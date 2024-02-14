Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Feb. 4 – 11
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
-
-
-
-
-
- Rowland, Rocky J, 46, of San Luis Obispo, was taken into custody on February 4 at 9:43 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Mendozaortiz, Cesar, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 4 at 10:06 pm at 2636 Spring St #R1 for child endangerment (273A(A) PC) and driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).
- Miller, Stormy Cheyenne, 34, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on February 5 at 12:58 am at 10th Street and Pine Street for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).
- Riley, Shaun Michael, 44, was taken into custody on February 5 at 9:41 am at 160 Niblick Rd for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC) and violating parole (3455(A) PC).
- Ruizmaldonado, Hilario, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 5 at an unspecified time at Spring St and 23rd St for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Solismontiel, Daniel, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 5 at 9:00 pm at 1100 Blk Black Oak Dr for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).
- Adams, Sasha Nicole, 36, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody on February 5 at 12:13 pm at 186 Niblick Rd for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Irot, Ross Newman, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 6 at 11:37 am at 1100 Blk Black Oak Dr for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).
- Canales, Edgar Stanley, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 6 at 4:30 pm at 1st/Spring Street for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Charlton, Cord Davis, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 6 at 4:23 pm at 1100 Spring St for resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC), disorderly conduct (647(F) PC), and probation violation (1203.2 PC).
- Turner, Kenneth Lee Jr, 32, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on February 7 at 4:10 am at 15th St and Spring St for domestic violence (273.5(A) PC), being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS), and possession of a controlled substance (11350 PC).
- Goode, Aaron Stihl, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 7 at 2:01 pm at 189 Niblick Rd for possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).
- Shively, Courtney Christine, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 7 at 9:39 pm at Hwy 101/Main St for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Perez, Johnathon Joseppi, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 8 at 2:44 pm at Creston Rd/Niblick for rape by force or fear (261(A)(2) PC).
- Himle, Benjamin Mykel Knudson, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 8 at 2:13 am at 24th St/Black Oak Dr for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).
- Parker, Joshua Robert, 40, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on February 8 at 12:22 am at General Delivery for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Canta, James Gennaro, 24, of Reno, NV, was arrested on February 8 at 9:45 am at 2424 Spring St for driving with a suspended license (14601.1(A) VC).
- Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 60, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on February 8 at 1:22 pm at 538 Spring Street for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Ellis, Matthew David, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 8 at 3:54 pm at General Delivery for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 8 at 9:09 pm at 189 Niblick Rd for failing to appear in court, Shoplifting, and possession of controlled substances (853.7 PC, 459.5(A) PC, 11377(A)).
- Barry, Harold Louis, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 8 at 9:58 pm at 1207 13th St for possession of a controlled substance and suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (11377(A) HS, 978.5 PC).
- Whipple, Anthony Henry III, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 8 at 3:00 pm at 840 Spring Street for driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Contreras, Michel Edward, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 9 at 1:55 am at General Delivery for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).
- Estrada, Carlos, 46, of Paso Robles, was cited on February 9 at 12:00 am at 24th/Black Oak Dr for driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Thatcher, Christopher Lawerence, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 9 at 11:41 am at 709 9th St for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Hernandezbravo, Rene Anival, 45, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on February 9 at 4:45 pm at 2715 Black Oak Dr for driving under the influence and child endangerment (23153(A) VC, 273A(A) PC).
- Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 9 at 8:12 pm at General Delivery for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Johnson, Jeffrey Ivan, 58, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 9 at 10:21 pm at 1740 Highland Park Dr for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC).
- Clemens, Nanette Stacey, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 10 at 12:42 am at 723 Park St #B for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Swift, Jay Tyler, 22, of Templeton, was arrested on February 10 at 2:14 am at 965 Petersen Ranch Rd for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- McClullough, Damian, 21, was arrested on February 10 at 5:35 am at 332 Partridge Ave for attempted murder (664/187(A) PC).
- Pfeifer, Tonya Wray, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 10 at 2:57 pm at 723 Spring St for resisting arrest, obstructing a public officer, and failing to appear in court (243(B) PC, 148(A)(1) PC, 853.7 P).
- Holt, Maurice Sean, 19, was arrested on February 10 at 4:40 pm for conspiracy to commit a crime (182(A)(1) PC).
- Ramey, Vernon Ray, 67, was arrested on February 10 at 8:46 pm at 1732 Ponderosa for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Lorenzochavez, Reynaldo, 19, was arrested on February 10 at 9:26 pm in Shandon, CA, for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- King, Rick Joe, 66, was arrested on February 10 at 8:30 pm at Goldenhill Rd @ SR46E for failing to appear in court (40508(A) VC).
- Toribiogonzalez, Anselmo, 23, was taken into custody on February 11 at 2:04 am at 640 Trigo Ln for driving under the influence and child endangerment (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC, 273A(A)).
- Kilber, Peyton James, 20, of Bakersfield, was arrested on February 11 at 2:54 am at 1499 Creston Rd for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Bridewell, Trevon Marquise, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 11 at 3:04 am at 1499 Creston Rd for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Rubio, Felipe Alejandro, 42, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 11 at 9:35 am at 9110 Montecito Av #7 for possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Yciano, Paul Jr, 63, was arrested on February 11 at 12:15 pm at 100 Niblick Rd for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).
- Camiriomartinez, Santiago, 25, was taken into custody on February 11 at 1:33 pm at 190 Niblick Rd for driving with a suspended license and failing to appear in court (14601.2(A) VC, 853.7 PC).
- Ozar, Tricia Kael, 43, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on February 11 at 5:31 pm at 1400 Pine St for domestic violence (273.5(A) PC).
- Torres, Jesse, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 11 at 8:42 pm at 21st/Park for driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC, 3056 P).
- Rowland, Rocky J, 46, of San Luis Obispo, was taken into custody on February 4 at 9:43 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
-
-
-
-
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.