm at 2715 Black Oak Dr for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and an Outside Warrant/M.
- Orantes, Julio Cesar, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 28 at 12:44 am at 13TH And Pine Street for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Francis, Albert Julian, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 28 at 4:12 pm at 2715 Black Oak Dr for being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Murphy, Sean Edward, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 28 at 4:54 pm at 842 23RD St for carrying a loaded firearm in public 25850(A) PC.
- Lartigau, Kaleb Michael, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 29 at 12:10 pm at 529 10TH #301 for charges of grand theft of money/labor/property 487(A) PC and vandalism 594(B)(1) PC.
- Ahumada, Mario III, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 29 at 1:13 pm at 17TH Street / Riverside Ave for conceal carrying dirk or dagger 21310 PC, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Scott, Stephanie Ann, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 29 at 11:20 am at 1191 N River Road for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Poskin, Lisa Anne, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 29 at 12:00 am for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Pharis, Benjamin Sage, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 29 at 11:13 pm at 1201 Ysabel Ave. for an Outside Warrant/M.
- Sweet, Joe, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 30 at 3:24 am at 24TH Street / Ysabel St for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Himle, Benjamin Mykel Knudson, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 30 at 10:53 am at 2600 Block Riverside Ave for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Francis, Albert Julian, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 30 at 12:50 pm at Riverside Ave And Black Oaks Dr. for failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Silva Corinne Elizabth, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 30 at 7:15 pm at 22ND Street And Spring for possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Navarro, Daniel, 31, of Bakersfield, was arrested on August 30 at 2:26 pm at Sr 46E At Mill Rd for an Outside Warrant/M.
- Sergio Garciagomez, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 31 at 12:40 am at Riverside And 17TH Street for DUI 23152(A) VC and DUI alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Estrada, Joel Thomas, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 31 at Rte 46E/ Hwy 101 for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Serranogarcia, Wencesla, 39, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 31 at 4:13 am at 1107 24TH St for obstructing/resisting officer/EMT 148(A)(1) PC and disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Juvenal Escarsga, 43, of Creston, was arrested on September 1 at 12:07 am at 815 33RD Street for being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and possession of controlled substance 11377 PC.
- Jordan Dominique Dooley, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 1 at 11:00 pm at 189 Niblick Road for failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC, possession of controlled substance 11377(A) HS, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A)).
- McKanna, Daniel Cody, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 2 at 1:28 am at 1300 Blk Railroad St for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Mendibles, Michael Reye, 41, of Atascadero, was arrested on September 2 at 8:36 am at Why 101 And 24TH St for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, possession of narcotic controlled substance11350(A) HS, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A).
- Driver, Craig Ronald, 70, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 2 at 1:56 pm at 1215 Alamo Creek Ter #7 for charges of indecent exposure 314(1) PC and disorderly conduct 647(A) PC.
- Pharis, Benjamin Sage, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 2 at 5:52 pm at 100 Block Niblick Rd for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC .
- Gonzales, David Anastacio, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 2 at 9:17 pm at 18TH And Spring for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC and failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Young, Daniel Joseph, 34, of Centennial, was arrested on September 2 at 10:28 pm at 1112 Olive St #7 for charges of violating probation 1203.2(A) PC.
- Hernandezjuarez, Arturo, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 9:11 am at Goldenhill Rd At Creston Rd for charges of DUI alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC and DUI 23152(A) VC.
- Garcia, Julio Cesar, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 12:00 am at 1500 Spring St for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.1(A) VC.
- Mendozachavez, Marco Antonio, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 7:55 pm at Creston/Cedarwood forbench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Adams, Sara, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 9:11 pm at 1300 Block 24TH Street for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Bautistaalbarran, Alma C, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 11:04 pm at 3121 Spring St #105 for charges of DUI 23152(A) VC and DUI alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Higginbotham, Jeremy Luther, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 9:34 pm at Park St/ 15TH St for displaying unlawful registration 4462.5 VC.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.