Paso Robles Police arrest reports for March 17-24
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Allen, Jason Lynn, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 17 at 11:32 pm at 2100 Spring St for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(a) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher (23152(b) VC).
- Lozano, Mirna, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 17 at 10:31 pm at 23rd/Park for suspected obstructing/resisting an officer (148(a)(1) PC).
- Valentine, Khary, 39, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on March 17 at 12:00 am at Creston and Trigo for suspected driving while license suspended/revoked (14601.2(a) VC) and being an unlicensed driver (12500(a) VC).
- Dantonio, Robert William, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18 at 2:01 pm at 46w/Theater for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11364(a) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364 HS).
- Garcia, Angel, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18 at 3:19 pm at 141 Niblick Road for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11350(a) HS) and obstructing/resisting an officer (148(a)(1) PC).
- Ferguson, Jamie Donovan, 29, of Cayucos, was arrested on March 18 at 10:05 am for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11364(a) HS).
- Hart, Wesley Matthew, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18 at 10:05 am for an outside warrant.
- Robbins, Dyllon Thomas, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested on March 19 at 2:44 am at 1151 Creston Rd for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11364(a) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364 HS).
- Zeferinogalvez, Miguel, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 19 at 6:02 am at Rt 46e/Airport Road for suspected driving while license suspended/revoked (14601.2(a) VC), hit and run with property damage (20002(a) VC), and an outside warrant.
- Frautschi, Kenneth Arthur, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 19 at 12:43 pm at 170 Niblick Rd for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11364(a) HS).
- Santos, Kody Cotta, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 19 at 2:14 pm at 100 Block Niblick for suspected soliciting/engaging in prostitution (653.22(a) PC).
- Barahonasalguero, Hector Joel, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 19 at 9:45 pm at 34th St/Spring St for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11377(a) HS).
- Canaday, Gabriel David, 60, of Templeton, was arrested on March 20 at 11:10 am at 2700 Buena Vista Dr for suspected trespassing (602(m) PC) and violation of probation (1203.2(a) PC).
- Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 60, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 20 at 12:09 pm at 9th and Park Street for suspected obstructing/resisting an officer (148(a)(1) PC).
- Reyes, Marcella Arisbelle, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 20 at 3:22 pm at Niblick Rd/River Rd for suspected driving under the influence (23152(f) VC) and possession of a controlled substance (11350(a) HS).
- Ybarra, John Raymond, 62, of San Miguel, was arrested on March 20 at 1:54 pm at 1000 Spring St for suspected inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant (273.5(a) PC).
- Reyes, Frank Luis, 62, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 20 at 1:23 pm at Spring St/16th St for suspected obstructing/resisting an officer (148(a)(1) PC).
- Mitchell, Danielle Helene, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 21 at 12:15 am at Riverside Ave/24th St for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11350(a) HS) and obstructing/resisting an officer (148(a)(1) PC).
- Delacruzprimo, Andresambrocio, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 21 at 2:54 am at 1387 Creston Rd for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(a) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher (23152(b) VC).
- Thatcher, Christopher Lawerence, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 21 at 12:32 am at Niblick Bridge for suspected soliciting/engaging in prostitution (653.22(a) PC).
- Mejia, Bacilio Miguel, 41, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on March 21 at 10:20 am for suspected being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(a) HS).
- Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 21 at 1:59 pm for suspected being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(a) HS).
- Ybarra, John Raymond, 62, of San Miguel, was arrested on March 21 at 4:00 pm at 1000 Spring St for suspected inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant (273.5(a) PC).
- Hernandez, Raul, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 21 at 10:49 pm for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(a) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher (23152(b) VC).
- Furtado, Mark Paxton Dino, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 21 at 11:37 pm at 1800 N River Rd for suspected obstructing/resisting an officer (148(a)(1) PC).
- Davis, Stacy Marie, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 22 at 3:09 am for suspected soliciting/engaging in prostitution (653.22(a) PC).
- Siddons, Phillisia Loretta, 53, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on March 22 at 2:34 am at 1100 Spring St for suspected soliciting/engaging in prostitution (653.22(a) PC).
- Camilogalvez, Rodolfo, 21, of San Miguel, was arrested on March 22 at 8:00 pm at 2010 Riverside Ave for suspected carrying a concealed dirk/dagger (25400(c)(2) PC).
- Eickholdt, Rhylee Ann, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 22 at 9:43 pm at 28th and Spring St for suspected drunk driving with injury (23153(a) VC), child endangerment (273a(a) PC) and assault with a deadly weapon (245(a)(1) PC).
- Camilogalvez, Rodolfo, 21, of San Miguel, was arrested on March 22 at 8:00 pm at Pioneer Park for suspected fighting in public (415 PC).
- Davis, Stacey Marie, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 22 at 3:09 am at 2051 Theatre Drive for suspected soliciting/engaging in prostitution (653.22(a) PC).
- Smith, Christopher Dale, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 23 at 12:10 am at 10th and Railroad for suspected public intoxication (647(f) PC).
- Garcia, Kevin Tracy, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 23 at 1:50 am for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(a) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher (23152(b) VC).
- Barry, Jude Hugo, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 23 at 3:43 am at 1493 Creston Rd for suspected inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant (273.5(a) PC).
- Pearce, Ashley Denise, 30, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 23 at 12:25 pm at 745 20th St for suspected obstructing/resisting an officer (148(a)(1) PC).
- Thomas, Brianna Mae, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 23 at 8:15 pm for suspected obstructing/resisting an officer (148(a)(1) PC).
- Hoose, Ian Lance, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 24 at 1:53 am at Creston Rd/Ferro Ln for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(a) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher (23152(b) VC).
- Witherspoon, Astaushia Marie, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 24 at 3:09 am at Riverside Ave and 24th St for suspected driving under the influence of drugs (23152(g) VC), driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(a) VC), and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher (23152(b) VC).
- Long, Henry Theodore Lee, 41, of Atascadero, was arrested on March 24 at 2:34 pm for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11364(a) HS), possession of drug paraphernalia (11364 HS), and possession of a controlled substance (11350(a) HS).
- Shaw, Sierra Raelynn, 29, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on March 24 at 2:29 pm for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11350(a) HS).
- Woods, Eric, 38, of Redondo Beach, was arrested on March 24 at 4:24 pm for suspected shoplifting (459.5(a) PC) and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.