Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 24 to 31 

January 5, 2024

Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department

    • Maldonadogalvez, Guillermo, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 24 at 12:24 am at 3126 Spring Street Spc 28 for suspected violation of 647(F) PC (disorderly conduct).
    • Arteaga, Hector Jahir, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 24 at 3:30 am at South Vine Street/Kiler Canyon Rd for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).
    • Fletcher, Jasmin Gabriella, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 24 at 3:22 am at 2301 Theatre Dr for 243(E)(1) PC (battery).
    • Panos, Shaunna Lynn, 35, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 24 at 4:47 pm at 100 Niblick Road for an outside warrant.
    • Anguianoechevarria, Eutimio, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 24 at 6:41 pm at 251 Scott St for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).
    • Imig, Jonathan Michael, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 24 at 8:59 pm at Hwy 101/PINE St for 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).
    • Leytonmendez, Guillermo Antonio, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 24 at 10:00 pm at Spring ST/23RD St for 23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC, 14601 (driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license).
    • Johnson, Lucas Allan, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 25 at 8:50 pm at 1144 Black Oak Dr for 11377(A) HS, 978.5 PC (possession of controlled substance, bench warrant/failure to appear).
    • Navagonzalez, Victoriano, 25, of Napa, was arrested on December 26 at 1:35 am at 24TH St/Spring St for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).
    • Smith, Elizabeth Nicole, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 26 at 2:14 am at 202 Spring St for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).
    • Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 26 at 9:30 pm at Creston/Scott for 978.5 PC, 11377(A) HS, 11350(A) (bench warrant, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia).
    • Dammikkelsen, Andrew Alexander, 26, of Paso Robles, was cited on December 26 at 12:00 am for 14601.1(A) VC (driving with a suspended license).
    • Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 27 at 11:47 am at 10TH Street And Spring Street for 853.7 PC (failure to appear).
    • Dukes, Stephanie Joy, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 28 at 8:45 am at 1133 Putter Ave for 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).
    • Uribe, Edgar Jovanny Velasquez, 34, of Paso Robles, was cited on December 28 at 12:00 am for 4000(A)(1) VC, 16028(A) VC (no registration, no insurance).
    • Dantonio, Robert William, 62, of Paso Robles, was cited on December 28 at 12:00 am for 14601.2(A) VC (driving with a suspended license).
    • Macarthur, Linda Michelle, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 29 at 12:00 am at 828 Sycamore Canyon Rd for 11364(A) HS (possession of drug paraphernalia).
    • Lopezuribe, Luis, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 29 at 12:00 am at Ifo 189 Niblick Rd for 11550(A) HS (under the influence of a controlled substance).
    • Harris, Michael Eugene, 64, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 29 at 12:45 pm at 8460 Magdalena Dr for 459.5(A) PC (shoplifting).
    • Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 29 at 2:42 pm at 2300 Park St for 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).
    • Cobarruvias, Marlene, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 29 at 8:20 pm at Creston Rd/River Road for 853.7 PC (failure to appear).
    • Anguianoechevarria, Eutimio, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 30 at 4:03 pm at 900 Park St for 243(E)(1) PC, 273.6(A) PC (domestic violence).
    • Zepedaharos, Lucero D, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 30 at 12:34 am at 1234 Pine Street for 853.7 PC (failure to appear).
    • Pfeifer, Tonya Wray, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 30 at 12:20 pm at Vine ST/12TH St for 853.7 PC (failure to appear).
    • Scovell, Charles John II, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 30 at 1:30 pm at Rt 101 / San Anselmo Rd for 10851(A) VC (grand theft auto).
    • Kassir, Kadie, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 30 at 12:12 pm at 100 Niblick Rd for 853.7 PC, 11350(A) HS, 11364(A) (failure to appear, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia).
    • Kesterson, Michelle Helene, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 30 at 9:28 pm at 251 Cheyenne Dr for 273.5(A) PC (domestic violence).
    • Brown, Matthew Joseph, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 30 at 10:52 pm at Ramada/Main St for 2800.2(A) VC, 11377(A) HS, 23152 (possession of stolen vehicle, possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence).
    • Silveira, Justin Michael, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 31 at 9:32 pm at 932 Walnut Dr for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC (driving under the influence).
    • Moreno, Felipe Partida, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 31 at 9:42 pm in the 100 Block Niblick for 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC, 14601. (driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license).

The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

 

