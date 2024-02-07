Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 28 – Feb. 4
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Rodriguezmunoz, Brandon Stiven, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 28 at 12:48 am at 639 Park St for DUI (23152(B) VC), child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death (273A(A) PC), and DUI (23152(A)).
- Acosta, Michael Rudy, 38, of Corona, was arrested on January 28 at 11:39 pm at 13th St and Riverside Rd for DUI (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Gomezayala, Gilfredo, 28, of San Miguel, was arrested on January 28 at 2:24 am at the intersection of South River Rd and 13th St for DUI (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).
- Barry, Harold Louis, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 28 at 10:36 am at 1207 13th Street for use/being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Vasquezsantiago, Timoteo, 21, of Santa Maria, was arrested on January 28 at 8:35 pm at 3348 Spring St for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC) and failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Michelson, Audrey Bridget, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 29 at 11:28 pm at the 1900 block of Riverside Ave for possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS) and operation of a motor scooter while under the influence of alcohol/drugs (21221.5 VC).
- Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 29 at 12:15 pm at 1000 Spring St for a violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Frautschi, Kenneth Arthur, 41, transient, was arrested on January 29 at 4:03 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC) and possession of a narcotic controlled substance (11350(A) HS).
- Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 30 at 2:25 pm at 2301 Theatre Dr for a violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Brown, Joshua Ryan, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 30 at 7:17 pm at 1465 Creston Rd for shoplifting (459.5(A) PC).
- Allen, Jason Lynn, 46, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on January 30 at 7:40 pm at 24th St/Ysabel for an outside warrant.
- Gallardorojas, Aaron, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 31 at 12:59 am at the intersection of 30th/Spring for DUI (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).
- Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 58, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 31 at 9:03 am at 100 Blk Niblick for possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 31 at 11:33 am at 1100 Spring St for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Reyes, Frank Luis, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 31 at 11:33 am at 1100 Spring St for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Alvarez, David Luis, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on January 31 at 1:51 pm at the River Road/Creston Road for possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), receiving known stolen property (496(A) PC), and shoplifting (459.5(A) PC).
- Massey, Troy Austin, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 1 at 12:01 am at 11th/Park for a violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Martin, Chazlyn Irene, 30, of Stockton, was taken into custody on February 1 at 4:47 pm at US 46E/Buena Vista Dr for driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.1(A) VC).
- Salinassantos, Gerardo, 24, of Paso Robles, was cited on February 1 at midnight at the intersection of 24th St/Oak St for driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Rosales, Amelia, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 1 at 2:44 pm at 13th Street/Paso Robles Street for an outside warrant.
- Snow, Jerren Marr, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 2 at 6:56 pm at 719 6th Street for violating probation (3455(A) PC).
- Pompey, Alain Michael, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 2 at 2:03 pm at 633 Shannon Hill Dr for possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and violation of court order (166(C)).
- Roth, Aaron Michael, 43, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on February 2 at 4:57 pm at 1639 Wade Dr for a violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Vargasvargas, Josue, 34, of Atascadero, was arrested on February 2 at 8:41 pm at 7240 Sombrilla Ave #7 for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Segundo, Bernardo Romero, 37, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on February 2 at 12:12 am at 1213 Alamo Creek Apt 2 for a violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Killgore, Joshua James, 36, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on February 2 at 5:00 pm at 1740 Fixlini St for receiving known stolen property (496(A) PC) and theft of access card information (485 PC).
- Cockrell, Jonathan, 48, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on February 2 at 5:00 pm at 1740 Fixlini St for receiving known stolen property (496(A) PC) and theft of access card information (485 PC).
- Aragon, Marlene Ann, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 3 at 12:12 am at 1213 Alamo Creek Apt 2 for domestic battery (243(E)(1) PC).
- Floresvasquez, German, 20, of Paso Robles, was cited on February 3 at 1:12 am at 1355 Creston Road for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Mendezdelgado, Jesse, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 3 at 1:09 am at 214 Vine Street #C for DUI (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Cabrera, Jorge William, 33, of Shandon, was arrested on February 3 at an unspecified time at 215 2nd Street for possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS) and carrying a loaded firearm (29800(A)(1) PC).
- Estebanortega, Gonzalo, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested on February 3 at an unspecified time at Creston and South River Rd for failing to appear in court (853.7 PC).
- Vasquez, Felix, 21, of Paso Robles, was cited on February 3 at 1:12 am at 1355 Creston Road for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- De La Cruz, Margarito, 21, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on February 3 at 5:08 pm at 1568 Madonna Rd #52 for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Rowland, Rocky J, 46, of San Luis Obispo, was taken into custody on February 4 at 9:43 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Mendozaortiz, Cesar, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on February 4 at 10:06 pm at 2636 Spring St #R1 for child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death (273A(A) PC) and DUI (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.