Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 24 to 31 

Maldonadogalvez, Guillermo, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 24 at 12:24 am at 3126 Spring Street Spc 28 for suspected violation of 647(F) PC (disorderly conduct).



Arteaga, Hector Jahir, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 24 at 3:30 am at South Vine Street/Kiler Canyon Rd for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).



Fletcher, Jasmin Gabriella, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 24 at 3:22 am at 2301 Theatre Dr for 243(E)(1) PC (battery).



Panos, Shaunna Lynn, 35, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 24 at 4:47 pm at 100 Niblick Road for an outside warrant.



Anguianoechevarria, Eutimio, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 24 at 6:41 pm at 251 Scott St for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).



Imig, Jonathan Michael, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 24 at 8:59 pm at Hwy 101/PINE St for 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).



Leytonmendez, Guillermo Antonio, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 24 at 10:00 pm at Spring ST/23RD St for 23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC, 14601 (driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license).



Johnson, Lucas Allan, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 25 at 8:50 pm at 1144 Black Oak Dr for 11377(A) HS, 978.5 PC (possession of controlled substance, bench warrant/failure to appear).

Navagonzalez, Victoriano, 25, of Napa, was arrested on December 26 at 1:35 am at 24TH St/Spring St for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).



Smith, Elizabeth Nicole, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 26 at 2:14 am at 202 Spring St for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).



Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 26 at 9:30 pm at Creston/Scott for 978.5 PC, 11377(A) HS, 11350(A) (bench warrant, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia).



Dammikkelsen, Andrew Alexander, 26, of Paso Robles, was cited on December 26 at 12:00 am for 14601.1(A) VC (driving with a suspended license).



Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 27 at 11:47 am at 10TH Street And Spring Street for 853.7 PC (failure to appear).



Dukes, Stephanie Joy, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 28 at 8:45 am at 1133 Putter Ave for 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).



Uribe, Edgar Jovanny Velasquez, 34, of Paso Robles, was cited on December 28 at 12:00 am for 4000(A)(1) VC, 16028(A) VC (no registration, no insurance).



Dantonio, Robert William, 62, of Paso Robles, was cited on December 28 at 12:00 am for 14601.2(A) VC (driving with a suspended license).



Macarthur, Linda Michelle, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 29 at 12:00 am at 828 Sycamore Canyon Rd for 11364(A) HS (possession of drug paraphernalia).



Lopezuribe, Luis, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 29 at 12:00 am at Ifo 189 Niblick Rd for 11550(A) HS (under the influence of a controlled substance).



Harris, Michael Eugene, 64, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 29 at 12:45 pm at 8460 Magdalena Dr for 459.5(A) PC (shoplifting).



Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 29 at 2:42 pm at 2300 Park St for 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).



Cobarruvias, Marlene, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 29 at 8:20 pm at Creston Rd/River Road for 853.7 PC (failure to appear).



Anguianoechevarria, Eutimio, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 30 at 4:03 pm at 900 Park St for 243(E)(1) PC, 273.6(A) PC (domestic violence).



Zepedaharos, Lucero D, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 30 at 12:34 am at 1234 Pine Street for 853.7 PC (failure to appear).



Pfeifer, Tonya Wray, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 30 at 12:20 pm at Vine ST/12TH St for 853.7 PC (failure to appear).



Scovell, Charles John II, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 30 at 1:30 pm at Rt 101 / San Anselmo Rd for 10851(A) VC (grand theft auto).



Kassir, Kadie, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 30 at 12:12 pm at 100 Niblick Rd for 853.7 PC, 11350(A) HS, 11364(A) (failure to appear, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia).



Kesterson, Michelle Helene, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 30 at 9:28 pm at 251 Cheyenne Dr for 273.5(A) PC (domestic violence).



Brown, Matthew Joseph, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 30 at 10:52 pm at Ramada/Main St for 2800.2(A) VC, 11377(A) HS, 23152 (possession of stolen vehicle, possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence).



Silveira, Justin Michael, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 31 at 9:32 pm at 932 Walnut Dr for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).

