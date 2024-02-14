Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Feb. 4 – 11 

Rowland, Rocky J, 46, of San Luis Obispo, was taken into custody on February 4 at 9:43 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).



Mendozaortiz, Cesar, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 4 at 10:06 pm at 2636 Spring St #R1 for child endangerment (273A(A) PC) and driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).



Miller, Stormy Cheyenne, 34, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on February 5 at 12:58 am at 10th Street and Pine Street for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).



Riley, Shaun Michael, 44, was taken into custody on February 5 at 9:41 am at 160 Niblick Rd for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC) and violating parole (3455(A) PC).



Ruizmaldonado, Hilario, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 5 at an unspecified time at Spring St and 23rd St for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).



Solismontiel, Daniel, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 5 at 9:00 pm at 1100 Blk Black Oak Dr for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).

Adams, Sasha Nicole, 36, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody on February 5 at 12:13 pm at 186 Niblick Rd for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).

Irot, Ross Newman, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 6 at 11:37 am at 1100 Blk Black Oak Dr for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).

Canales, Edgar Stanley, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 6 at 4:30 pm at 1st/Spring Street for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).

Charlton, Cord Davis, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 6 at 4:23 pm at 1100 Spring St for resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC), disorderly conduct (647(F) PC), and probation violation (1203.2 PC).

Turner, Kenneth Lee Jr, 32, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on February 7 at 4:10 am at 15th St and Spring St for domestic violence (273.5(A) PC), being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS), and possession of a controlled substance (11350 PC).

Goode, Aaron Stihl, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 7 at 2:01 pm at 189 Niblick Rd for possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).

Shively, Courtney Christine, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 7 at 9:39 pm at Hwy 101/Main St for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).

Perez, Johnathon Joseppi, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 8 at 2:44 pm at Creston Rd/Niblick for rape by force or fear (261(A)(2) PC).

Himle, Benjamin Mykel Knudson, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 8 at 2:13 am at 24th St/Black Oak Dr for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).

Parker, Joshua Robert, 40, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on February 8 at 12:22 am at General Delivery for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).

Canta, James Gennaro, 24, of Reno, NV, was arrested on February 8 at 9:45 am at 2424 Spring St for driving with a suspended license (14601.1(A) VC).

Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 60, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on February 8 at 1:22 pm at 538 Spring Street for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Ellis, Matthew David, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 8 at 3:54 pm at General Delivery for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).

Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 8 at 9:09 pm at 189 Niblick Rd for failing to appear in court, Shoplifting, and possession of controlled substances (853.7 PC, 459.5(A) PC, 11377(A)).

Barry, Harold Louis, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 8 at 9:58 pm at 1207 13th St for possession of a controlled substance and suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (11377(A) HS, 978.5 PC).

Whipple, Anthony Henry III, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 8 at 3:00 pm at 840 Spring Street for driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).

Contreras, Michel Edward, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 9 at 1:55 am at General Delivery for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).

Estrada, Carlos, 46, of Paso Robles, was cited on February 9 at 12:00 am at 24th/Black Oak Dr for driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).

Thatcher, Christopher Lawerence, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 9 at 11:41 am at 709 9th St for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).

Hernandezbravo, Rene Anival, 45, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on February 9 at 4:45 pm at 2715 Black Oak Dr for driving under the influence and child endangerment (23153(A) VC, 273A(A) PC).

Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 9 at 8:12 pm at General Delivery for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Johnson, Jeffrey Ivan, 58, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 9 at 10:21 pm at 1740 Highland Park Dr for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC).

Clemens, Nanette Stacey, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 10 at 12:42 am at 723 Park St #B for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).

Swift, Jay Tyler, 22, of Templeton, was arrested on February 10 at 2:14 am at 965 Petersen Ranch Rd for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).

McClullough, Damian, 21, was arrested on February 10 at 5:35 am at 332 Partridge Ave for attempted murder (664/187(A) PC).

Pfeifer, Tonya Wray, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 10 at 2:57 pm at 723 Spring St for resisting arrest, obstructing a public officer, and failing to appear in court (243(B) PC, 148(A)(1) PC, 853.7 P).

Holt, Maurice Sean, 19, was arrested on February 10 at 4:40 pm for conspiracy to commit a crime (182(A)(1) PC).

Ramey, Vernon Ray, 67, was arrested on February 10 at 8:46 pm at 1732 Ponderosa for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).

Lorenzochavez, Reynaldo, 19, was arrested on February 10 at 9:26 pm in Shandon, CA, for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).

King, Rick Joe, 66, was arrested on February 10 at 8:30 pm at Goldenhill Rd @ SR46E for failing to appear in court (40508(A) VC).

Toribiogonzalez, Anselmo, 23, was taken into custody on February 11 at 2:04 am at 640 Trigo Ln for driving under the influence and child endangerment (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC, 273A(A)).

Kilber, Peyton James, 20, of Bakersfield, was arrested on February 11 at 2:54 am at 1499 Creston Rd for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).

Bridewell, Trevon Marquise, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 11 at 3:04 am at 1499 Creston Rd for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).

Rubio, Felipe Alejandro, 42, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 11 at 9:35 am at 9110 Montecito Av #7 for possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).

Yciano, Paul Jr, 63, was arrested on February 11 at 12:15 pm at 100 Niblick Rd for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).

Camiriomartinez, Santiago, 25, was taken into custody on February 11 at 1:33 pm at 190 Niblick Rd for driving with a suspended license and failing to appear in court (14601.2(A) VC, 853.7 PC).

Ozar, Tricia Kael, 43, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on February 11 at 5:31 pm at 1400 Pine St for domestic violence (273.5(A) PC).

Torres, Jesse, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 11 at 8:42 pm at 21st/Park for driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC, 3056 P).