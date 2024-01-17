Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 7-14
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Jeremiah Kala Huihui was arrested on Jan. 7, 2024, at 11:30 p.m. in Paso Robles for the charge 853.7 PC.
- Troy Austin Massey was taken into custody on Jan. 7, 2024, at 1:48 p.m. in Paso Robles for the charge 978.5 PC.
- Chelsea Dawn Burch was taken into custody on Jan. 7, 2024, at 1:48 p.m. in Paso Robles for the charges 978.5 PC, Outside Warrant/M.
- Lawrence Paul III Williamson was taken into custody on Jan. 7, 2024, at 12:59 a.m. at 1234 Pine St., Paso Robles, for the charge 647(F) PC.
- Anthony Nikolai Colvard was arrested on Jan. 8, 2024, at 2:39 p.m. at 900 Park St., Paso Robles, for the charge 273.5(A) PC.
- Jill Baker was arrested on Jan. 8, 2024, at 1:07 p.m. at 59929 Tamarack Dr, Saint Helens, OR 97051, for the charge 647(F) PC.
- Frank Luis Reyes was arrested on Jan. 8, 2024, at 1:59 p.m. at Park St / 12TH St for the charge 978.5 PC.
- Candi Lynn Grom was arrested on Jan. 9, 2024, at 1:18 a.m. in Paso Robles, for the charge 602(T)(1) PC.
- Tonya Wray Pfeifer was arrested on Jan. 9, 2024, at 12:17 p.m. at 1134 Black Oak Dr for the charge 11550(A) HS.
- Michael Brandon Sr Reyes was arrested on Jan. 9, 2024, at 3:41 p.m. at General Delivery, Paso Robles, CA 93446, for the charges 11377(A) HS, 11364(A) HS, 978.5 PC.
- Guillermo Memo Jr Lopez was arrested on Jan. 10, 2024, at 8:34 p.m. at 900 Park St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, for the charges 978.5 PC, Outside Warrant/M.
- Miguel Angel Barraza Jr was taken into custody on Jan. 11, 2024, at 12:26 a.m. at 32ND St/Spring St for the charge 978.5 PC, Outside Warrant/M.
- Nicholas Bernier Rivera was arrested on Jan. 11, 2024, at 5:15 p.m. at 1465 Creston Road for the charges 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC, 14601.
- Sondra Whitneyann Schmidt was arrested on Jan. 11, 2024, at 5:48 p.m. at 160 Niblick Road for the charges 978.5 PC, 11364(A) HS.
- Richard Gregory Curl Jr was arrested on Jan. 12, 2024, at 2:59 a.m. at S River Rd/Bridgegate Ln for the charges 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC.
- Melissa Dawn Currie was arrested on Jan. 13, 2024, at 1:16 a.m. at 1310 24TH Street for the charge 853.7 PC.
- Joseph Arthur Cantu was arrested on Jan. 11, 2024, at 12:26 a.m. at 32ND St/Spring St for the charge 978.5 PC, Outside Warrant/M.
- Charlie Alice Danielson was arrested on Jan. 13, 2024, at 1:37 a.m. at 3041 Spring St # 7, Paso Robles, CA 93446, for the charges 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC.
- John Thomas McDowell was arrested on Jan. 13, 2024, at 2:05 a.m. at 24TH St/Vine St for the charge 853.7 PC.
- Matthew James Malloy was arrested on Jan. 13, 2024, at 3:46 p.m. at 1225 Stoney Creek Road for the charges 853.7 PC, 11377(A) HS.
- Andrew James Delucas was arrested on Jan. 14, 2024, at 2:03 a.m. at Union Rd. And Ardmore Rd. for the charge 647(F) PC.
- Jered Criado was arrested on Jan. 13, 2024, at 8:35 p.m. at 1201 Ysabel Ave. for the charge 647(F) PC.
- Wuilver Hernandezgarcia was arrested on Jan. 13, 2024, at 10:47 p.m. at Creston Road And Capital Hill for the charges 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC, 273A(A).
- Jesus Galvezdelacruz was arrested on Jan. 13, 2024, at 2:49 a.m. at 2841 Spring Street #22 for the charges 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC.
- Serranopautitla Antonio was arrested on Jan. 14, 2024, at 8:35 a.m. at 815 34TH St #D for the charges 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC, 20002.
- Reef Noah Sepulveda was arrested on Jan. 14, 2024, at 3:03 a.m. at Union Rd At Ardmore Dr for the charges 25850(C)(2) PC, 496(A) PC, 23152.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.