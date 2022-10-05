Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 25-28
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Sept. 25, Ana Cynthia Nunez, 29, was arrested on Highway 46 East near 24th St. in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.
- On Sept. 25, Travis Lee Badger, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Sept. 25, Steven James Missamore, 44, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and for local and outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Sept. 25, Frank Paul Morrell, 66, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. in Paso Robles for multiple outside felony warrants.
- On Sept. 25, Ramon Sandovalfarias, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 28th St. in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Sept. 25, Christian Garcia, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the100 block of Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Sept. 25, Shane Allen Yorkbulgin, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 46 near 24th St. in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Sept. 25, Paulina Pena Lembeck, 61, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 46 East and Highway 101 in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Sept. 25, Raul Lconardogalvez, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of 23rd St. in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and for forcibly taking a victim to another place.
- On Sept. 25, Nicholas Emcst Schaller, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th Street and Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Sept. 25, Joseph Hyrum Smaglik, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3400 block of Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Sept. 26, Edward Glenn Hash II, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of Spring St. in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Sept. 26, Ismael Valdez, 43, of Santa Cruz, was arrested in the 500 block of Spring St. in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Sept. 28, Dustin Grant Leathers, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Sept. 28, Tristyn Joy Burnett, 34, of Bakersfield, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
Advertisement
Share To Social Media
Comments
Posted in: Crime