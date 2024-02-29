Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Feb. 18-25 

Hilario, Saul, 30, of San Miguel, was arrested on February 18 at 2:19 am at Spring St/30TH St for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.01% 23152(B) VC.



Miller, Stormy Cheyenne, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 18 at 1:20 am at 465 Kjdafh for charge under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Montillogarcia, Mario, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 18 at 4:53 pm at 900 Park St for charge domestic abuse 273.5(A) PC.



Bolton, Marcus Tanner, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 18 at 3:11 pm at 1223 Dorothy St for charges resisting arrest 148(A)(1) PC, violation of probation 1203.2(A) PC.



Miller, Danyel Rea, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 19 at 9:20 am at 1027 Rachel Ln for charge domestic abuse 243(E)(1) PC.



Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 19 at 10:20 am at 416 Spring St for charge posses unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Galvez, Celso Cuellar, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 19 at 11:35 am at 900 Park St for charges Outside Warrant/M, fail to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Phillips, Michael Glenn, 45, janitor, of Templeton, was arrested on February 19 at 11:47 am at 1220 Bennett #35 for charge of grand theft 484(A) PC.



Daniels, Nicholas Phillip, 33, of San Jose, was arrested on February 19 at 4:24 pm at 1800 Block Salinas Riverbed for charge bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Harris, Michael Eugene, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 19 at 4:47 pm at 101/46 for charges of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC, failed to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Miranda, Elizabeth Jayne, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested on February 19 at 12:00 am at 8835 Kennedy Lane for charge of driving while license suspended 14601.2(A) VC.



Lopez, Aubree Rose, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 20 at 10:20 am at Creston Rd./Ivy Ln. for charge fail to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Plain, Jennifer Louise, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 20 at 7:37 pm at 1465 Creston Rd for shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.



Mejiamartinez, Alfredo, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 21 at 1:19 am at 32ND/SPRING for charges DUI over 0.01% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.



Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 21 at 8:15 pm at 11TH St and Park St for charge disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 21 at 10:58 am at 3628 Spring St for charge possess unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Paramo, Erica Chante, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 21 at 7:57 pm at 3628 Spring St for charge violation of probation 1203.2(A) PC.

Wright, Larry Matthew, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 21 at 12:20 pm at 2405 Riverside Ave for charge of driving while license suspended 14601.2(A) VC.



Larson, Nicholas Eric, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 22 at 12:43 pm at Creston Road/Stoney Creek Rd.



Hart, Matthew Michael, 68, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 22 at 2:30 pm at 194 Niblick Rd for charge bench warrant 979 PC.



Silva, Evaangelina Garcia, 35, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 22 at 9:26 pm at 13TH Street at Paso Robles for charges DUI 23152(F) VC, possess narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, fail to appear after written promise 853.7.



Gibson, Terrell Isale, 27, of Bakersfield, was arrested on February 22 at 4:15 pm at Hwy 101/SAN Anselmo for charges of grand theft 487(A) PC, commit crime 182(A)(1) PC.



Knox, Isaiah Hoseph, 28, of Bakersfield, was arrested on February 22 at 4:15 pm at Hwy 101/SAN Anselmo for charges of grand theft 487(A) PC, commit crime 182(A)(1) PC.



Morgan, Adrein Joseph, 26, of Bakersfield, was arrested on February 22 at 4:15 pm at Hwy 101/SAN Anselmo for charges of grand theft 487(A) PC, commit crime 182(A)(1) PC.



Alvarez, David Luis, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 23 at 11:31 am at Niblick Rd Paso River Bed for shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.



Hernandez, Maria Del Rosario, 33, was arrested on February 23 at 1:38 pm at 1821 Park St #A for charge bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Rubio, Felipe Alejandro, 41, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 23 at 8:50 am at 903 32ND St Apt. 101 for charge of receiving known stolen property 496(A) PC.



Jimenezrios, Juan Jose, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 23 at 5:35 pm at 627 34TH Street for charges of domestic abuse 273.5(A) PC, false imprisonment 236 PC, threatening crime 422(A) PC.



Neighbors, Jason Benjamin, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 23 at 9:13 pm for a charge of violating court order 273.6(A) PC.



Patterson, Viola Sharonda, 44, of Memphis, TN, was arrested on February 24 at 8:24 am at 1700 Riverside Ave for charges of taking vehicle 10851(A) VC, possessing a stolen vehicle 496D(A) PC.



Milsap, Sheila Meier, 60, of Hanford, was arrested on February 24 at 7:19 pm at 3132 N Aspen for charge disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Norris, Howard Grant, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 24 at 8:07 pm at 234 12TH St for charges DUI over 0.01% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.



Branco, Elina Quinn, 17, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 24 at 10:12 pm at 825 Oak St. for charge battery 242 PC, vandalism 594(B)(2)(A) PC.



Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 9:15 pm at 441 Morgan Lane for charge grand theft 487(A) PC.



Garciagonzalez, Mauricio, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 1:45 am at 21ST/PINE for charges DUI over 0.01% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.



Lorenzopacheco, Catarino, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 10:22 am at 1836 19TH Street for charge fail to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Torres, Hector, 49, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 25 at 8:58 am at 28TH And Spring St for charge vandalism 594(B)(1) PC.



Cornejo, Raymond, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 9:28 am at 189 Niblick Rd for charges Outside Warrant/F, bench warrant 978.5 PC, 459.



Miller, Stormy Cheyenne, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 2:00 pm at 712 Park St Apt B for charge of burglary 459 PC.



Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 4:53 pm at 180 Niblick Rd. for charge fail to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Ferrell, Monique Sarah, 33, of Templeton, was arrested on February 25 at 7:02 pm at 1131 Creston Rd for charges of failing to appear after written promise 853.7 PC, grand theft 484(A) PC, 11377(A) HS.

