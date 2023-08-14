Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug. 6-13 

Osegueralara, Mario, 36, of 610 23rd St, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 6 at 1:40 am at 23rd and Oak for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Garcia, Angel, 31, of PO Box 2035, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 6 at 12:41 pm at 2800 Riverside Ave for resisting/obstructing a public officer (148(A)(1) PC) and probation violation (1203.2(A) PC).



Ramosrodriguez, Rigoberto, 46, of 3121 Spring St #204, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 7 at 180 Niblick Rd for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Cisneros, Matthew John, 42, of 1805 Redwood Dr, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 7 at 1:19 pm at 1805 Redwood Dr for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



French, Steven Matthew, 47, of 3440 Spring #9, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 7 at 9:02 pm at 24th St / Ysabel St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC), carrying a concealed dirk or dagger (21310 PC), and possessing unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Johnson, Lucas Allan, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 7 at 4:13 pm at Salinas Riverbed for receiving stolen property (496(A) PC) and resisting/obstructing a public officer (148(A)(1) PC).



Highland, Andrew Shawn, 31, of 2548 Spring St, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 8 at 2:02 am at 2548 Spring St for trespassing (602 PC).



Buck, Mary Lynn, 36, of 611 10th St, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 8 at 1:47 am at 500 River Rd for possessing a controlled substance (11377(A) HS) and possessing unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Degraff, Jessy, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 8 at 1:47 am at 500 River Rd for possessing a controlled substance (11377(A) HS) and possessing unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Malloy, Matthew James, 43, of 40 Prado Road, San Luis Obispo, was arrested on August 8 at 12:07 pm at 2000 Riverside for possessing unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Debruler, Ryan Paul Allen, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 8 at 10:32 pm at 1450 Circle B Rd for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and possessing a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).



Jarzynski, Danelle Marie, 34, of 1450 Circle B Rd, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 9 at 1:44 am at 24th St. / RT46E for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC), and possessing a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).



Jarzynski, Danelle Marie, 34, of 1450 Circle B Rd, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 9 at 2:50 pm at 1450 Circle B Rd for possessing a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).



Frautschi, Kenneth Arthur, 40, of 41 Playa Ct, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 9 at 2:59 pm at 2548 Spring St for bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Anderson, Connor Micheal, 23, of 5680 Rosario Ave, Atascadero, was arrested on August 9 at 2:18 pm at 4th Street / Pine Street for driving while his license was suspended or revoked (14601.2(A) VC), driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC), and driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 33, of 1069 Lana St, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 9 at 7:40 pm ifo 1069 Lana St for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Gonzalezcrescencio, Rufino, 35, of 1063 L St, San Miguel, was arrested on August 9 at 10:00 pm at Creston Rd / Scott St for driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC).



Pompey, Alain Michael, 18, of 410 Creston Road, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 10 at 7:45 am at 900 Park Street for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) and outside warrant/misdemeanor (Outside Warrant/M).



Sousa, Tatiana Daniel, 27, of 5320 Cabrillo, Atascadero, was arrested on August 10 at 9:31 am at 155 Riverbank for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Gutierrez, Adrian, 28, of 1118 130 Pacific, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 11 at 9:45 am at Rt 46 East And Golden Hill for driving without a license (12500(A) VC) and displaying false registration card/sticker (16028(A) VC).



Yanez, Apolinar, 38, of 1118 2057 Transient, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 11 at 4:16 pm at 14th St. / Vine St. for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Debruler, Ryan Paul Allen, 38, of 400 Oak Hill Rd #104, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 12 at 5:53 am at 2800 Spring St for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Villalovos, Roberto, 26, of 900 Park Street, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 12 at 13th/ Riverside for possessing burglary tools (466 PC) and violating parole (3056 PC).



Ramirezortiz, Gabriel, 23, of 2800 Spring St, Paso Robles, was arrested on August 12 at 14th St. / Vine St for driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.1(A) VC).



Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 32, of 2600 Blk. Spring St., Paso Robles, was arrested on August 13 for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Ortizgalvez, Ernesto, 28, of 560 12th St, San Miguel, was arrested on August 13 at Spring ST/12TH St for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Lobatos, Christobal, 39, of 240 16th Street, San Miguel, was arrested on August 13 at 11:34 am at St Andrews Ct / St Andrews St for driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC) and restricted driver operating vehicle without interlock device (23247(E) VC).



Aponte, Benjamin Xavier, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 13 at 4:01 pm at 102 Spring St #52, Paso Robles, for loitering or prowling on private property (602(M) PC).



Santiagogonzalez, David, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on August 13 at 3:02 pm at St Andrews Ct / St Andrews St for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).

