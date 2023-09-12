Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug. 28-Sept. 3 

Goode, Aaron Stihl, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 27 at 1:15 pm at 1222 Corral Creek Ave #4 for possession of narcotics 11350(A) HS.



Sandovalmagallon, Brayan, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 27 at 12:40 am at 518 23RD St for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, violating a court order 273.6(B) PC.



Bennett, Charles Brandon, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 27 at 3:00 pm at Melody And Nanette for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Barrera, Anthony Alex, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 27 at 5:42 pm at 1223 Corral Creek #2 for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Gambs, Rodger Nicolas, 50, of Atascadero, was arrested on August 27 at 10:24 pm at 3355 Spring St for obstructing/resisting officer/EMT 148(A)(1) PC, battery of officer/emergency personnel 243(B) PC, and violation of parole 3056 PC.



Davis, Shawn Cole, 45, of Shandon, was arrested on August 27 at 4:37 pm at 2715 Black Oak Dr for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and an Outside Warrant/M.



Orantes, Julio Cesar, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 28 at 12:44 am at 13TH And Pine Street for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Francis, Albert Julian, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 28 at 4:12 pm at 2715 Black Oak Dr for being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Murphy, Sean Edward, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 28 at 4:54 pm at 842 23RD St for carrying a loaded firearm in public 25850(A) PC.



Lartigau, Kaleb Michael, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 29 at 12:10 pm at 529 10TH #301 for charges of grand theft of money/labor/property 487(A) PC and vandalism 594(B)(1) PC.



Ahumada, Mario III, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 29 at 1:13 pm at 17TH Street / Riverside Ave for conceal carrying dirk or dagger 21310 PC, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Scott, Stephanie Ann, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 29 at 11:20 am at 1191 N River Road for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Poskin, Lisa Anne, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 29 at 12:00 am for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Pharis, Benjamin Sage, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 29 at 11:13 pm at 1201 Ysabel Ave. for an Outside Warrant/M.



Sweet, Joe, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 30 at 3:24 am at 24TH Street / Ysabel St for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Himle, Benjamin Mykel Knudson, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 30 at 10:53 am at 2600 Block Riverside Ave for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Francis, Albert Julian, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 30 at 12:50 pm at Riverside Ave And Black Oaks Dr. for failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Silva Corinne Elizabth, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 30 at 7:15 pm at 22ND Street And Spring for possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Navarro, Daniel, 31, of Bakersfield, was arrested on August 30 at 2:26 pm at Sr 46E At Mill Rd for an Outside Warrant/M.



Sergio Garciagomez, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 31 at 12:40 am at Riverside And 17TH Street for DUI 23152(A) VC and DUI alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Estrada, Joel Thomas, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 31 at Rte 46E/ Hwy 101 for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Serranogarcia, Wencesla, 39, of San Miguel, was arrested on August 31 at 4:13 am at 1107 24TH St for obstructing/resisting officer/EMT 148(A)(1) PC and disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Juvenal Escarsga, 43, of Creston, was arrested on September 1 at 12:07 am at 815 33RD Street for being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and possession of controlled substance 11377 PC.



Jordan Dominique Dooley, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 1 at 11:00 pm at 189 Niblick Road for failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC, possession of controlled substance 11377(A) HS, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A)).



McKanna, Daniel Cody, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 2 at 1:28 am at 1300 Blk Railroad St for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Mendibles, Michael Reye, 41, of Atascadero, was arrested on September 2 at 8:36 am at Why 101 And 24TH St for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, possession of narcotic controlled substance11350(A) HS, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A).



Driver, Craig Ronald, 70, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 2 at 1:56 pm at 1215 Alamo Creek Ter #7 for charges of indecent exposure 314(1) PC and disorderly conduct 647(A) PC.



Pharis, Benjamin Sage, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 2 at 5:52 pm at 100 Block Niblick Rd for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC .



Gonzales, David Anastacio, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 2 at 9:17 pm at 18TH And Spring for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC and failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Young, Daniel Joseph, 34, of Centennial, was arrested on September 2 at 10:28 pm at 1112 Olive St #7 for charges of violating probation 1203.2(A) PC.



Hernandezjuarez, Arturo, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 9:11 am at Goldenhill Rd At Creston Rd for charges of DUI alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC and DUI 23152(A) VC.



Garcia, Julio Cesar, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 12:00 am at 1500 Spring St for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.1(A) VC.



Mendozachavez, Marco Antonio, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 7:55 pm at Creston/Cedarwood forbench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Adams, Sara, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 9:11 pm at 1300 Block 24TH Street for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Bautistaalbarran, Alma C, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 11:04 pm at 3121 Spring St #105 for charges of DUI 23152(A) VC and DUI alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

