Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 24 to Oct. 1 

Fabianrojas, Emmanuel, 22, of Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on September 24 at 12:05 am for an outside warrant/misdemeanor.

Valdez, Rigoberto Tinoco, 32, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 24 at 12:24 am at Black Oak DR/24TH St for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.

Penafortalejo, Benito, 32, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 24 at 1:29 am for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.

Ortiz, Florentino V., 42, of Santa Maria, CA 93458, was arrested on September 24 at 7:33 am at 3200 Spring St for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.

Baldwin, Monique Kathleen, 46, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, was arrested on September 24 at 6:25 pm at 46W/Vineyard Dr for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.

Twichell, David Dale, 53, of Paso Robles, CA 93447, was arrested on September 24 at 10:46 pm for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Martinezpacheco, Zerafin, 28, of San Miguel, CA 93451, was arrested on September 25 at 12:23 am at 101 Northbound Spring St On Ramp for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.

Home, Donald Allen, 56, of San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, was arrested on September 25 at 4:55 am at 16TH And Spring Street for an outside warrant/misdemeanor.

Neill, Rachel Emily, 42, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 25 at 3:19 pm at 2169 Theatre Dr. for suspected violation of possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.

Garcia, Angel, 18, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 25 at 1:14 am at 801 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of an infraction.

Gonzalezlopez, Gerardo, 38, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 25 at 2:25 am at 2450 Spring Street for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, failure to appear after written promise 853.7.

Lopezmartinez, Oscar, 18, of Paso Robles, CA 93447, was arrested on September 25 at 12:47 pm for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Pearce, Ashley Denise, 29, of Paso Robles, CA 93447, was arrested on September 26 at 2:05 am at Riverbed Off 24TH Street for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Kortje, Robert David II, 31, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 26 at 3:48 am at Riverbed Off 24TH Street for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 59, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 26 at 12:00 am at 300 Block Spring St for suspected violation of PRMC 7.16.440.

Alvarezquintero, Benjamin, 18, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 26 at 11:10 am at 801 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of adult possession of marijuana on grounds during school activity 11357(C) HS.

Manaayagbalog, Jarell Cassius, 21, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 26 at 9:47 pm for an outside warrant/misdemeanor.

Furtado, Mark Paxton Dino, 39, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 27 at 5:56 am at 120 Niblick Rd / River Walk for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Alvarez, David Luis, 17, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 27 at 2:30 am at Spring St / 18TH St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Stanton, Brittany Storm, 25, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 27 at 9:27 am at Stoney Creek Rd/Corral Creek for suspected violation of obstructing/resisting/etc public/peace officer/emergency med tech 148(A)(1) PC.

Maldonado, Jeni, 33, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 27 at 12:24 pm at 2424 Spring Street for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.

Friend, Alexander Herman, 31, of Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on September 27 at 3:55 pm at 2124 Golden Hill Rd for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350 PC.

Tallerino, Anthony Frank, 54, of Arroyo Grande, CA, was arrested on September 27 at 6:50 pm at 939 Spring St for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Brown, Virginia Pauline, 43, of was arrested on September 27 at 8:07 pm for an outside warrant violation.

Vegadelarosa, Alexis, 18, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 27 at 9:59 pm at Sherwood/Via Ramona for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Dantonio, Robert William, 62, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 28 at 1:37 am at 1900 Ramada Dr for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Johnson, Brianna Marie, 20, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 28 at 5:45 pm at 102 Spring St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Ramirezcampoverde, Sebastian Campoverde, 32, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 28 at 6:07 am at Fairview Ln/24TH St for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.

Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 39, of Templeton, CA 93465, was arrested on September 28 at 7:28 pm at City Park for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Garcia, Fernando Leon, 28, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 28 at 9:20 pm at 170 Pacific Ave for suspected violation of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC.

Loftis, Ruby Macias, 56, of Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on September 28 at 8:34 pm at 100 Niblick for suspected violation of 503 PC.

Kulinski, Elijah Daniel, 23, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 28 at 11:35 pm at 12TH Street/Spring Street for suspected violation of 594(A)(1) PC, 459 PC, 1203.2(A).

Martinez, Marcelino Francisco, 32, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 29 at 9:42 am at 900 Park St for suspected violation of corporal injury on child 273D(A) PC, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Huihui, Franklin Keawe Jr, 24, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 29 at 1:50 am at 102 Spring Street for suspected violation of battery 242 PC.

Huihui, Franklin Keawe Jr, 24, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 29 at 3:09 am at 102 Spring Street #47 for suspected violation of threatening crime with intent to terrorize 422(A) PC.

McCullough, Madison Colleen, 33, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 29 at 11:43 am at 1860 Creston Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

King, Joshua Corey, 34, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 29 at 12:03 pm at 1860 Creston Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Ritterbush, Peter James, 44, was arrested on September 29 at 3:03 pm for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Espinozaaguilar, Eri Roberto, 27, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 29 at 5:19 pm at 1040 Turtle Creek for suspected violation of unlawful possession/use of tear gas 22810(A) PC, and violation of parole 3056 PC.

Delatorre, Joshua John, 39, of Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on September 29 at 5:55 pm at 422 Appaloosa Dr for suspected violation of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, damage/destroy any wireless communication device 591.5 PC.

Grandoli, Owen Mateo, 19, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 30 at 12:23 am at Inverness Dr for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

Williams, Rachel Colleen, 47, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 30 at 12:00 am at 2021 Spring St, Paso Robles, CA 93446 for suspected violation of charges.

Acuna, Edward Dominik Alexis, 29, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 30 at 2:12 am at 1465 Creston Rd for suspected violation of robbery 211 PC.

Prado, Cesar, 24, of San Miguel, CA 93451, was arrested on September 30 at 2:30 am at 101 Sr At Sr 46E for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Chapman, Gene Potenciano, 47, was arrested on September 30 at 8:07 pm for suspected violation of charges.

Nerigalindo, Alejo, 33, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 1 at 2:10 am at 1400 Spring for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

Lujan, Neelee Nichol, 33, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 1 at 2:32 am at 114 San Augustin Dr for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.

Furr, Lisa Ellen, 35, of San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, was arrested on October 1 at 7:06 am at 784 High St for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.

Rodriguezgarcia, Miguel Angel, 35, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 1 at 7:40 pm at 3341 Spring St #9 for suspected violation of violating court order for domestic violence 273.6(A) PC.

Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 1 at 8:35 pm at General Delivery, Paso Robles, CA 93446 for suspected violation of trespassing 602(T)(1) PC.