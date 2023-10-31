Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 22 to 29 

Elsayed, Mohamoud Elsayed, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 22 273.5at 8:57 am at 900 Park St for suspected violation of corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC) and battery (242 PC).



Garcialara, Gustabo Angel, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 22 at 2:45 am at Riverside And 17TH Street / 1820 Riverside Ave for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(B) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(A) VC).



Canales, Edgar Stanley, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 22 at 2:26 pm at 2100 Spring St for suspected disorderly conduct: under influence of 148drugs/alcohol (647(F) PC), bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC), and outside warrant/misdemeanor.



Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 32, was arrested on October 22 at 4:53 pm in the 3000 Block Of Riverside for suspected resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC) and bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC).



Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 22 at 8:07 pm at 205 Oakhill for suspected possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC).



Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 22 at 10:21 pm at 1302 24TH St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) and outside warrant/misdemeanor (Outside Warrant/M).



Carney, Catherine Leeann, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 22 at 11:19 pm at 141 Niblick Rd for suspected possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS), and possession of a controlled substance (11377 HS).



Silva, Corinne Elizabeth, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 12:59 am at 1421 Riverside Ave for suspected bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC), possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Garciaruiz, Justino, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 2:11 am at SPRING/14TH for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Contreras, Michel Edward, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 4:34 am at 101 Northbound for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) and outside warrant/misdemeanor (Outside Warrant/M).



Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 39, of Templeton, was arrested on October 23 at 10:41 am at 1100 Pine St for suspected disorderly conduct: under influence of drugs/alcohol (647(F) PC).



Loftin, Joseph Paul, 43, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 23 at 11:58 am at Creston Rd At Niblick Rd for suspected outside warrant/misdemeanor (Outside Warrant/M).



Rojas, Diana Hernandez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 3:23 pm for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Fletcher, Jamie Devon, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 11:26 pm at Creston And Riverside for suspected driving with a suspended/revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).



Olivera, Jesse, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 7:14 pm at 3105 Pine Street for suspected lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 (288(A) PC).



Santos, Kody Cotta, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 7:47 pm at 24TH St/ Hwy 101 for suspected resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC) and possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).



Cuellarortiz, Oscar, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 9:51 pm at Niblick Rd/S River Rd for suspected bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC) and restricted driver operating vehicle without interlock device (23247(E) VC).



Rosas, Javier, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 23 at 11:02 pm at Black Oak Dr/ 24TH St for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 24 at 11:00 am at 1100 Park St for suspected disorderly conduct: under influence of drugs/alcohol (647(F) PC).



Allison, Kerry Lynn, 58, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 24 at 11:12 am at 900 Park St. for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC) and outside warrant/misdemeanor (Outside Warrant/M).



Gutierrez, Anissa Marie, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 24 at 12:06 pm at 1290 Lana St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC).



Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 24 at 5:04 pm at General Delivery #D for suspected possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC).



Oropeza, Raul Ramirez, 59, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 24 at 5:47 pm at 700 Spring St for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Jimenez, Rene Antonio, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 24 at 10:47 pm at RIVERSIDE/13TH St for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Frautschi, Kenneth Arthur, 41, transient, was arrested on October 25 at 12:27 am at 2800 Riverside for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Barry, Breanna Lynn, 41, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 25 at 12:31 am at 2800 Riverside for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Harris, Michael Eugene, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 25 at 1:23 am at General Delivery for suspected possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Marinrodriguez, Daniel, 22, of Lost Angeles, was arrested on October 25 at 5:08 am at 12TH St/Spring St for suspected driving under the influence of drugs (23152(G) VC) and false ID to specific peace officer (148.9(A) PC).



Leonides, Morenorivas, 21, of Caruthers, was arrested on October 25 at 1:57 am at 12TH St/ Spring St for suspected disorderly conduct: under influence of drugs/alcohol (647(F) PC).



Albertomartinez, Miguel, 23, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on October 25 at 4:09 am at 740 S Western Ave #45 for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Cisneros, Gregory Michael, 36, of Templeton, was cited on October 25 at 7:20 am at 900 Park Street for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC).



Contreras, Cesar Ruiz, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 25 at 5:55 pm at 513 Olive St for suspected inflicting corporal injury on child (273D(A) PC).



Thatcher, Christopher Lawrence, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 25 at 9:58 pm at 12TH Street/ Spring Street for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (853.7 PC).



Toralbernal, Salvador, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 25 at 11:20 pm at 1914 Creston Road for suspected driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).



Gallegos, Armando, 18, of San Miguel, was cited on October 25 at 12:00 am for suspected driving without a valid license (12500(A) VC) and expired vehicle registration (4000(a) VC).



Flores, Roger Corona, 56, transient, was arrested on October 26 at 1:53 am at 31ST Street/ Pine Street for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Uribe, Thomas Noel, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 26 at 2:37 pm at 1400 Creston Rd for suspected shoplifting (459.5(A) PC) and parole violation (3056 PC).



Sanchez, Martin Jr, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 26 at 10:00 am at 1090 Sylvia Cir for suspected vandalism (594(B)(1) PC).



Hash, Edward Glenn II, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 26 at 6:55 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Ellis, Matthew David, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 27 at 11:00 am at 1100 Spring St for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Welch, Phillip Darrin, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 27 at 1:20 pm at 900 Pine St for suspected failure to appear on felony charge (1320(B) PC).



Dunham, Valerie A, 61, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 26 at 10:45 pm at 2305 Theatre Dr for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Benavidez, Alicia Marie, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 26 at 10:01 am at 6209 Marchant for suspected possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Iliff, Dustin Edward, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 27 at 12:51 pm at 1900 Riverside Ave for suspected robbery (211 PC).



Barbozavazquez, Rolando, 27, of Creston, was arrested on October 27 at 10:19 pm at 14TH Street/ Railroad Street for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC).



Norman, Katelyn Marie, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 27 at 10:44 pm at 533 Ferro Ln for suspected corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC).



Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 27 at 12:11 am at 2485 Theatre Dr for suspected possession of stolen property (10852 VC), possession of controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and disorderly conduct (647(I) PC).



Mitchell, Chloe Faith, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 28 at 1:32 am at Rt 101 South / Rt 46 W for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Hernandez, Jose Antonio Cruz, 24, of King City, was arrested on October 28 at 1:33 am at 51201 Pine Canyon Rd Sp 12 for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Saucedo, Eladio Jr, 22, of Kings City, was arrested on October 28 at 2:34 am at 1245 Bedford #11, Kings City for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).

Long, Henry Theodore Lee, 41, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 28 at 9:32 am at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), unauthorized possession of hypodermic needle/syringe (4462.5 VC), and being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Diaz, Luis, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 28 at 7:58 am at 10TH And Riverside for suspected malicious mischief to vehicle (10853 VC) and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer (148(A)(1) PC).



Poncegalvez, Alvaro, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 28 at 4:12 pm at 122 Vine St #A, Paso Robles, CA 93446 for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC), disorderly conduct (853.7 PC), and driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).



Genoves, Fabiola Alejandra, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 28 at 8:45 pm at 900 Park Street for suspected corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC) and assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm or by force likely to produce great bodily injury (245(A)(1) PC).



Florescervantes, Alberto, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 1:18 am at 3200 Spring St #11, Paso Robles, CA 93446 for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Wiensreid, Jamie Jo, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 2:05 am at Dorothy Ct / Melody Dr for suspected being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS), driving under the influence of drugs (23152(C) VC), and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364 PC).



Modestopacheco, Aurelio, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 3:27 am at 155 San Rafael, Paso Robles, CA 93446 for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Pachecofrancisco, Ana Estrela, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 2:58 am at 2407 Branch Creek Cir #4, Paso Robles, CA 93446 for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Millhollen, Hannah Rose, 24, of Fresno County, CA 93710, was arrested on October 29 at 5:34 pm at 685F E Sierra Ave., Fresno County, CA 93710 for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).



Dunham, Valerie A, 62, of Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on October 29 at 6:47 pm at 2201 Theatre Dr for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 29 at 8:13 pm at 800 6TH St, Paso Robles, CA 93446 for suspected entering and occupying property without consent (602(T)(1) PC) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).

