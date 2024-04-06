Paso Robles Police arrest reports for March 24-31
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Hoose, Ian Lance, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 24 at 1:53 am at Creston Rd / Ferro Ln for suspected violations of driving under the influence (23152(b) vc, 23152(a) vc).
- Witherspoon, Astaushia Marie, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 24 at 3:09 am at Riverside Ave And 24TH St for suspected violations of driving under the influence (23152(g) vc, 23152(a) vc).
- Long, Henry Theodore Lee, 41, of Atascadero, was arrested on March 24 at 2:34 pm at 1400 Spring St for suspected violations of unlawful taking of a vehicle (10851(a) vc), receiving stolen property (496d(a) pc), and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) hs).
- Shaw, Sierra Raelynn, 29, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on March 24 at 2:29 pm at 1400 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of controlled substance (11350(a) hs).
- Woods, Eric Dwain, 38, of Redondo Beach, was arrested on March 24 at 4:24 pm at 1465 Creston Rd for suspected violations of burglary (459.5(a) pc) and outside warrant/misdemeanor.
- Alvis, Barbara Joanne, 65, of Atascadero, was arrested on March 25 at 7:38 am at 2830 Spring Street for suspected violation of trespass (602(t)(1) pc).
- Harris, Michael Eugene, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 25 at 3:11 pm at 150 Niblick Rd for suspected violations of burglary (459.5(a) pc), failure to appear (978.5 pc), and failure to obey a court order (853.7 pc).
- Hardy, Matthew Paul, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 25 at 12:18 pm at 404 Peachtree for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) hs).
- Andres, Brian Victor, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 25 at 11:35 am at 2325 Oak St for suspected violations of elder abuse (368(b)(1) pc) and resisting arrest (148(a)(1) pc).
- Garciaortiz, Ismael, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 26 at 1:08 am at 2120 Spring St for suspected violations of driving under the influence (23152(b) vc, 23152(a) vc).
- Burke, Wesley Ryan, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 26 at 12:01 am at 211 Navajo Ave for suspected violations of driving under the influence (23152(b) vc, 23152(a) vc).
- Esparza, Luis Fernando, 39, of Cambria, was arrested on March 26 at 6:21 am at 840 11TH Street for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(f) pc).
- Esparza, Edwin Isael, 38, of Cambria, was arrested on March 26 at 8:55 am at 11TH Street/ Spring Street for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(f) pc).
- Sweet, Joe, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 27 at 12:14 am at 28TH St / Rrx for suspected violations of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) hs) and failure to obey a court order (853.7 pc).
- Menane, Devin Edward James, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested on March 27 at 3:18 pm at Creston Rd / Nickerson Dr for suspected violations of outside warrant/misdemeanor, failure to obey a court order (853.7 pc), and failure to appear (978 pc).
- Costa, Lenore Gail, 45, of Paso Robles, was cited on March 27 at 10:34 am at 1217 Stoney Creek Dr for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license (14601.1(a) vc).
- Moen, Christopher Ryan, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 27 at 5:02 pm at 1700 Creston Rd for suspected violations of felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) pc) and felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a)(1) pc).
- Andrus, Jason Michael, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 28 at 12:01 am at 2800 Spring St for suspected violation of outside warrant/misdemeanor.
- Reyes, Frank Luis, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 28 at 11:06 am at 1501 Spring St for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(f) pc).
- Eagan, Samantha Marie, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 28 at 1:26 pm at 700 Schoolhouse Circle for suspected violations of corporal injury to spouse (273.5(a) pc), driving under the influence (23152(a) vc), and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher (23152(b) vc).
- Steele, Katherine Jane, 46, of Atascadero, was cited on March 28 at 7:13 am at 2123 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11377(a) hs).
- Baty, Robert Dale, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 28 at 7:49 pm for suspected violation of outside warrant/misdemeanor.
- Hash, Edward Glenn II, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 28 at 9:31 pm at 215 Oak Hill Rd for suspected violations of possession of controlled substance (11350(a) hs), possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) hs), and failure to obey a court order (853.7 pc).
- Case, Brian Joseph, 49, of Pismo Beach, was arrested on March 29 at 12 am at 800 Riverside for suspected violations of driving under the influence (23152(a) vc, 23152(b) vc).
- Gomezmauricio, Herminio Abel, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 29 at 6:13 pm for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(f) pc).
- Puentes, Victor Jeronimo, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 29 at 5:51 pm at Riverside AVE/13TH St for suspected violations of driving under the influence (23152(a) vc, 23152(b) vc) and resisting arrest (148(a) pc).
- Michelson, Audrey Bridget, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 29 at 11:28 pm at 3200 Spring Street for suspected violations of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) hs), possession of controlled substance (11377(a) hs), and being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(a) hs).
- Rose, Raymond Victor, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 30 at 2:00 am at 12TH And Pine for suspected violations of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(a) hs) and possession of controlled substance (11377(a) hs).
- Espindola, Daniel Alejandro, 44, of Bakersfield, was arrested on March 30 at 12:40 am at 3200 Spring Streeet for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(a) hs).
- Alvarez, David Luis, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested on March 30 at 8:43 am at 1201 Ystabel St for suspected violations of burglary (459.5(a) pc) and outside warrant/misdemeanor.
- Olsen, Shari Marie, 61, of Paso Robles, was cited on March 31 at 2:01 pm for suspected violations of driving with a suspended license (14601.2(a) vc) and failure to appear (978.5 pc).
- Hanna, Philip Milborn, 27, of Paso Robles, was cited on March 31 at 2:01 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear (978.5 pc).
- Murillo, Eddie Lee, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 31 at 4:22 pm for suspected violations of outside warrant/felony and outside warrant/misdemeanor.
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.