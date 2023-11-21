Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 12 to Nov. 19
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Barajasanguiano, Jesus, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 12 at 2:04 am at 17th St / Oak St for possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving under the influence over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Paramodiaz, Miguel, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 12 at 12:00 am at 2300 Riverside Ave for driving while license is suspended/revoked 14601.2(A) VC.
- Valencia, Rafael, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 12 at 9:23 pm at 10th St/ Park St for use/under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Torres, Jesse, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 12 at 6:17 pm at 2800 Riverside Ave for obstructing/resisting/etc peace officer/emergency med tech 148(A)(1) PC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving under the influence over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 12 at 5:00 pm at 441 Morgan Ln for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Delucas, Jennifer Ashley, 34, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on November 13 at 12:57 am in the 400 Block of Spring Street for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Badger, Travis Lee, 37, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on November 13 at 12:56 pm at 4th St/ Peach Tree Ln for use/under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 31, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on November 13 at 11:54 pm at 1201 Ysabel St for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, Outside Warrant/M.
- Rojasdelacruz, Domingo, 18, of San Miguel, was referred to other authority on November 14 at 12:52 am at Spring St/26th St for driving under the influence over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, Outside Warrant/M.
- Florescervantes, Manuel, 21, of San Miguel, was arrested on November 14 at 1:09 am at Spring/26 for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Himle, Benjamin Mykel Knudson, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 14 at 2:07 pm at 3400 Riverside Ave for failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Beltranfigueroa, Eudoro, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 14 at 3:32 pm at 1500 Block Creston Rd for driving under the influence over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, child abuse without great bodily injury or death 273A(B) PC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.
- Doan, Doantrang Trieu, 62, of Templeton, was arrested on November 14 at 8:38 pm at 2100 Block Salinas Riverbed for grand theft 484(A) PC.
- Kortje, Robert David II, 31, Paso Robles, was arrested on November 14 at 10:58 pm at 2100 Block Salinas Riverbed for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Pearce, Ashley Denise, 30, Paso Robles, was arrested on November 14 at 10:58 pm at 2100 Block Salinas Riverbed for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Miller, Stormy Cheyenne, 34, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on November 15 at 11:56 am at 1400 Spring St for possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Greer, Mark Wayne, 42, Paso Robles, was arrested on November 15 at 3:45 pm at 100 Niblick Rd for transient fails to register when released from custody 290.011(A) PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Garcia, Jose Manuel Jr, 33, Paso Robles, was arrested on November 15 at 7:40 pm at Golden Hill Rd/Summit Dr for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Dooley, Jordon Dominque, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 15 at 8:51 pm at 1100 Block Patricia Rd for possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Garcia, Christian, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 16 at 11:04 am at 1310 24th St for use/under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Wilson-Murry, Joshua Taylor, 28, of Paso Robles, was referred to another authority on November 16 at 5:21 am at 818 Olive St for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Spear, Michael Lee, 43, Paso Robles, was arrested on November 18 at 1:16 am for 31 VC, selling a leaded cane 22210 PC.
- Garciadelacruz, Bonifacio, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 18 at 5:57 pm at 2300 Spring St for failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- McCauley, Leon Michael, 51, Paso Robles, was arrested on November 18 at 8:43 pm at 13th St/Railroad St for obstructing/resisting/etc peace officer/emergency med tech 148(A)(1) PC.
- Modestomartinez, Juventino, 23, of San Miguel, was arrested on November 18 at 9:02 pm at Creston / Lana for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving under the influence over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Marcelino, Chavez Cuellar, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 18 at 10:27 pm at 1500 Block Creston Rd for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving under the influence over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Huihui, Jeremiah Kala, 20, a student, of San Miguel, was arrested on November 18 at 10:51 pm for failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Saavedrasandoval, Adrian, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 18 at 10:22 pm for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/datng relatnshp 273.5(A) PC.
- Rodriguez, Jonathan, 21, of Creston, was arrested on November 18 at 6:30 am at 3960 Hord Valley for oral copulation with person under 16 287(B)(2) PC.
- Ramos, Omar, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 19 at 12:02 am at 3400 Park St for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, 26, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on November 19 at 8:06 am in the 3000 Block Riverside Ave for failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 22, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on November 19 at 5:05 pm at 2300 Spring St for failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Moreno, Carlos Mario Lopez, 55, of San Miguel, was arrested on November 19 at 7:52 pm at 2505 El Camino Real, Atascadero, for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Johnson, Michael Gray, 41, was arrested on November 19 at 10:12 pm at 1302 24th St for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Garciacalderon, Jose, 32, of Templeton, was arrested on November 19 at 11:25 pm at 3400 Park St for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Ortiz, Celso, 26, of San Miguel, was cited on November 19 at 7:58 pm at 36th St/Spring St for driving while license is suspended/revoked 14601.2(A) VC.
- Leon, Hector, 37, of Salinas, was arrested on November 19 at 11:47 pm on Rt 46E for forging/altering vehicle registration 4463(A)(1) VC.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.