Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 14-21 

Galvezdelacruz, Jesus, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 14 at 12:36 am at 2841 Spring St. #22 for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, and driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.1(A) VC.

Albinodejesus, Aureliano, 33, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on January 14 at 2:49 am at 724 23RD Street for a charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Delucas, Andrew James, 17, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 14 at 2:03 am at Union Rd. And Ardmore Rd. for a charge of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Sepulveda, Reef Noah, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 14 at 3:03 am at Union Rd At Ardmore Dr for charges receive/etc known stolen property 496(A) PC, carry stolen loaded firearm 25850(C)(2) PC, DUI 23152.

Serranopautitla, Antonio, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 14 at 11:35 pm at 3532 Spring St for charges DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, hit and run 20002.

Lagunasgarcia, Damian Naudh, 37, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on January 14 at 2:19 am at 1201 Ysabel St for an outside warrant.

Campoverde, Jonathan Luis, 31, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on January 14 at midnight at 18TH St And Pine St for a charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.1(A) VC.

Maldonado, Juan, 23, was arrested on January 15 at 12:31 am at 1021 19TH Street for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving without a license 12500(A) VC.

Miller, Stormy Cheyenne, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 15 at 12:10 pm at 7123 Park St for a charge of use/under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Dantonio, Robert William, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 15 at 12:38 pm at 1900 Ramada Dr for charges of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, obstructing/resisting/etc peace officer/emergency med tech 148(A)(1) PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377.

Grom, Candi Lynn, 38, was arrested on January 15 at 10:38 pm at 189 Niblick Rd. for a charge of trespassing 602(T)(1) PC.

Lorenzopacheco, Catarino, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 16 at 4:43 am at 2100 Riverside Ave. for charges of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, giving false ID to police officer 148.9(A) PC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Santiagohernandez, Anakarina, 27, was arrested on January 16 at 12:08 am at Riverside Ave And 21ST Street for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Bartheauer, Steven Lee, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 16 at 1:52 pm at 843 7TH St for charges obstructing/resisting/etc peace officer/emergency med tech 148(A)(1) PC, parole violation 3455(A) PC, Outside.

Zollo, Eric Nicholas, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 16 at 7:16 pm at 500 Block Of Creston Rd for a charge of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Mack, Frederick Bernard III, 64, was arrested on January 16 at 11:48 pm at Sr 46 E / Goldenhill for charges of DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.

Shockley, Scott Allen, 65, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on January 16 at midnight at Sr 46 E / Goldenhill for a charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.

Smith, David Michael, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 17 at 10:23 am at 164 San Carlos Dr for vandalism of $400 or more 594(B)(1) PC.

Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on January 17 at 11:09 am at 2030 Riverside Ave for a charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Miner, Gina Marie, 40, was taken into custody on January 17 at 8:39 am at 1134 Black Oak Dr for a bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Andersonhumo, Mariomarcelino A Jr, 26, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on January 17 at 1:53 pm at Creston Road / Beechwood Dr for charge driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.

Toral, David, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 17 at 8:21 pm at Creston Rd/ Myrtle Wood Rd for a bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Murillo, Jose Jesus, 34, was arrested on January 17 at 11:03 pm at Niblick And Rosemary for charges fugitive from justice: warrant arrest 1551(A) PC, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A).

Blank, Shelby Kay, 30, was taken into custody on January 18 at 2:18 am at 3408 Spring St 202D for charge Outside Warrant/F.

Mack, Matthew Jason, 35, was arrested on January 18 at 7:24 am at 1ST And Vine for a charge of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Stanley, Cheyenna Viva, 27, was taken into custody on January 18 at 9:54 am at 825 24TH St for charges Outside Warrant/M, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Harris, Michael Eugene, 61, was arrested on January 18 at 1:58 pm for charges of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.

Bolton, Marcus Tanner, 28, was arrested on January 18 at 1:42 pm at 1145 Niblick Rd for a charge bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Arevaloibarra, Gilberto, 49, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on January 18 at 1:15 pm at Riverside Dr / 13TH Street for charges of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.1(A) VC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Pompey, Alain Michael, 35, was released on January 18 at 4:17 pm at 410 Creston Rd for a charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Gamez, Javier, 35, of San Miguel, was arrested on January 18 at 10:16 pm at Riverside AVE/24TH St for charges of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Rowland, Rocky J, 45, was released on January 18 at 4:17 pm at 410 Creston Rd for failure to appear on felony charge 1320(B) PC.

Urueta, Gabriel David Anthony, 31, of San Luis Obispo, was released on January 19 at 12:11 am at 1728 Spring St for charges of conceal carry or dagger 21310 PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, parole violation 3455(A) PC.

Sweet, Joe, 54, of Paso Robles, was referred to another authority on January 19 at 12:46 am at 1200 24TH Street for a charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Kulinski, Daniel Richard, 51, was arrested on January 19 at 10:00 am for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.

Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 37, was referred to another authority on January 19 at 11:38 am at 2100 Block Riverside for a charge bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Ruizpacheco, Yesenia, 17, was referred to another authority on January 19 at 10:11 pm at 3200 Spring St for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Furtado, Mark Paxton Dino, 37, was arrested on January 19 at 11:11 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for a bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Vogl, Brandi Michelle, 44, of Stockton, was arrested on January 20 at 7:57 pm at 12988 W McDonald Rd for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent 10851(A) VC.

Schumann, Sara Marie, 40, of Stockton, was arrested on January 20 at 7:57 pm at 50410 Jolon Road for a charge of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent 10851(A) VC.

Oneal, Alvin Harold II, 50, of Templeton, was arrested on January 20 at 12:29 am at 24TH St/Park St for a charge of contempt of court: disobeying court order 166(A)(4) PC.

French, Steven Matthew, 47, was arrested on January 20 at 12:38 am at 34TH St/Park St for a bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Perez, Nicholas James, 21, was arrested on January 20 at 1:52 am for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Sprouse, Lucas Vincent, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 24 at 2:59 am at 6855 Marchant Ave for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Solanovitervo, Fidel Javier, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 20 at 7:49 am at 514 38TH Street for charges of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Trammel, Allison Rae, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 20 at 11:00 am at 1317 Mallard Ave for a bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Iglesias, Edward, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 20 at 5:03 pm at 2715 Black Oak Dr for a charge of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize 422(A) PC.

Alvarez, David Luis, 28, was taken into custody on January 20 at 6:30 pm at 2400 Block Of Riverside for charges of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, Outside Warrant/M.

Collver, Jennifer Marcella, 48, of Templeton, was arrested on January 20 at 12:25 am at 24TH St/ Park St for a charge bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Geronimogarcia, Hector, 55, of Freedom, was summoned/cited on January 20 at 3:50 am at 1302 24TH St for a charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.1(A) VC.

Rios, Edgar Daniel, 23, was arrested on January 21 at 3:04 pm at 400 Oak Hill Rd #412 for a charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.