Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 24 to Oct. 1
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
-
- Fabianrojas, Emmanuel, 22, of Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on September 24 at 12:05 am for an outside warrant/misdemeanor.
- Valdez, Rigoberto Tinoco, 32, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 24 at 12:24 am at Black Oak DR/24TH St for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.
- Penafortalejo, Benito, 32, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 24 at 1:29 am for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.
- Ortiz, Florentino V., 42, of Santa Maria, CA 93458, was arrested on September 24 at 7:33 am at 3200 Spring St for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.
- Baldwin, Monique Kathleen, 46, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, was arrested on September 24 at 6:25 pm at 46W/Vineyard Dr for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.
- Twichell, David Dale, 53, of Paso Robles, CA 93447, was arrested on September 24 at 10:46 pm for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Martinezpacheco, Zerafin, 28, of San Miguel, CA 93451, was arrested on September 25 at 12:23 am at 101 Northbound Spring St On Ramp for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.
- Home, Donald Allen, 56, of San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, was arrested on September 25 at 4:55 am at 16TH And Spring Street for an outside warrant/misdemeanor.
- Neill, Rachel Emily, 42, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 25 at 3:19 pm at 2169 Theatre Dr. for suspected violation of possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Garcia, Angel, 18, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 25 at 1:14 am at 801 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of an infraction.
- Gonzalezlopez, Gerardo, 38, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 25 at 2:25 am at 2450 Spring Street for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, failure to appear after written promise 853.7.
- Lopezmartinez, Oscar, 18, of Paso Robles, CA 93447, was arrested on September 25 at 12:47 pm for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Pearce, Ashley Denise, 29, of Paso Robles, CA 93447, was arrested on September 26 at 2:05 am at Riverbed Off 24TH Street for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Kortje, Robert David II, 31, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 26 at 3:48 am at Riverbed Off 24TH Street for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 59, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 26 at 12:00 am at 300 Block Spring St for suspected violation of PRMC 7.16.440.
- Alvarezquintero, Benjamin, 18, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 26 at 11:10 am at 801 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of adult possession of marijuana on grounds during school activity 11357(C) HS.
- Manaayagbalog, Jarell Cassius, 21, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 26 at 9:47 pm for an outside warrant/misdemeanor.
- Furtado, Mark Paxton Dino, 39, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 27 at 5:56 am at 120 Niblick Rd / River Walk for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Alvarez, David Luis, 17, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 27 at 2:30 am at Spring St / 18TH St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Stanton, Brittany Storm, 25, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 27 at 9:27 am at Stoney Creek Rd/Corral Creek for suspected violation of obstructing/resisting/etc public/peace officer/emergency med tech 148(A)(1) PC.
- Maldonado, Jeni, 33, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 27 at 12:24 pm at 2424 Spring Street for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Friend, Alexander Herman, 31, of Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on September 27 at 3:55 pm at 2124 Golden Hill Rd for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350 PC.
- Tallerino, Anthony Frank, 54, of Arroyo Grande, CA, was arrested on September 27 at 6:50 pm at 939 Spring St for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Brown, Virginia Pauline, 43, of was arrested on September 27 at 8:07 pm for an outside warrant violation.
- Vegadelarosa, Alexis, 18, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 27 at 9:59 pm at Sherwood/Via Ramona for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Dantonio, Robert William, 62, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 28 at 1:37 am at 1900 Ramada Dr for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Johnson, Brianna Marie, 20, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 28 at 5:45 pm at 102 Spring St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Ramirezcampoverde, Sebastian Campoverde, 32, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 28 at 6:07 am at Fairview Ln/24TH St for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 39, of Templeton, CA 93465, was arrested on September 28 at 7:28 pm at City Park for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Garcia, Fernando Leon, 28, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 28 at 9:20 pm at 170 Pacific Ave for suspected violation of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC.
- Loftis, Ruby Macias, 56, of Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on September 28 at 8:34 pm at 100 Niblick for suspected violation of 503 PC.
- Kulinski, Elijah Daniel, 23, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 28 at 11:35 pm at 12TH Street/Spring Street for suspected violation of 594(A)(1) PC, 459 PC, 1203.2(A).
- Martinez, Marcelino Francisco, 32, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 29 at 9:42 am at 900 Park St for suspected violation of corporal injury on child 273D(A) PC, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Huihui, Franklin Keawe Jr, 24, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 29 at 1:50 am at 102 Spring Street for suspected violation of battery 242 PC.
- Huihui, Franklin Keawe Jr, 24, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 29 at 3:09 am at 102 Spring Street #47 for suspected violation of threatening crime with intent to terrorize 422(A) PC.
- McCullough, Madison Colleen, 33, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 29 at 11:43 am at 1860 Creston Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- King, Joshua Corey, 34, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 29 at 12:03 pm at 1860 Creston Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Ritterbush, Peter James, 44, was arrested on September 29 at 3:03 pm for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Espinozaaguilar, Eri Roberto, 27, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 29 at 5:19 pm at 1040 Turtle Creek for suspected violation of unlawful possession/use of tear gas 22810(A) PC, and violation of parole 3056 PC.
- Delatorre, Joshua John, 39, of Paso Robles, CA, was arrested on September 29 at 5:55 pm at 422 Appaloosa Dr for suspected violation of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, damage/destroy any wireless communication device 591.5 PC.
- Grandoli, Owen Mateo, 19, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 30 at 12:23 am at Inverness Dr for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Williams, Rachel Colleen, 47, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 30 at 12:00 am at 2021 Spring St, Paso Robles, CA 93446 for suspected violation of charges.
- Acuna, Edward Dominik Alexis, 29, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on September 30 at 2:12 am at 1465 Creston Rd for suspected violation of robbery 211 PC.
- Prado, Cesar, 24, of San Miguel, CA 93451, was arrested on September 30 at 2:30 am at 101 Sr At Sr 46E for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Chapman, Gene Potenciano, 47, was arrested on September 30 at 8:07 pm for suspected violation of charges.
- Nerigalindo, Alejo, 33, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 1 at 2:10 am at 1400 Spring for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Lujan, Neelee Nichol, 33, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 1 at 2:32 am at 114 San Augustin Dr for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Furr, Lisa Ellen, 35, of San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, was arrested on October 1 at 7:06 am at 784 High St for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Rodriguezgarcia, Miguel Angel, 35, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 1 at 7:40 pm at 3341 Spring St #9 for suspected violation of violating court order for domestic violence 273.6(A) PC.
- Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 1 at 8:35 pm at General Delivery, Paso Robles, CA 93446 for suspected violation of trespassing 602(T)(1) PC.
- Longfellow, William, 48, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 1 at 8:45 pm at 2805 Black Oak Drive for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.