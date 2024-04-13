Paso Robles Police arrest reports for March 31 – April 7
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Olsen, Shari Marie, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 31 at 2:01 pm at 2100 Spring St for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC) and outside warrant/misdemeanor charge.
- Hanna, Philip Milborn, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 31 at 2:01 pm at 2100 Spring St for suspected violation of resisting arrest (978.5 PC).
- Murillo, Eddie Lee, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 31 at 4:22 pm at 1465 Creston Rd for suspected violation of outside warrant/felony charge.
- Garcia, Christian, 25, with no fixed address, was arrested on April 1 at 12:32 am at 2800 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of resisting arrest (978.5 PC).
- Floresmartinez, Rodolfo, 30, with no fixed address, was cited on April 1 at 12:00 am at Riverside / 24TH St for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Sarabia, Abel Angel, 30, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 1 at 11:27 pm on Hwy 101 And Ramada for suspected violation of outside warrant/felony charge.
- Canales, Edgar Stanley, 37, with no fixed address, was arrested on April 2 at 9:13 am in the 900 Block Of Creston Road for suspected violation of failure to appear (853.7 PC).
- Wynne, Tyson Edward, 52, with no fixed address, was arrested on April 2 at 3:28 pm at 100 Block Niblick for suspected violation of outside warrant/misdemeanor charge.
- Espinoza, Michael Joseph, 35, with no fixed address, was arrested on April 2 at 10:36 pm at 1201 Ysabel Ave for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Martinez, Sarah Angel Lynn, 42, of Atascadero, was cited on April 2 at 12:00 am for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license (14601.1(A) VC).
- Goyette, Leslie Leanne, 64, with no fixed address, was arrested on April 3 at 1:30 pm in the 500 Block Spring St. for suspected violation of resisting arrest (978.5 PC).
- Analcovaldovinos, Alfredo, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 3 at 6:45 pm at 525 Creston for suspected violation of false imprisonment (236 PC).
- Lagunas, Austria, 30, of Lompoc, was arrested on April 3 at 10:29 pm at 1600 Pine St for suspected violation of outside warrant/misdemeanor charge.
- Long, Henry Theodore Lee, 41, of Atascadero, was arrested on April 4 at 11:54 pm at 2800 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Morales, Michelle Nicole, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 4 at 9:49 am at Riverside Ave / 24TH St for suspected violation of domestic battery (243(E)(1) PC).
- Aureliogonzales, Salvador, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 4 at 8:11 pm for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Moreno, Juan Jr, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 4 at 9:49 pm for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).
- Ellis, Matthew David, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 4 at 10:13 pm at 1301 Oak St for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Santos, Kody Cotta, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 5 at 2:01 am at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of resisting arrest (978.5 PC) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Prado, Derek Matthew, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 5 at 2:43 am at Linne And Entrance Road for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).
- Carmack, Seth Isaac, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 5 at 9:55 am at South River Rd / Charolais Rd for suspected violation of contempt of court (166(C)(4) PC) and violation of probation (1203.2(A) PC).
- Neighbors, Jason Benjamin, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 5 at 5:32 pm at 1217 Alamo Creek Ter #2 for suspected violation of contempt of court (166(C)(4) PC) and violation of probation (1203.2(A) PC).
- Peterson, Kaylee Isabelle, 21, of San Jose, was arrested on April 6 at 10:42 pm at 1236 Katherine Ct for suspected violation of domestic battery (243(E)(1) PC) and false imprisonment (236 PC).
- Smith, Tyler Stephen, 28, with no fixed address, was arrested on April 6 at 8:52 pm at 2331 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS) and resisting arrest (978.5 PC).
- Gonzalez, Adrian Robert, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 6 at 4:32 pm at 1903 Teak Street Apt C for suspected violation of corporal injury on a spouse (273.5(A) PC).
- Sotoacuna, Efren, 38, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on April 7 at 1:02 am at 1302 24TH Street for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC) and driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Lopezuribe, Luis, 34, of San Miguel, was arrested on April 7 at 3:22 am at 2816 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS) and being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Santos, Kody Cotta, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 7 at 8:04 am at Paso Robles St / 13TH St for suspected violation of burglary (459 PC), vandalism (594(A)(1) PC), and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Lopezmartinez, Alejandrino, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 7 at 10:26 pm at Stoney Creek And Rambouillet Road for suspected violation of defrauding an innkeeper (1551.1 PC).
- Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 39, with no fixed address, was arrested on April 7 at 7:18 pm at 600 Nickerson Dr for suspected violation of elder abuse (368(B)(1) PC).
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.