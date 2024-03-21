Paso Robles Police arrest reports for March 10-17
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Rivera-Regalado, Daniela, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 10 at 12:01 a.m. at Golden Hill Road, Route 46 for the suspected violation of (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC) driving under the influence.
- Preciado-Guzman, Luis Enrique, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 10 at 1:28 a.m. for the suspected violation of (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC) driving under the influence.
- Vanfleet, Bronson Cole, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 10 at 3:12 a.m. at Paso Robles Street/13th Street for the suspected violation of (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC) driving under the influence.
- Allison, Kerry Lynn, 59, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 10 at 11:31 a.m. at 710 Pine Street for the suspected violation of (11364(A) HS, 11377(A) HS) possession of controlled substance.
- Whitebear, Joseph William, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 10 at 1:08 p.m. at 700 Block Pine Street for the suspected violation of (11364(A) HS, 11377(A) HS, 3455(A)) possession of controlled substance and possession of ammunition by prohibited person.
- Ives, John Davis, 59, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 10 at 3:42 p.m. at 1201 Ysabel for the suspected violation of (273.5(A) PC, 591.5 PC) inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and vandalism.
- Michelson, Audrey Bridget, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 10 at 10:17 a.m. at 1737 Eastview Place for the suspected violation of (419 PC) failure to leave premises upon request.
- Miranda, Elizabeth Jayne, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested on March 10 at 10:51 p.m. at South River Road and Oak Hill Road for the suspected violation of (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC, 14601.1 VC) driving under the influence and driving with suspended license.
- Goyette, Leslie Leanne, 64, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 11 at 1:54 p.m. for the suspected violation of (530 PC) misdemeanor battery.
- Becerra, Felix Kim Jr., 54, of San Miguel, was taken into custody on March 11 at 5:16 p.m. at Santa Fe/Creston Road for the suspected violation of (978.5 PC, Outside Warrant/M) bench warrant/failure to appear.
- Roberts, Michael Shawn, 29, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on March 11 at 10:09 p.m. at 100 Niblick Road for the suspected violation of (3455(A) PC, 148.9(A) PC, 11350(A) HS) possession of ammunition by prohibited person, resisting arrest and possession of controlled substance.
- Hayes, Steven Joseph, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 12 at 12:28 p.m. for the suspected violation of (Outside Warrant/M) outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
- Cross, Calvin Peter, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 12 at 9:45 p.m. for the suspected violation of (23152(F) VC) underage DUI.
- Chavez-Gonzalez, Saturnino, 19, of Santa Maria, was arrested on March 12 at 11:11 p.m. for the suspected violation of (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC) driving under the influence.
- Segundo, Bernardo, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 13 at 12:38 a.m. at 1213 Alamo Creek Apartment 2 for the suspected violation of (602(M) PC) trespassing.
- Gamez, Javier, 34, of San Miguel, was arrested on March 13 at 4:21 a.m. at Sulfer Springs and Highway 101 for the suspected violation of (243(E)(1) PC, 273A(B) PC) battery and corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
- Segundo, Bernardo, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 13 at an unspecified time at 1213 Alamo Creek Terrace for the suspected violation of (602(M) PC, 853.7 PC, Outside Warrant/M) trespassing and outstanding warrant.
- Paz, Alfredo Quintero, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 13 at 7:49 a.m. at 2725 Black Oak Drive for the suspected violation of (978.5 PC, 853.7 PC) failure to appear and trespassing.
- Barry, Harold Louis, 43, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 13 at 8:52 p.m. at 500 South River Road for the suspected violation of (602.5 PC, 11377(A) HS) trespassing and possession of controlled substance.
- Silva, Rebecca Lee, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 13 at 10:22 p.m. at State Route 101/State Route 46 East for the suspected violation of (14601.2(A) VC, 853.7 PC) driving with suspended license and trespassing.
- McCaffrey, Sean Daniel, 38, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 13 at 11:36 p.m. at Meadowlark/Creston for the suspected violation of (853.7 PC) trespassing.
- Anderson-Humo, Mario-Marcelino A. Jr., 25, was summoned/cited on March 13 at 12:00 a.m. for the suspected violation of (14601.2(A) VC) driving with suspended license.
- Oliver, David Bradley, 28, of Templeton, was arrested on March 14 at 12:11 a.m. for the suspected violation of (459.5(A) PC) burglary.
- Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 15 at 1:31 a.m. at 500 South River Road for the suspected violation of (978.5 PC) failure to appear.
- Himle, Benjamin Mykel Knudson, 35, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 15 at 1:08 p.m. at 34th/Spring Street for the suspected violation of (853.7 PC) trespassing.
- Gonzalez-Leon, Alvaro, 31, of Creston, was arrested on March 15 at 9:23 p.m. at 3100 Spring Street for the suspected violation of (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC) driving under the influence.
- Cravens, Casey Marie, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 15 at 11:34 p.m. for the suspected violation of (Outside Warrant/M, 853.7 PC, 113 PC) outstanding misdemeanor warrant, trespassing and disturbing the peace.
- Reyes, Frank Luis, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16 at 1:04 p.m. at 7th Street/Park Street for the suspected violation of (647(F) PC) public intoxication.
- Burnett, Michael James, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16 at 2:48 p.m. at 189 Niblick Road for the suspected violation of (14601.1(A) VC, 4463(A)(1) VC, Outside Warrant/M) driving with suspended license, unlawful vehicle window tinting and outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
- Karels, Tim Williams, 45, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on March 16 at 12:00 a.m. at Creston Road/Niblick Road for the suspected violation of (14601.2(A) VC) driving with suspended license.
- Hash, Edward Glenn II, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested on March 16 at 8:24 p.m. at 186 Niblick Road for the suspected violation of (11364(A) HS, Outside Warrant/M) possession of controlled substance and outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
- Armenta, Jose Refugio, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16 at 9:42 p.m. at Creston Road, Santa Ynez Avenue for the suspected violation of (11364(A) HS, Outside Warrant/M) possession of controlled substance and outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
- Bernardino-Olivera, Cesar, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16 at 12:00 a.m. at 2121 Spring Street for the suspected violation of (23136(a) VC, 12500(A) VC) driving without a license and display of canceled/revoked registration.
- Allen, Jason Lynn, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 17 at 11:32 p.m. for the suspected violation of (978.5 PC) failure to appear.
- Lozano, Mirna, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 17 at 10:31 p.m. at 2100 Spring Street for the suspected violation of (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC) driving under the influence.
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.