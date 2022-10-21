Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 10-16
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Oct. 10, Mark Thomas Skovronski, of Newark, Calif, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 10, Alejandra Juarez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 North for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 10, Eddie Lee Murillo, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Park St. and 30th St. for driving with a license suspended for DUI and for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 10, Raymond George Bullus, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Mesa Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 11, Julie Alexandria Berban, of Santa Barbara, was arrested near the intersection of Mesa Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Oct. 11, Aaron Mathew Sorrentino, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 840 block of Rolling Hill Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 11, Edward Glenn III Hash, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Rd. for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and multiple bench warrants.
- On Oct. 11, Gina Marie Miner, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Pine St. and 7th St. for an outside felony warrant and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 11, Nichole Le Anne Lumbattis, transient, was summoned/cited in the 850 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 11, Marisol Espinozadelgado, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Rachel Ln. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 13, Severiano Ortegamoreno, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring St. and 18th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 14, Mark Paxton Dino Furtado, of Paso Robles, was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 14, Jacobo Omero Valdesmunoz, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 180 block of Creston Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 15, Antonio Ramonvitervo, of Madera, Calif, was summoned/cited near the intersection of Spring St. and 30th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 15, Eric Anthony Surber, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Rd. and Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 15, Phillip Paul Portillo, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Union Rd. and Walnut Dr. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 15, Jordon Dominique Dooley, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Creston Rd. for petty theft.
- On Oct. 15, Armani Sebastian Carvajal, of Brookedale, Calif, was arrested in the 3100 block of Park St. for an outside felony warrant.
- On Oct. 16, Abraham Edward Jordan, transient, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Park St. for vandalism.
- On Oct. 16, Luis Enrique Lopez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 South near Pine Street for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 16, Taylor Anne Bork, of Paso Robles was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. for a bench warrant.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.