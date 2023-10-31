Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 22 to 29
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Elsayed, Mohamoud Elsayed, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 22 273.5at 8:57 am at 900 Park St for suspected violation of corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC) and battery (242 PC).
- Garcialara, Gustabo Angel, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 22 at 2:45 am at Riverside And 17TH Street / 1820 Riverside Ave for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(B) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(A) VC).
- Canales, Edgar Stanley, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 22 at 2:26 pm at 2100 Spring St for suspected disorderly conduct: under influence of 148drugs/alcohol (647(F) PC), bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC), and outside warrant/misdemeanor.
- Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 32, was arrested on October 22 at 4:53 pm in the 3000 Block Of Riverside for suspected resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC) and bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC).
- Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 22 at 8:07 pm at 205 Oakhill for suspected possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC).
- Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 22 at 10:21 pm at 1302 24TH St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) and outside warrant/misdemeanor (Outside Warrant/M).
- Carney, Catherine Leeann, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 22 at 11:19 pm at 141 Niblick Rd for suspected possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS), and possession of a controlled substance (11377 HS).
- Silva, Corinne Elizabeth, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 12:59 am at 1421 Riverside Ave for suspected bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC), possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Garciaruiz, Justino, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 2:11 am at SPRING/14TH for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Contreras, Michel Edward, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 4:34 am at 101 Northbound for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) and outside warrant/misdemeanor (Outside Warrant/M).
- Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 39, of Templeton, was arrested on October 23 at 10:41 am at 1100 Pine St for suspected disorderly conduct: under influence of drugs/alcohol (647(F) PC).
- Loftin, Joseph Paul, 43, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 23 at 11:58 am at Creston Rd At Niblick Rd for suspected outside warrant/misdemeanor (Outside Warrant/M).
- Rojas, Diana Hernandez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 3:23 pm for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Fletcher, Jamie Devon, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 11:26 pm at Creston And Riverside for suspected driving with a suspended/revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Olivera, Jesse, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 7:14 pm at 3105 Pine Street for suspected lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 (288(A) PC).
- Santos, Kody Cotta, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 7:47 pm at 24TH St/ Hwy 101 for suspected resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC) and possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).
- Cuellarortiz, Oscar, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 9:51 pm at Niblick Rd/S River Rd for suspected bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC) and restricted driver operating vehicle without interlock device (23247(E) VC).
- Rosas, Javier, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 11:02 pm at Black Oak Dr/ 24TH St for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 24 at 11:00 am at 1100 Park St for suspected disorderly conduct: under influence of drugs/alcohol (647(F) PC).
- Allison, Kerry Lynn, 58, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 24 at 11:12 am at 900 Park St. for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC) and outside warrant/misdemeanor (Outside Warrant/M).
- Gutierrez, Anissa Marie, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 24 at 12:06 pm at 1290 Lana St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC).
- Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 24 at 5:04 pm at General Delivery #D for suspected possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC).
- Oropeza, Raul Ramirez, 59, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 24 at 5:47 pm at 700 Spring St for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Jimenez, Rene Antonio, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 24 at 10:47 pm at RIVERSIDE/13TH St for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Frautschi, Kenneth Arthur, 41, transient, was arrested on October 25 at 12:27 am at 2800 Riverside for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Barry, Breanna Lynn, 41, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 25 at 12:31 am at 2800 Riverside for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Harris, Michael Eugene, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 25 at 1:23 am at General Delivery for suspected possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Marinrodriguez, Daniel, 22, of Lost Angeles, was arrested on October 25 at 5:08 am at 12TH St/Spring St for suspected driving under the influence of drugs (23152(G) VC) and false ID to specific peace officer (148.9(A) PC).
- Leonides, Morenorivas, 21, of Caruthers, was arrested on October 25 at 1:57 am at 12TH St/ Spring St for suspected disorderly conduct: under influence of drugs/alcohol (647(F) PC).
- Albertomartinez, Miguel, 23, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on October 25 at 4:09 am at 740 S Western Ave #45 for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Cisneros, Gregory Michael, 36, of Templeton, was cited on October 25 at 7:20 am at 900 Park Street for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC).
- Contreras, Cesar Ruiz, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 25 at 5:55 pm at 513 Olive St for suspected inflicting corporal injury on child (273D(A) PC).
- Thatcher, Christopher Lawrence, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 25 at 9:58 pm at 12TH Street/ Spring Street for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC).
- Toralbernal, Salvador, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 25 at 11:20 pm at 1914 Creston Road for suspected driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Gallegos, Armando, 18, of San Miguel, was cited on October 25 at 12:00 am for suspected driving without a valid license (12500(A) VC) and expired vehicle registration (4000(a) VC).
- Flores, Roger Corona, 56, transient, was arrested on October 26 at 1:53 am at 31ST Street/ Pine Street for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Uribe, Thomas Noel, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 26 at 2:37 pm at 1400 Creston Rd for suspected shoplifting (459.5(A) PC) and parole violation (3056 PC).
- Sanchez, Martin Jr, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 26 at 10:00 am at 1090 Sylvia Cir for suspected vandalism (594(B)(1) PC).
- Hash, Edward Glenn II, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 26 at 6:55 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Ellis, Matthew David, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 27 at 11:00 am at 1100 Spring St for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Welch, Phillip Darrin, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 27 at 1:20 pm at 900 Pine St for suspected failure to appear on felony charge (1320(B) PC).
- Dunham, Valerie A, 61, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 26 at 10:45 pm at 2305 Theatre Dr for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Benavidez, Alicia Marie, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 26 at 10:01 am at 6209 Marchant for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Iliff, Dustin Edward, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 27 at 12:51 pm at 1900 Riverside Ave for suspected robbery (211 PC).
- Barbozavazquez, Rolando, 27, of Creston, was arrested on October 27 at 10:19 pm at 14TH Street/ Railroad Street for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC).
- Norman, Katelyn Marie, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 27 at 10:44 pm at 533 Ferro Ln for suspected corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC).
- Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 27 at 12:11 am at 2485 Theatre Dr for suspected possession of stolen property (10852 VC), possession of controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and disorderly conduct (647(I) PC).
- Mitchell, Chloe Faith, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 28 at 1:32 am at Rt 101 South / Rt 46 W for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Hernandez, Jose Antonio Cruz, 24, of King City, was arrested on October 28 at 1:33 am at 51201 Pine Canyon Rd Sp 12 for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Saucedo, Eladio Jr, 22, of Kings City, was arrested on October 28 at 2:34 am at 1245 Bedford #11, Kings City for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Long, Henry Theodore Lee, 41, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 28 at 9:32 am at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), unauthorized possession of hypodermic needle/syringe (4462.5 VC), and being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Diaz, Luis, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 28 at 7:58 am at 10TH And Riverside for suspected malicious mischief to vehicle (10853 VC) and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer (148(A)(1) PC).
- Poncegalvez, Alvaro, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 28 at 4:12 pm at 122 Vine St #A, Paso Robles, CA 93446 for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC), disorderly conduct (853.7 PC), and driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Genoves, Fabiola Alejandra, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 28 at 8:45 pm at 900 Park Street for suspected corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC) and assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm or by force likely to produce great bodily injury (245(A)(1) PC).
- Florescervantes, Alberto, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 1:18 am at 3200 Spring St #11, Paso Robles, CA 93446 for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Wiensreid, Jamie Jo, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 2:05 am at Dorothy Ct / Melody Dr for suspected being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS), driving under the influence of drugs (23152(C) VC), and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364 PC).
- Modestopacheco, Aurelio, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 3:27 am at 155 San Rafael, Paso Robles, CA 93446 for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Pachecofrancisco, Ana Estrela, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 2:58 am at 2407 Branch Creek Cir #4, Paso Robles, CA 93446 for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Millhollen, Hannah Rose, 24, of Fresno County, CA 93710, was arrested on October 29 at 5:34 pm at 685F E Sierra Ave., Fresno County, CA 93710 for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Dunham, Valerie A, 62, of Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on October 29 at 6:47 pm at 2201 Theatre Dr for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 29 at 8:13 pm at 800 6TH St, Paso Robles, CA 93446 for suspected entering and occupying property without consent (602(T)(1) PC) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Felipe Patrida Moreno, 44, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 29 at 10:28 pm on S. Vine St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.