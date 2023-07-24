Paso Robles Police arrest reports for July 16 to July 23 

Barojasolguin, Yarid, 25, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 16 at 3:46 am at 611 10TH Street for disorderly conduct-public intoxication (647(F) PC).



Cuaravargas, Martin, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 16 at 2:58 am at 1ST St/Oak St for possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS), driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Marzalino Miranda, Delfino, 27, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 16 at 4:12 am in the 900 Block Of Creston for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Shupp, Dean Mathew, 48, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 16 at 5:35 am at 150 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC) and violating a court order (1203.2(A) PC).

Barojasolguin, Yarid, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 16 at 5:35 pm at 179 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC), possession of a unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and arson (452(D) PC).



Alvarez, David Luis, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested July 16 at 10:18 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr. for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A)).

Garcia, Robert Michael, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 17 at 1:15 am at 12TH And Pine Street for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship/etc. (273.5(A) PC) and disturbing the peace (415(2) PC).



Samuels, Kody Lee, 37, of Santa Maria, was arrested on July 17 at 10:34 am at 2445 Golden Hill for burglary (459 PC), possession of forged bills (476 PC), and grand theft (487(A) PC).



McCullough, Madison Colleen, 33, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 17 at 11:35 am at S Hwy 101 On Ramp At Spring for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Patlan, Sherry Lynn, 46, of Santa Maria, was arrested on July 17 at 11:08 am at 2445 Godenhill for grand theft (487(A) PC).



Salinasrodriguez, Benito, 21, of San Simeon, was taken into custody on July 17 at 11:07 pm at Santa Ynez Ave/San Fernando Dr for threatening crime with intent to terrorize (422(A) PC).



Floresperez, Isaac Enrique, 21, of Shandon, was arrested on July 17 at 12:00 am for reckless driving (23103(A) VC).



Tyler, Damon Delmore, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 17 at 8:32 pm at 28TH And Spring for battery (242 PC).



Lara, Omar Alfaro, 28, of San Miguel, was arrested on July 17 at 8:42 pm at 28TH And Spring St for battery (242 PC) and violating a court order (1203.2(A) PC).



Hernandez, Guillermo Antonio, 46, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 18 at 3:45 pm for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship/etc. 273.5(A) PC and disturbing the peace (415(2) PC).



Ortiz, Rey Michael, 61, of Atascadero, was arrested on July 18 at 2:05 pm for driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC and driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) VC.

Streeper, Edward Joseph, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 18 at 5:36 pm at 825 Riverside Ave for disorderly conduct-public intoxication (647(F) PC).

Guillengutierrez, Maria Elisa, 33, of Coalinga, was taken into custody on July 18 at 6:35 pm at Buena Vista And SR46 for resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC) and disorderly conduct-public intoxication (647(F) PC).

Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 18 at 1:50 pm at 1040 Turtle Creek Rd for possession of a unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).

Vink, Christoffer Cornelus, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 18 at 12:00 am for driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).

Anthony, Grace Lynn, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 19 at 7:42 pm at 180 Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS), possession of a unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and possession of a controlled substance (11350).

Gamezlimon, Yanet, 32, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 20 at 12:03 am at 1040 Turtle Creek Rd for exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm (417(A)(1) PC) and battery on a spouse/cohabitant (243(E)(1) PC).

Cruz, Oliver Guillermo, 32, of Atascadero, was arrested on July 20 at 1:25 am at 1107 24TH Street for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC), driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC), and willful harm to a child (273A(A)).

Salgadocampos, Marco Eduardo, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 20 at 12:28 am in the 2400 Block Spring Street for disorderly conduct-public intoxication (647(F) PC).

Perez, Joseph John, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 20 at 2:05 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).

Loera, Rosa Ramona, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 20 at 12:28 am at 149 Olive Street Apt 32 for receiving stolen property (496(A) PC) and identity theft (530.5(A) PC).

Francis, Albert Julian, 32, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 21 at 3:31 am at 24TH Street / Spring Street for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS) and possession of a unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).

Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 21 at 8:34 am at 101 Northbound And 46 East for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).

Moreno, Victor Hugo Gutierrez, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 21 at 11:00 am at 538 30TH Street for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Delucas, Jennifer, 34, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 21 at 11:56 am at 834 11TH St. for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).

Bonafede, Elizabeth Diane, 61, of Paso Robles, was cited on July 21 at 12:50 pm at Creston Rd And Trigo Ln for driving with a suspended license (14601.1(A) VC).

Reyes, Michael Brandon, 21, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on July 22 at 9:14 am at Spring St / 33RD St for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and possession of a unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).

Furtado, Mark Paxton Dino, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 22 at 2:06 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).

Glidden, Eric Maurice, 39, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on July 23 at 12:50 am at 1107 24TH St for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).

Vasquez, Hirineo, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 23 at 3:06 am at 26TH And Riverside for possession of a unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).

Anduezarcuellar, Ricardo, 29, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on July 23 at 3:30 am at 26TH And Riverside for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).

Barrera, Alexander, 40, of Shandon, was arrested on July 23 at 12:46 am at 3014 Spring St for violating a court order (273.6(A) PC).

Ottley, Michael Brandon, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 23 at 11:23 am at Salinas River for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).

Johnson, Chad Michael, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on July 23 at 11:17 pm at 24TH St. / Ysabel Ave. for disorderly conduct-public intoxication (647(F) PC).

Basilioespinobarros, Jorge, 24, of Salinas, was taken into custody on July 23 at 7:46 pm at 2331 Spring St for disorderly conduct-public intoxication (647(F) PC).