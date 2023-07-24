Paso Robles Police arrest reports for July 16 to July 23
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Barojasolguin, Yarid, 25, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 16 at 3:46 am at 611 10TH Street for disorderly conduct-public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Cuaravargas, Martin, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 16 at 2:58 am at 1ST St/Oak St for possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS), driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Marzalino Miranda, Delfino, 27, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 16 at 4:12 am in the 900 Block Of Creston for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Shupp, Dean Mathew, 48, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 16 at 5:35 am at 150 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC) and violating a court order (1203.2(A) PC).
- Barojasolguin, Yarid, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 16 at 5:35 pm at 179 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC), possession of a unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and arson (452(D) PC).
- Alvarez, David Luis, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested July 16 at 10:18 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr. for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A)).
- Garcia, Robert Michael, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 17 at 1:15 am at 12TH And Pine Street for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship/etc. (273.5(A) PC) and disturbing the peace (415(2) PC).
- Samuels, Kody Lee, 37, of Santa Maria, was arrested on July 17 at 10:34 am at 2445 Golden Hill for burglary (459 PC), possession of forged bills (476 PC), and grand theft (487(A) PC).
- McCullough, Madison Colleen, 33, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 17 at 11:35 am at S Hwy 101 On Ramp At Spring for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Patlan, Sherry Lynn, 46, of Santa Maria, was arrested on July 17 at 11:08 am at 2445 Godenhill for grand theft (487(A) PC).
- Salinasrodriguez, Benito, 21, of San Simeon, was taken into custody on July 17 at 11:07 pm at Santa Ynez Ave/San Fernando Dr for threatening crime with intent to terrorize (422(A) PC).
- Floresperez, Isaac Enrique, 21, of Shandon, was arrested on July 17 at 12:00 am for reckless driving (23103(A) VC).
- Tyler, Damon Delmore, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 17 at 8:32 pm at 28TH And Spring for battery (242 PC).
- Lara, Omar Alfaro, 28, of San Miguel, was arrested on July 17 at 8:42 pm at 28TH And Spring St for battery (242 PC) and violating a court order (1203.2(A) PC).
- Hernandez, Guillermo Antonio, 46, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 18 at 3:45 pm for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship/etc. 273.5(A) PC and disturbing the peace (415(2) PC).
- Ortiz, Rey Michael, 61, of Atascadero, was arrested on July 18 at 2:05 pm for driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC and driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) VC.
- Streeper, Edward Joseph, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 18 at 5:36 pm at 825 Riverside Ave for disorderly conduct-public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Guillengutierrez, Maria Elisa, 33, of Coalinga, was taken into custody on July 18 at 6:35 pm at Buena Vista And SR46 for resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC) and disorderly conduct-public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 18 at 1:50 pm at 1040 Turtle Creek Rd for possession of a unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Vink, Christoffer Cornelus, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 18 at 12:00 am for driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Anthony, Grace Lynn, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 19 at 7:42 pm at 180 Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS), possession of a unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and possession of a controlled substance (11350).
- Gamezlimon, Yanet, 32, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 20 at 12:03 am at 1040 Turtle Creek Rd for exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm (417(A)(1) PC) and battery on a spouse/cohabitant (243(E)(1) PC).
- Cruz, Oliver Guillermo, 32, of Atascadero, was arrested on July 20 at 1:25 am at 1107 24TH Street for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC), driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC), and willful harm to a child (273A(A)).
- Salgadocampos, Marco Eduardo, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 20 at 12:28 am in the 2400 Block Spring Street for disorderly conduct-public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Perez, Joseph John, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 20 at 2:05 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Loera, Rosa Ramona, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 20 at 12:28 am at 149 Olive Street Apt 32 for receiving stolen property (496(A) PC) and identity theft (530.5(A) PC).
- Francis, Albert Julian, 32, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 21 at 3:31 am at 24TH Street / Spring Street for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and possession of a unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 21 at 8:34 am at 101 Northbound And 46 East for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Moreno, Victor Hugo Gutierrez, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 21 at 11:00 am at 538 30TH Street for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Delucas, Jennifer, 34, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 21 at 11:56 am at 834 11TH St. for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Bonafede, Elizabeth Diane, 61, of Paso Robles, was cited on July 21 at 12:50 pm at Creston Rd And Trigo Ln for driving with a suspended license (14601.1(A) VC).
- Reyes, Michael Brandon, 21, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on July 22 at 9:14 am at Spring St / 33RD St for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and possession of a unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Furtado, Mark Paxton Dino, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 22 at 2:06 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Glidden, Eric Maurice, 39, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on July 23 at 12:50 am at 1107 24TH St for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Vasquez, Hirineo, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 23 at 3:06 am at 26TH And Riverside for possession of a unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Anduezarcuellar, Ricardo, 29, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 23 at 3:30 am at 26TH And Riverside for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Barrera, Alexander, 40, of Shandon, was arrested on July 23 at 12:46 am at 3014 Spring St for violating a court order (273.6(A) PC).
- Ottley, Michael Brandon, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 23 at 11:23 am at Salinas River for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Johnson, Chad Michael, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 23 at 11:17 pm at 24TH St. / Ysabel Ave. for disorderly conduct-public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Basilioespinobarros, Jorge, 24, of Salinas, was taken into custody on July 23 at 7:46 pm at 2331 Spring St for disorderly conduct-public intoxication (647(F) PC).
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.