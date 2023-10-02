Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 17-24 

Olguin, Luis Carlos, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 2:09 a.m. at 12TH Street/ Spring Street for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, Outside Warrant/M_Charge.



Andres, Brian Victor, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 3:18 a.m. at 2325 Oak St. for suspected violation of obstructing/resisting an officer 148(A)(1) PC, violating a court order 1203.2(A) PC.



Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 7:24 a.m. at 1310 24TH Street for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Gonzalez Jimenez, Nicolas, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 9:28 p.m. at 2748 Spring St. for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.



Garciaflores, Raul, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 11:21 p.m. at Riverside/20TH for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, and driving without a license 12500(A) VC.



Baty, Laury Dean, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 6:05 p.m. at 13TH St. and Paso Robles St. for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Gonzalez, Juan Vidal, 32, of 4160 Tranquilla Av, Atascadero, was arrested on September 17 at 12:00 a.m. at 12TH and Pine Street for suspected violation of driving while license is suspended/revoked 14601.1(A) VC.



Gonzalezleon, Alvaro, 30, of Creston, was arrested on September 18 at 2:41 a.m. at Creston Rd / Charolais Rd for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, and DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Render, Carissa Dawn, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 18 at 3:36 p.m. at 1204 Corral Creek Ave Unit 1 for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Zeferinogalvez, Miguel, 28, of Creston, was arrested on September 18 at 2:57 p.m. at Sr 46E At Goldenhill Rd for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, and DUI 23152(A) VC.



Snyder, Terry Louis, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 18 at 10:36 p.m. for suspected violation of giving false identification 148.9(A) PC, failure to appear on felony charge 1320(B) PC, and bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Mendoza, Alexis, 22, was arrested on September 18 at 12:18 p.m. for suspected violation of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Pompey, Alain Michael, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 19 at 12:17 a.m. at 400 Block Of Creston for suspected violation of obstructing/resisting an officer 148(A)(1) PC, possession of narcotics 11350(A) HS, and bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Stoner, Andre, 37, of 1Paso Robles, was arrested on September 19 at 8:42 a.m. at 611 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of narcotics 11350(A) HS.



Cisneros, Alexander Thomas, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 19 at 8:41 p.m. at 18TH/SPRING St for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Crook, Timothy Jonathan, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 19 at 8:37 p.m. at 18TH/SPRING St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm 11370.1(A) HS, possession of a firearm with previous offense 29900(A)(1) PC.



Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 19 at 9:57 p.m. at Melody / Lana for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Leonmaldonado, Alberto, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 19 at 12:00 a.m. at Creston & Cedarwood for suspected violation of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Galvez Sarita Ortiz, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 19 at 11:40 a.m. for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Sierra, Abel, 29, of Santa Maria, was arrested on September 20 at 12:42 a.m. at 28TH / Spring St for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Bennett, Charles Brandon, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 20 at 11:27 p.m. at 28TH Street / Spring Street for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Glos, Christian, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested on September 21 at 2:29 a.m. at 900 Park Street for suspected violation of battery on spouse/ex spouse/date/etc 243(E)(1) PC.



Palmer, Kevin James, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 21 at 11:40 a.m. at 1473 Creston Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.



Reyes, Frank Luis, 61, of Guadalupe, was arrested on September 21 at 2:45 p.m. at 2970 Union Rd for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Jones, Misty Rose, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 21 at 8:41 p.m. at 504 Ferro Ln for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Partida, Robert, 59, of Somerton, was arrested on September 21 at 10:40 p.m. at 1300 Spring Street for suspected violation of Disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, and obstructing/resisting an officer 148(A)(1) PC.



Valenti, Anthony Geno, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 22 at 1:41 a.m. at 1100 Railroad for suspected violation of Disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Critchley, Amanda Kay, 44, of Sanger, was arrested on September 22 at 1:50 a.m. for suspected violation of Disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Munoznava, Lorenzo, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 22 at 5:47 a.m. at 16TH St/ Riverside Dr for suspected violation of giving false identification 148.9(A) PC, and failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Delacruzgarcia, Juvencio, 20, of Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on September 22 at 12:40 p.m. (no specific location provided) for suspected violation of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC, and giving false identification 148.9(A) PC.



Smith, Angelica Monique, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 22 at 2:48 p.m. at 15 Flag Way for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Soto, Rocio, 37, of Shandon, was arrested on September 23 at 1:19 a.m. at 16TH St/ Riverside Dr for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, and DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Coleman, Jerimiah Aahmin, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 23 at 2:46 a.m. at 201 Spring Street for suspected violation of Disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Coleman, Izaiah, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 23 at 2:46 a.m. at 201 Spring Street for suspected violation of Disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Frautschi, Kenneth Arthur, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 23 at 7:19 p.m. for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Yanez, Travis Brandon, 37, was arrested on September 23 at 8:52 p.m. for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Garciaflores, Raul, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 23 for suspected violation of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Fabianrojas, Emmanuel, 22, of San Miguel, was arrested on September 24 at 12:05 a.m. for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Valdez, Rigoberto Tinoco, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 24 12:24 a.m. for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, and DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Penafortalejo, Benito, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 24 at 1:29 a.m. for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, and bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Ortiz, Florentino, 42, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on September 24 at 7:33 a.m. for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, and DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Baldwin, Monique Kathleen, 47, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on September 24 at 6:25 p.m at 46W/VINEYARD Dr for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, and DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

