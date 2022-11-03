Paso Robles police arrest reports for Oct. 24-30
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Oct. 24, Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 24, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 24, Jeremy Nehemiah Wooldridge, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1300 block of 24th St. for trespassing.
- On Oct. 24, Jonathan Alexzander Maalouf, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Oct. 24, Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 140 block of Niblick Rd. for a bench warrant.
- On Oct. 24, Abib Priscila Ortiz, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Creston Rd. for resisting an executive officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Oct. 24, Lilia Hernandezcorrales, of Morro Bay, was arrested in the 2400 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 24, Anthony Pamfilo Espinozamendoza, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Park St. for a bench warrant and willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 25, Tyrece Orlando Hempstead, of National City, Calif., was arrested on Highway 101 and Highway 46E for mail theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Oct. 26, Jesus Lucas Ruizortiz, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Capitol Hill for a bench warrant.
- On Oct. 26, Salvador Vargascampocerde, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Capitol Hill for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 26, Lucas Allan Johnson, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Paso Robes St. for receiving/concealing stolen property, etc.
- On Oct. 26, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave. for trespassing.
- On Oct. 26, Johnnie Eirvin Cooper, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park St. for willfully violating written promises to appear in court.
- On Oct. 26, Carmelo Montealegregalicia, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring St. and 34th St. for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Oct. 26, Sondra Whitneyann Schmidt, of San Miguel, was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. for shoplifting under $950, and for willfully violating written promises to appear in court.
- On Oct. 27, Emily Ann Goree, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Park St. driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 27, Jacob Joseph Hamby, of Templeton, was arrested in the 1000 block of Vista Grande St. for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Oct. 27, Troy Austin Massey, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 11th St. and Park St. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 27, Trevor Chase Strange, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Vista Grande St. for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 28, Jonathan Bravo, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 640 block of Bolen Dr. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 28, Paulino Albinovivar, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3000 block of Spring St. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 28, Tyra Maria Adams, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1600 block of Commerce Way for driving with a license suspended for DUI and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 28, Marisela Mariah Flores, of Paso Robles was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring St. fora bench warrant.
- On Oct. 28, Travis Brandon Yanez, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1300 block of Pine St. for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Oct. 29, Tye William Madsen, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on Highway 101 South for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- Oct. 29, Carlos Espinobarros, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 30, Jose Angel Sotozarco, of San Jose, Calif, was arrested near the intersection of 34th St. and Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 30, Jerren Marr Snow, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court and for resisting an executive officer.
- On Oct. 30, Fernando Santos, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 900 block of Experimental Station for burglary and a bench warrant.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.