Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 17-24
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Olguin, Luis Carlos, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 2:09 a.m. at 12TH Street/ Spring Street for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, Outside Warrant/M_Charge.
- Andres, Brian Victor, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 3:18 a.m. at 2325 Oak St. for suspected violation of obstructing/resisting an officer 148(A)(1) PC, violating a court order 1203.2(A) PC.
- Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 7:24 a.m. at 1310 24TH Street for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Gonzalez Jimenez, Nicolas, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 9:28 p.m. at 2748 Spring St. for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.
- Garciaflores, Raul, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 11:21 p.m. at Riverside/20TH for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, and driving without a license 12500(A) VC.
- Baty, Laury Dean, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 6:05 p.m. at 13TH St. and Paso Robles St. for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Gonzalez, Juan Vidal, 32, of 4160 Tranquilla Av, Atascadero, was arrested on September 17 at 12:00 a.m. at 12TH and Pine Street for suspected violation of driving while license is suspended/revoked 14601.1(A) VC.
- Gonzalezleon, Alvaro, 30, of Creston, was arrested on September 18 at 2:41 a.m. at Creston Rd / Charolais Rd for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, and DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Render, Carissa Dawn, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 18 at 3:36 p.m. at 1204 Corral Creek Ave Unit 1 for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Zeferinogalvez, Miguel, 28, of Creston, was arrested on September 18 at 2:57 p.m. at Sr 46E At Goldenhill Rd for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, and DUI 23152(A) VC.
- Snyder, Terry Louis, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 18 at 10:36 p.m. for suspected violation of giving false identification 148.9(A) PC, failure to appear on felony charge 1320(B) PC, and bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Mendoza, Alexis, 22, was arrested on September 18 at 12:18 p.m. for suspected violation of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Pompey, Alain Michael, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 19 at 12:17 a.m. at 400 Block Of Creston for suspected violation of obstructing/resisting an officer 148(A)(1) PC, possession of narcotics 11350(A) HS, and bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Stoner, Andre, 37, of 1Paso Robles, was arrested on September 19 at 8:42 a.m. at 611 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of narcotics 11350(A) HS.
- Cisneros, Alexander Thomas, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 19 at 8:41 p.m. at 18TH/SPRING St for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Crook, Timothy Jonathan, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 19 at 8:37 p.m. at 18TH/SPRING St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm 11370.1(A) HS, possession of a firearm with previous offense 29900(A)(1) PC.
- Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 19 at 9:57 p.m. at Melody / Lana for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Leonmaldonado, Alberto, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 19 at 12:00 a.m. at Creston & Cedarwood for suspected violation of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Galvez Sarita Ortiz, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 19 at 11:40 a.m. for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Sierra, Abel, 29, of Santa Maria, was arrested on September 20 at 12:42 a.m. at 28TH / Spring St for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Bennett, Charles Brandon, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 20 at 11:27 p.m. at 28TH Street / Spring Street for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Glos, Christian, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested on September 21 at 2:29 a.m. at 900 Park Street for suspected violation of battery on spouse/ex spouse/date/etc 243(E)(1) PC.
- Palmer, Kevin James, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 21 at 11:40 a.m. at 1473 Creston Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Reyes, Frank Luis, 61, of Guadalupe, was arrested on September 21 at 2:45 p.m. at 2970 Union Rd for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Jones, Misty Rose, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 21 at 8:41 p.m. at 504 Ferro Ln for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Partida, Robert, 59, of Somerton, was arrested on September 21 at 10:40 p.m. at 1300 Spring Street for suspected violation of Disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, and obstructing/resisting an officer 148(A)(1) PC.
- Valenti, Anthony Geno, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 22 at 1:41 a.m. at 1100 Railroad for suspected violation of Disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Critchley, Amanda Kay, 44, of Sanger, was arrested on September 22 at 1:50 a.m. for suspected violation of Disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Munoznava, Lorenzo, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 22 at 5:47 a.m. at 16TH St/ Riverside Dr for suspected violation of giving false identification 148.9(A) PC, and failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Delacruzgarcia, Juvencio, 20, of Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on September 22 at 12:40 p.m. (no specific location provided) for suspected violation of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC, and giving false identification 148.9(A) PC.
- Smith, Angelica Monique, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 22 at 2:48 p.m. at 15 Flag Way for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Soto, Rocio, 37, of Shandon, was arrested on September 23 at 1:19 a.m. at 16TH St/ Riverside Dr for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, and DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Coleman, Jerimiah Aahmin, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 23 at 2:46 a.m. at 201 Spring Street for suspected violation of Disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Coleman, Izaiah, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 23 at 2:46 a.m. at 201 Spring Street for suspected violation of Disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Frautschi, Kenneth Arthur, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 23 at 7:19 p.m. for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Yanez, Travis Brandon, 37, was arrested on September 23 at 8:52 p.m. for suspected violation of bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Garciaflores, Raul, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 23 for suspected violation of driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Fabianrojas, Emmanuel, 22, of San Miguel, was arrested on September 24 at 12:05 a.m. for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Valdez, Rigoberto Tinoco, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 24 12:24 a.m. for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, and DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Penafortalejo, Benito, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 24 at 1:29 a.m. for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, and bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Ortiz, Florentino, 42, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on September 24 at 7:33 a.m. for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, and DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Baldwin, Monique Kathleen, 47, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on September 24 at 6:25 p.m at 46W/VINEYARD Dr for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, and DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Twichell, David Dale, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 24 at 10:46 p.m at 1301 24TH St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, and bench warrant 978.5 PC.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
