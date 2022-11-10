Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 31 – Nov. 6
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Oct. 31, Traci Lynn Isun, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Oakmeadow Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 31, Jason Dean Jackson, transient, was arrested in the 1600 block of Skyview Dr. for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, willfully violating a written promise to appear in court, and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Oct. 31, Gene Louis Krallman, transient, was arrested in Downtown City Park for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 31, Darin Christopher Willis, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Creston Rd. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and a bench warrant.
- On Oct. 31, Ryan Paul Allen Dubruler, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and Ysabel Ave. for a bench warrant, willfully violating a written promise to appear in court, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Nov. 1, Dustin James Wyke, of Atascadero, was arrested on Highway 101 South near Pine Street for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 1, Leonardo Ismael Toralu, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Golden Hill Rd. and Creston Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of.08 or higher.
- On Nov. 1 Humberto Arambula, of Long Beach, was arrested at Budget Inn for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Nov. 1 Manuel Ramirez Stone, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Ysabel Ave. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 1 Tucker Caridad, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 North at Paso Robles St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 1 Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 180 block of Niblick Rd. (Walmart) for shoplifting under $950 and for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Nov. 2, Marcelino Lopezcuellar, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Corral Creek Ave. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 2, Cassandra Haller, of Yucaipa, Calif., was arrested near the intersection of Oak Meadow Ln. and Buttercup Ln. for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Nov. 2, Frank Reyes, of Santa Rosa, Calif., was arrested in the 1100 block of Spring St. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Nov. 3, Jose Natividad Lopezmartinez, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 54 block of 12th St. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
- On Nov. 3, Dustin Joseph Kagle, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring St. for domestic battery.
- On Nov. 3, Thomas Dimmick, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1300 block of Spring St. for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, for resisting an executive officer, and for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 4, Cassandra Haller, of Yucaipa, Calif., was arrested in the 1400 block of Riverside Ave. for battery, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Nov. 4, Moses Gonzalezvasquez, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Oak St. and 32nd St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 5, Stephanie Jean Frautschi, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for shoplifting under $950.
- On Nov. 5, Javier Rosas, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Nov. 5, Hector M Hernandezgarcia, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Pine St. for battery.
- On Nov. 5, Carlos Paul Cervantes, of Grover Beach, was taken into custody on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Creston Rd. for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Nov. 5, Colby Wallace Lancaster, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Creston Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 5, Albino Gonzalezvillanueva, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of 20th St. for willfully refusing to comply with a police officer, and for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 6, Aileen S Camacho, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Park St. and 14th St. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Nov. 6, Kenneth Arthur Frautschi, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 6, Christopher Patrick Meloon, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Nov. 6, Benjamin Christopher Drahos, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 300 block of Melody Dr. for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 6, Juan Mendozasantiago, of San Miguel, was taken into custody on the 100 block of Oak St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 6, Felipe Remigiovazquez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 32nd St. and Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.