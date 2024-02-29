Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Feb. 18-25
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
-
-
-
-
-
- Hilario, Saul, 30, of San Miguel, was arrested on February 18 at 2:19 am at Spring St/30TH St for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.01% 23152(B) VC.
- Miller, Stormy Cheyenne, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 18 at 1:20 am at 465 Kjdafh for charge under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Montillogarcia, Mario, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 18 at 4:53 pm at 900 Park St for charge domestic abuse 273.5(A) PC.
- Bolton, Marcus Tanner, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 18 at 3:11 pm at 1223 Dorothy St for charges resisting arrest 148(A)(1) PC, violation of probation 1203.2(A) PC.
- Miller, Danyel Rea, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 19 at 9:20 am at 1027 Rachel Ln for charge domestic abuse 243(E)(1) PC.
- Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 19 at 10:20 am at 416 Spring St for charge posses unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Galvez, Celso Cuellar, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 19 at 11:35 am at 900 Park St for charges Outside Warrant/M, fail to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Phillips, Michael Glenn, 45, janitor, of Templeton, was arrested on February 19 at 11:47 am at 1220 Bennett #35 for charge of grand theft 484(A) PC.
- Daniels, Nicholas Phillip, 33, of San Jose, was arrested on February 19 at 4:24 pm at 1800 Block Salinas Riverbed for charge bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Harris, Michael Eugene, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 19 at 4:47 pm at 101/46 for charges of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC, failed to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Miranda, Elizabeth Jayne, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested on February 19 at 12:00 am at 8835 Kennedy Lane for charge of driving while license suspended 14601.2(A) VC.
- Lopez, Aubree Rose, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 20 at 10:20 am at Creston Rd./Ivy Ln. for charge fail to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Plain, Jennifer Louise, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 20 at 7:37 pm at 1465 Creston Rd for shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.
- Mejiamartinez, Alfredo, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 21 at 1:19 am at 32ND/SPRING for charges DUI over 0.01% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.
- Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 21 at 8:15 pm at 11TH St and Park St for charge disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 21 at 10:58 am at 3628 Spring St for charge possess unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Paramo, Erica Chante, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 21 at 7:57 pm at 3628 Spring St for charge violation of probation 1203.2(A) PC.
- Wright, Larry Matthew, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 21 at 12:20 pm at 2405 Riverside Ave for charge of driving while license suspended 14601.2(A) VC.
- Larson, Nicholas Eric, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 22 at 12:43 pm at Creston Road/Stoney Creek Rd.
- Hart, Matthew Michael, 68, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 22 at 2:30 pm at 194 Niblick Rd for charge bench warrant 979 PC.
- Silva, Evaangelina Garcia, 35, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 22 at 9:26 pm at 13TH Street at Paso Robles for charges DUI 23152(F) VC, possess narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, fail to appear after written promise 853.7.
- Gibson, Terrell Isale, 27, of Bakersfield, was arrested on February 22 at 4:15 pm at Hwy 101/SAN Anselmo for charges of grand theft 487(A) PC, commit crime 182(A)(1) PC.
- Knox, Isaiah Hoseph, 28, of Bakersfield, was arrested on February 22 at 4:15 pm at Hwy 101/SAN Anselmo for charges of grand theft 487(A) PC, commit crime 182(A)(1) PC.
- Morgan, Adrein Joseph, 26, of Bakersfield, was arrested on February 22 at 4:15 pm at Hwy 101/SAN Anselmo for charges of grand theft 487(A) PC, commit crime 182(A)(1) PC.
- Alvarez, David Luis, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 23 at 11:31 am at Niblick Rd Paso River Bed for shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.
- Hernandez, Maria Del Rosario, 33, was arrested on February 23 at 1:38 pm at 1821 Park St #A for charge bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Rubio, Felipe Alejandro, 41, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 23 at 8:50 am at 903 32ND St Apt. 101 for charge of receiving known stolen property 496(A) PC.
- Jimenezrios, Juan Jose, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 23 at 5:35 pm at 627 34TH Street for charges of domestic abuse 273.5(A) PC, false imprisonment 236 PC, threatening crime 422(A) PC.
- Neighbors, Jason Benjamin, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 23 at 9:13 pm for a charge of violating court order 273.6(A) PC.
- Patterson, Viola Sharonda, 44, of Memphis, TN, was arrested on February 24 at 8:24 am at 1700 Riverside Ave for charges of taking vehicle 10851(A) VC, possessing a stolen vehicle 496D(A) PC.
- Milsap, Sheila Meier, 60, of Hanford, was arrested on February 24 at 7:19 pm at 3132 N Aspen for charge disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Norris, Howard Grant, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 24 at 8:07 pm at 234 12TH St for charges DUI over 0.01% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.
- Branco, Elina Quinn, 17, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 24 at 10:12 pm at 825 Oak St. for charge battery 242 PC, vandalism 594(B)(2)(A) PC.
- Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 9:15 pm at 441 Morgan Lane for charge grand theft 487(A) PC.
- Garciagonzalez, Mauricio, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 1:45 am at 21ST/PINE for charges DUI over 0.01% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.
- Lorenzopacheco, Catarino, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 10:22 am at 1836 19TH Street for charge fail to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Torres, Hector, 49, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 25 at 8:58 am at 28TH And Spring St for charge vandalism 594(B)(1) PC.
- Cornejo, Raymond, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 9:28 am at 189 Niblick Rd for charges Outside Warrant/F, bench warrant 978.5 PC, 459.
- Miller, Stormy Cheyenne, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 2:00 pm at 712 Park St Apt B for charge of burglary 459 PC.
- Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 4:53 pm at 180 Niblick Rd. for charge fail to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Ferrell, Monique Sarah, 33, of Templeton, was arrested on February 25 at 7:02 pm at 1131 Creston Rd for charges of failing to appear after written promise 853.7 PC, grand theft 484(A) PC, 11377(A) HS.
- Espinobarro, Reynaldo Nava, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 25 at 11:42 pm at 2123 Spring St for charges DUI over 0.01% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.
- Hilario, Saul, 30, of San Miguel, was arrested on February 18 at 2:19 am at Spring St/30TH St for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.01% 23152(B) VC.
-
-
-
-
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.